Exploring the Archetypes of Sustainable Business Models in the Tourism and Recreation Industry in Zeeland (Netherlands)

This study is the first in a wider research programme aiming for more understanding of sustainable business models in the Tourism and Recreation (T&R) industry. By analysing ten cases in the region of Zeeland in the Netherlands, it describes archetypes, patterns of business models, that are typically applied by the accommodation and restaurant industry. Archetypes offer inspiration for those (re)designing their business models and are important to accelerate sustainability. The findings reveal ten archetypes, of which two were not identified before. The archetypes fit within seven overarching themes. These themes explain how T&R businesses take the first steps towards a more holistic type of hospitality in which a wide responsibility is taken for the people and nature surrounding their businesses.
Keywords: business models, archetypes, hospitality, sustainability, value proposition
Constantly growing consumption levels are exhausting natural resources. Rising demand also poses substantial challenges for the Tourism and Recreation (T&R) industry: the increased use of space and resources creates a high pressure on nature and society (Battistella et al., 2018; Moscardo et al., 2013). Therefore, to remain futureproof, tourism businesses will have to consider sustainability as part of their business model (Rajah, De Fauconberg and Woeffray, 2021). This means they will have to go beyond mere financial interests and adapt their activities, collaborations, and revenue models in order to generate positive social and ecological values as well (Lüdeke-Freund et al., 2018).
Although T&R lags behind in terms of reporting on their sustainability activities (Turner and Freiermuth, 2017), the industry appears well aware of the wide range of economic, social, and ecological impacts it is generating (Klijs et al., 2021). This broad sense of responsibility is also apparent in the sustainability actions of tourism businesses. Examples of this can be seen in Zeeland. In this region, T&R is deeply embedded in society. It accounts for 9.2% of the total employment and contributes importantly to the success of other industries (Korteweg Maris et al., 2020). Sustainability efforts of T&R in Zeeland include activities such as the construction of circular holiday accommodations and waste management (see e.g. Balkenende, 2021; Interreg 2 Seas, n.d.). However, despite this first sustainability wave, for many individual businesses in the tourism industry it is still not easy to adapt their business model and to embed societal value in their business model (Mihalič, Cvelbar and Cvelbar, 2012).
Inspiration for sustainable business models can be found in business model literature, more specifically in the archetypes for sustainability. Such archetypes describe typical patterns, sets of basic components for a sustainable business model. These archetypes are valuable because they offer a shared language for the actors within a region or industry to start a dialogue about sustainable solutions. Archetypes illustrate the range of action perspectives and others can use them as guidance in the design of new business models (Lüdeke-Freund et al., 2018). In this way, archetypes accelerate sustainability improvements and reduce implementation risks. The current literature offers generic archetypes, mostly based on observations within manufacturing industries (e.g. Bocken et al., 2014, 2019; Jonker, Faber and Haaker, 2021; Pieroni, McAloone and Pigosso, 2020). It does not offer a description of archetypes of sustainable business models in the tourism industry. This study fills that gap and thereby responds to calls for research on industry-specific archetypes (Pieroni, McAloone and Pigosso, 2020).
This study is the first in a wider research programme aiming for more understanding of sustainable business models in the T&R industry. It targets a description of archetypes relevant for the accommodation and restaurant industry. To provide a sufficiently detailed answer, a qualitative, explorative case study research approach was deemed appropriate (Yin, 2014). A total of ten cases were investigated by inspecting website and company material, and by performing additional semi-structured interviews with owners or appointed representatives of the ten case companies. The findings show that most of the T&R companies concentrate their sustainability activities on the internal organisation, in particular waste management, energy efficiency and the transition to renewable energy sources. A few companies explore options in the outside world and search for new partners, capable to provide sustainable supplies and assets. These efforts are summarised in two new archetypes: “Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks” and “Preserve the authentic landscape”. Overall, the observed archetypes fit within seven overarching themes, each with a characteristic set of underlying archetypes and revenue models. The themes are: Eco-Experience, Nature Restoration, Ownership for Mobility, Eco-Gastronomy, Producer of Public Goods, Value Retention of Buildings and Local Experiences. The findings contribute to literature by offering a business model language that is specific for the tourism industry, by enabling empirical follow-up research in other hospitality businesses, and by providing entrepreneurs, who seek to embed sustainability in their business models, with practical guidelines in the form of archetypes. This facilitates an acceleration of sustainability in the T&R industry.
The remainder of this paper is structured as follows. First, we will discuss the relevant theoretical concepts regarding archetypes of business models. This is followed by an overview of the research design. The next section will then present the results. The last section will discuss the wider implications and suggest avenues for further research.
A business model is a conceptual tool expressing the business logic of a company. It is a description of three building blocks: 1. The value proposition, which describes the value a company provides to one or more segments of customers; 2. Value creation & delivery, which describes how and by whom value is created, marketed and delivered; 3. The revenue model, which describes the mechanism for generating profitable and long-term revenue streams (Ostenwalder, 2004).
In essence, a business model is a solution for a business challenge. Traditionally, that challenge is related to a customer problem. However, the business model approach is increasingly used to design societal challenges (Ritala et al., 2018), in which case the focus in each building block broadens and actors and mechanisms for achieving economic, social and ecological returns are incorporated (Stubbs and Cocklin, 2008). Lüdeke-Freund (2018) describes a sustainable business model as "a business model that creates competitive advantages through superior customer value and that contributes to the sustainable development of the company and society. There are different ways to achieve such multiple values and, consequently, there are different sustainable business models, each relying on a unique configuration of activities and actors.
The literature has described typical configurations of companies' sustainability business models. Such patterns are also called archetypes. Archetypes summarise the key aspects of a business model and serve as practical examples for those (re)designing a sustainable business model. Thus, they are important tools for accelerating sustainability and reducing implementation risks. Table 1 summarises the archetypes currently available in extant literature. It includes extant work of Lüdeke-Freund et al. (2018), Jonker, Faber and Haaker (2021), Pieroni, McAloone and Pigosso (2020) and Bocken et al. (2014, 2019).
Table 1: Archetypes in the literature
Author
Background archetypes
Application area
Lüdeke-Freund et al. (2018)
Identifies eleven ‘pattern groups’ within 45 patterns of sustainable business models. The pattern groups are classified according to the problem they are trying to solve and the values they aim to realise: economic, social, and ecological.
Industry-wide
Jonker, Faber and Haaker (2021)
Seven circular business models based on a study of publications between 2014 and 2021. The business models are integrated into a Quick Scan that allows companies to take improvement steps towards the circular economy.
Circular economy, manufacturing industries
Pieroni, McAloone, and Pigosso (2020)
A total of twenty archetypes, based on a literature study of academic and practical literature. Archetypes describe strategies that relate to value chain partners (upward) and customers (downward).
Circular economy, manufacturing industries
Bocken et al. (2014, 2019)
Eight archetypes, later supplemented by a ninth. Each archetype is described based on the three elements in the business model: the value proposition, the value chain, and the revenue model.
Manufacturing industry and industry-wide
Source: Authors
Lüdeke-Freund et al. (2018) describes 45 sustainable business model patterns based on a review of 14 studies. Patterns were identified with the help of experts and based on the type of challenge that companies try to solve (economic, ecologic, or social challenges). The patterns were grouped in 11 higher order themes. Jonker, Faber and Haaker (2021) identified seven archetypes for the circular economy, based on companies’ position in the value chain, their motivations for circularity, and their circular strategy. Similarly, Pieroni, McAloone, and Pigosso (2020) identified business models for circularity. These authors took a different approach and identified 20 archetypes investigating companies’ upstream activity with value chain partners on one side and downstream activity with customers on the other. The eight archetypes in Bocken et al. (2014) were found to be the most cited (Pieroni, McAloone and Pigosso, 2020): “Maximise material productivity and energy efficiency”, “Closing resource loops”, “Substitute with renewables and natural processes”, “Deliver functionality rather than ownership”, “Adopt a stewardship role”, “Encourage sufficiency”, “Re-purpose for society/environment”, and “Develop scale up solutions”. These eight were supplemented in a later study by a ninth archetype (Bocken et al., 2019): “Inclusive value creation”. Definitions of all nine archetypes can be found in Appendix 3.
What becomes clear from Table 1 above is that the current literature mostly focuses on the manufacturing industry and does not offer archetypes of sustainable business models in the tourism industry.
Notwithstanding the significant impact that manufacturing industries have on our living environment, the positive impact of sustainability initiatives within tourism should not be underestimated. Other than T&R’s direct impact on land and resources, it intersects with many human practices and therefore plays an important role as a catalyst for increased well-being in a region (Battistella et al., 2018). Most of the available literature discussing T&R’s sustainability practices, focuses on practices at the level of the destination and do not zoom in on the company level (Mihalič, Cvelbar and Cvelbar, 2012). The scarcely available literature investigating business practices conclude on the state of readiness of T&R businesses for sustainability and identify barriers for adoption (e.g. Battistella et al., 2018; Mihalič, Cvelbar and Cvelbar, 2012). Therefore, at this point, it is fair to conclude that the various practical examples of T&R businesses integrating sustainability practices have not yet been translated into archetypes.
In this first explorative study, a start is made with the description of archetypes in the T&R industry. The choice for this type of tourism business was practical in nature and arose from the fact that sufficient research material was available. As this research was exploratory and looking at SMEs, a qualitative approach was appropriate (c.f. Balau et al, 2020) and a case study approach was selected. This allowed to study events as they happened, within their real-life. Moreover, it enabled multiple sources of data to be used, thus supporting the explorative nature of the research, and providing sufficient richness of data to match the complexity of the phenomenon being studied (Yin, 2014).
Following the guideline of Eisenhardt (1989) that 4-10 cases suffice to establish replication, ten cases were selected from a long list of potentially interesting businesses. Cases were nominated by five researchers of the HZ Research Centre for Coastal Tourism. Selection took place by means of four selection criteria: sustainability ambitions, core activities, geographical location, and engagement in sustainability projects in subsidy programmes, such as the Interreg “2 Zeeën” (2 Seas) programme FACET.
Data collection took place in February-April 2023. To maximise validity (Goffin et al 2019), multiple methods of data collection were employed, including inspection of documents and actor interviews. The table in Appendix 1 shows the data that was collected for the ten cases.
In total 303 pages of documents were inspected. Documents included the companies’ website as well as company documents and publicly available documents, such as annual accounts. Ten exploratory interviews were added with company owners or appointed representatives.
A map of Zeeland showing the approximate locations of the ten cases studied is available in Appendix 6.
Data analysis was performed by a team of four researchers by making use of MAXQDA2022.
For the desk research, 77 claims referring to sustainability as found in the inspected documents were linked to one or more of the identified archetypes. From the interviews, out of 375 paraphrased quotes, 144 of these quotes were selected based on relevancy and linked to one or more of the same archetypes.
To ensure coding consistency, the team jointly developed decision rules to assign quotes to codes (see Appendix 2). In an iterative process, interpretations were checked and revised, thus ensuring a replication logic (Yin, 2014).
The quotes used in this paper were paraphrased and translated in English by the second author.
A comprehensive and a summary overview of the sustainability activities for each case study and their relationship to the ten archetypes can be found in Appendices 3 and 4, respectively.
The combination of data sources and analysis techniques offers a good first impression of the sustainable business models.
Table 2 below shows which of the ten archetypes were identified for each case. Most businesses display their sustainability ambitions as one of the many characteristics of their facilities within one of the submenus of the website. This is also the case for Case 5, that has been actively implementing nine out of the ten archetypes for years, and therefore can be considered one of the most sustainability-oriented companies in this study. Also, many businesses state what they are doing without linking it to a more fundamental vision or ambition. An example of such factual description of sustainability activities is this quote from Case 2: “Since the winter of 2018-2019 the parking for visitors is roofed in. On top of the indoor parking place are 372 solar panels placed. Now it is also possible to charge your electric car or bike”. Similarly, a bullet list with fourteen sustainability facts of Case 7 is only visible on one of the subpages. Overall, the companies’ communication gives the impression that sustainability practices have not developed yet in convincing value propositions.
Zooming in on the sustainability activities further uncovers a strong inward focus. Most activities are dedicated to waste management, energy efficiency and the transition to renewable energy sources, and are organised within the boundaries of current business models. All companies studied in this research are engaged to a greater or lesser extent in sustainability activities that concern "Maximise material and energy efficiency", "Closing resource loops" and "Substitute with renewables and natural processes". The high focus on ecological value seems to relate to the wish for tangible results, such as for example lower waste costs, less fresh water consumption and a second life for depreciated materials. As such, it appears that financial considerations are an important influence factor on the road to sustainability. The representative of Case 4 explains this as follows: “Sustainable business stands or falls with the budget you have available”.
Only few businesses take a next step and create value by starting new collaborations or by developing new value propositions. Such new collaborations are importantly driven by the wish to offer customers healthy food that is produced by regional farmers and to enforce ties with the local community. Examples of such more extensive activities are especially found at Case 5: “With the oldest organic farm in the Netherlands in your village, alongside other local suppliers supplying so many wonderful products, as an entrepreneur you can't help but at least try to connect with those people”, and Case 9: “I want to work as much as possible with local people, with the crops that grow and flourish around us. I want to see that authenticity, that local origin of the products, on the plate”. The latter moreover pays special attention in training the shop employees to tell customers the story behind the products on the shelves. This observation gives rise a first new archetype: “Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks”. A second new archetype coined “Preserve the authentic landscape” is observed in eight cases. There is clearly a trend among T&R entrepreneurs whereby they explicitly consider the landscape within which they operate when expanding or shaping their business. Unlike before, the business is being adapted to the authentic landscape rather than intervening in the landscape to serve commercial business interests.
Entrepreneurs that adopt a stewardship role, do so within the realm of their personal interests: renewable energy, biodiversity, healthy lifestyle, etc. Only those for whom their stewardship role is turning into a life vision express this extensively on their websites. The owners of Case 1, for example, are passionate about caring for the long-term health of their guests and the biodiversity of the natural environment in which they are accommodated. And the owners of Case 8 strive to create a special added value precisely by doing less: minimal outdoor lighting to not interfere with the night scenery, and no Wi-Fi because they believe it compromises the healthy reflection that a holiday can hold.
Table 2: Overview of Ambitions in relation to identified Archetypes
Overall, the observed archetypes fit within seven overarching themes, each with a characteristic set of underlying archetypes and revenue models. The themes are presented in Table 3. They are: Eco-Experience, Nature Restoration, Ownership for Mobility, Eco-Gastronomy, Producer of Public Goods, Value Retention of Buildings, and Local Experiences. Each theme is explained in more detail and associated with the nine archetypes. Column four zooms in on the revenue models. The last two columns show in which cases the theme was observed and give a more in-depth example. The theme Eco-experience was observed in four cases and builds on the patterns “Adopt a stewardship role”, “Re-purpose for society/environment” and “Preserve the authentic landscape”. In this theme guests are offered a unique nature-based experience, thereby addressing guests’ need to regain a connection with nature. This value proposition is most clearly communicated by Case 1. It stresses the peaceful green location and history with nature-based industry, as well as its partnerships with other providers of an eco-experience. One of these partners is “Teaming with Life”, an organisation that offers courses and trainings about syntropic agroforestry. Revenues within this theme are generated by charging a premium price. In a similar vein, in the theme of Eco-Gastronomy guests are introduced to natural, healthy food. The theme was observed in four cases, including Case 5. In this case the owner decided to rigorously replace all meat ingredients by healthy, plant-based alternatives.
In the theme Nature Restoration, T&R businesses focus on restoring nature itself and actively participate in repairing the damage done to land and water. It was observed in six cases. While Cases 1, 2 and 5 maintain their gardens and food forest in close cooperation with organisations like “Stichting Het Zeeuws Landschap”, the regional nature conservation foundation, Case 6 decided on its own to make exclusive use of the original Walcheren regional hedge in demarcating the plots where lodges and campers are located.
A fourth theme, relying on the Stewardship pattern is the Ownership for Mobility. Considering the provision of charging stations for electric cars, this theme appears in 9 of the 10 cases studied. Yet Case 2 is the only one that actively encourages environmentally friendly and healthy mobility by allowing cyclists to charge their bikes for free.
The fifth theme, producer of public goods, shows how T&R companies try to innovate their business model by producing water and electricity and selling the surpluses to others. That theme was most clearly observed in cases 6 and 10, respectively, about purifying water and sharing unused supplies with neighbouring farmers and planning a solar farm of as much as 4 hectares to become almost independent from the regional electricity supplier.
The sixth theme, building value preservation, was observed in four cases. In this theme, T&R companies invest partly in circular buildings, using bio-based and second-hand materials and refurbishing damaged parts. Value of circular buildings is found in the flexibility and remountability of a building, which enable to preserve functionality and a longer lifetime. A higher residual financial value may result as this will reduce cost of reuse.
The last theme is Local Experiences. It was observed in four cases and demonstrates the regional embeddedness of T&R businesses. The example case of Case 3 shows how this results in an extensive network of local partnerships, including cultural heritage conversation parties and the local community. Again, this theme does not lead to direct financial returns, but does contribute to future value as it strengthens the regional economy.
Table 3: Overarching themes
Theme
What is it?
Typical patterns from the literature
Revenue model
Observed at
Case example
Eco-experience
Providing a sustainable experience by staying in a unique, biodiverse location
Adopt a stewardship role; Re-purpose for society/environment; Preserve the authentic landscape
Guests pay for a unique experience in nature
Cases:
TRANQUILITY GARDEN
Eco-Gastronomy
Extracting new, raw materials from the company's waste streams for products that are returned to other parts of the company
Closing resource loops; Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks; Adopt a stewardship role; Inclusive value creation
Saving costs for waste processing; creating added value for sustainable, gastronomic experiences
Cases:
Originally an agri-business, in which the home-grown potato still plays a leading role. You will find this potato both in our country shop and on our menu. In short, using the short food chain as much as possible is our goal. The many years of cooperation with many regional suppliers is also reflected in our country shop and, of course, on the plate. Taste and experience the Zeeland Flanders region with us!
Nature Restoration
Creating social value through tourism
Adopt a stewardship role; Re-purpose for society/environment; Preserve the authentic landscape
Charging an additional fee
Cases:
Many of the plants and flowers native to the state of Zeeland disappeared in the last decades due to rezoning, water extraction and an overall change of the usage of land. However, Case 5 has worked closely together with foundation “Het Zeeuws Landschap” to only plant those plants and flowers native to the region. These efforts can be seen especially in the gardens surrounding the Farm House.
Ownership for Mobility
Directing guests to sustainable travel
Adopt a stewardship role
Future brand value
Cases:
Guests in the studios can charge their bikes in the attached shed. Cars can be charged at the charging stations. For the bikes, charging is included in the price.
Theme
What is it?
Typical patterns from the literature
Revenue model
Observed at
Case example
Producer of Public Goods
In addition to its regular business in the hospitality industry, the company produces and supplies scarce, raw materials such as water and energy
Closing resource loops; Adopt a stewardship role; Inclusive value creation
Saving costs; additional income from the sale of public goods; reduction of footprint
Cases:
The sewage water coming from the toilets is treated in our MicroPEC installation, to the level that medicine residues are also filtered out. The treated water is pumped over to the basin, from which farmers can draw water.
Value Retention of Buildings
Flexible design of sites and buildings, so that they can be easily rearranged without losing value for future generations
Closing resource loops; Adopt a stewardship role
Future value by preserving the value of investments
Cases:
You could easily convert the tiny houses into workshops, for example, by taking out the kitchen and keeping the plumbing. You don't have to take them completely apart right away to change their functionality.
Local experiences
The tourism product is designed in close connection with the immediate community
Adopt a stewardship role; Inclusive value creation; Develop scale up solutions
Indirect impact via support of the local community, and contribution to the regional economy; Future brand value.
Cases:
Once a year, we organise ring-riding on the occasion of Zeeland Day. People in traditional costume walk around here and we also have matching stalls. All freely accessible to everyone.
Apart from Case 5, T&R businesses spend most time and effort in reducing or mitigating the negative ecological impact. In addition, the revenue models underlying the themes demonstrate once again the importance of economic returns. In four of the seven themes revenues are found, either in cost savings or by charging premium prices. The three other themes, Property for Mobility, Building Value Preservation and Local Experiences, show that entrepreneurs are not exclusively driven by financial returns.
This research shows that T&R companies are well on their way to becoming more sustainable.
The first set of findings show that T&R businesses do not only speak of sustainability as demonstrated on their websites, but also act sustainably through a series of ten archetypes (or seven thematic patterns of behaviour) as mentioned above. The archetypes focus on activities that are specific for T&R businesses and touch upon principles of a holistic type of hospitality. Such holistic view encourages that T&R businesses not only look at the current needs of current guests, but assume a wider responsibility including future needs of a wide range of beneficiaries (van Rheede and Dekker, 2016). The practical implications are twofold: offering front-runners of sustainability in T&R a way to explain their actions to similar organisations and becoming examples for the next generation of businesses on their path towards sustainability.
The second set of findings shows that circularity and in particular recovery of waste, water and energy are important first steps towards becoming more sustainable. Katz-Gerro and Sintas (2018) demonstrated that similar circular activities are popular measures for SMEs in different industries in the EU. Our findings confirm this and, moreover, demonstrate the pathways towards increased levels of sustainability.
The figure below shows that T&R businesses will initially invest mainly in low-risk sustainability activities that require little collaboration with other stakeholders. As those investments are completed, the focus and ambition tilts towards high-risk sustainability activities that require close cooperation with a wide variety of stakeholders. The size of the coloured shapes indicates the relative importance and focus from the T&R entrepreneurs in the cases studied. These findings are important because they contribute to current understanding of new business models in general, and in particular explain how companies transform over time to more sustainable value propositions and associated business processes.
The third set of findings reveal the mostly extrinsic motivation of the T&R firms. It is clear that the number of organisations taking full responsibility for sustainability is still limited. The internal, functional focus also seems to indicate an extrinsic motivation – sustainability because it should be done, because it is efficient, or because it can partly be done without high risks. However, effective performance and greater persistence on sustainability rely primarily on intrinsic motivation (Rovanto and Finne, 2022) and it is strongly associated with a society that values sustainability and places it as a norm central to action. These findings add important new knowledge to the stream of literature on motivational factors. More understanding on motivations of small firms is important as they reveal the level of embeddedness of sustainability in society (Rovanto and Finne, 2022). At the same time these findings have important practical implications for policy makers. The reciprocity and interaction between tourists and destination (employees, locals, facilities, and affiliated companies) provides a good basis for engaging the general public in a positive narrative about sustainability, thus initiating the necessary attitude and behavioural change. This requires policy makers to explicitly support and promote intrinsically motivated front-runners within the tourism industry.
This study was the first, explorative step in a wider research programme into sustainable business models in tourism. Its focus on the accommodation and restaurant industry makes it difficult to generalise to other types of tourism businesses. Moreover, the size of organisations has an influence on the capabilities and resources, and therefore on the opportunities to invest in sustainable business models (López-Pérez, Melero and Sese, 2017). In follow-up research, the results will be validated among a larger group of businesses.
A second important theme concerns the transition of business models and how businesses evolve from limited sustainability efforts within their own enterprise towards a position in which they assume a broader responsibility for a sustainable region. The T&R industry is highly suitable for promoting change, as they have an impact on local communities, employment, and the environment (Streimikiene et al., 2021). This should include research into the interactions between tourism businesses and the broader range of actors in the regional ecosystem. A final theme for follow-up research concerns the conditions, as well as the performance of different archetypes of sustainable business models.
Table 4: Overview of data collection
ID
Case Name
Location
Type
Capacity
Data source
1
Case 1
Walcheren
Camping
369 units
website
annual accounts (2019,2020, 2021)
1 interview (13-feb-2023, 1h20m)
2
Case 2
Walcheren
Camping
214 units
website
annual accounts (2019,2020, 2021)
1 interview (27-feb-2023, 1h03m)
3
Case 3
Walcheren
Camping
535 units
website
annual accounts (2019,2020, 2021)
1 interview (28-feb-2023, 1h08m)
4
Case 4
Walcheren
Hotel
32 rooms
website
annual accounts (2019,2020, 2021)
1 interview (28-feb-2023, 0h46m)
5
Case 5
Walcheren
Hotel
31 rooms
website
annual accounts (2019,2020, 2021)
1 interview (6-mar-2023, 1h12m)
6
Case 6
Walcheren
Camping
495 units
website (Dutch)
annual accounts (2018,2019, 2020)
1 interview (6-mar-2023, 0h53m)
7
Case 7
Noord-Beveland
Camping
561 units
website
annual accounts (2019,2020, 2021)
1 interview (7-mar-2023, 1h27m)
8
Case 8
Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
Camping
175 units
website
annual accounts (2016, 2017, 2018)
1 interview (10-mar-2023, 0h57m)
9
Case 9
Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
Restaurant
140 chairs
website (Dutch)
1 interview (16-mar-2023, 1h22m)
10
Case 10
Schouwen-Duiveland
Camping
407 units
website
annual accounts (2019,2020, 2021)
1 interview (20-mar-2023, 0h55m)
Total
275 web pages
28 annual accounts
Source: Authors
In each of the ten semi-structured interviews, great care was taken to ensure that all archetypes from Bocken et al. were covered. At the end of the interview, a double check was performed by asking entrepreneurs, via cards with a brief explanation on each, to put archetypes for which their company was a model on the left, and archetypes for which this was not the case or much less the case on the right. This activity often led to a spontaneous continuation and deepening of the conversation with regard to archetypes that had nevertheless received insufficient attention in the interview.
In several sessions with all researchers involved, paraphrased quotes were checked against Bocken et al.'s definitions (see Appendix 3.) to see to what extent the included sustainability actions illustrated one or more archetypes. After several iterations, the following codebook was created and applied, including the newly identified archetypes: “Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks” and “Preserve the authentic landscape”.
For the sake of completeness, the archetype "Delivering functionality rather than ownership" is still included in the list below, even though analysis of the websites and interviews revealed that none of the studied businesses took actions that matched this archetype.
Maximise material & energy efficiency
Actions using sensors and monitoring systems to reduce material flow, transport, and energy consumption, significantly reducing CO2 emissions in most cases.
Closing resource loops
Actions related to separating waste or creating value from waste through reprocessing or upgrading.
Substitute with renewables and natural processes
Actions that contribute to the generation of renewable energy, mostly through solar panels. Actions that use natural processes to upgrade resources, such as filtering water through a reed filter.
Deliver functionality, not ownership
Actions where there is no transfer of ownership within the commercial transaction, but where users can use a particular product for a fee.
Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks
Actions in which the entrepreneur consciously opts for favouring sustainably and regionally produced and sold organic products over cheaper alternatives from large distribution chains.
Adopt a steward-ship role
Actions in which the entrepreneur fulfils an exemplary role by making choices that do not immediately lead to a financial return but have an added value for people and nature that cannot easily be expressed in monetary terms. This concerns explicit attention for nature in the immediate surroundings, for guests as well as for local residents and for local suppliers of goods and services.
Encourage Sufficiency
Actions in which the entrepreneur actively encourages his guests, through educational activities and explicit example behaviour, to consciously engage with the limited resources the earth provides us with.
Re-purpose for society/ environment
Actions in which the entrepreneur puts his time, infrastructure, territory or knowledge and network at the service of activities that fall outside the company's core business but are primarily aimed at supporting initiatives from within the local community.
Inclusive value creation
Actions in which the entrepreneur voluntarily shares his knowledge and experience with colleagues, suppliers, guests, and local residents. This also includes actions in which the entrepreneur undertakes actions to enable fellow human beings, such as suppliers, neighbours, or staff, to develop their business or themselves further.
Preserve the authentic landscape
Actions in which the expansion of business activities is subordinated to the protection and preservation of the landscape within which the business is located.
Develop sustainable scale up solutions
Actions that culminate in a product or service that not only benefits one's own company but has real potential to be successfully implemented among similar companies or other companies facing similar challenges.
Table 5: Summary of the definitions in Bocken et al. (2014, 2019) and Ritala et al. (2018)
Archetype
Major Innovation Type
Definition
Short definition
Maximise material productivity and energy efficiency
Environmental
Do more with fewer resources, generating less waste, emissions, and pollution.
Do more with fewer resources, generating less waste, emissions, and pollution.
Closing resource loops
Environmental
Reuse materials and products; turn waste into feedstocks for other products/ processes.
Reuse materials and products; turn waste into feedstocks for other products/ processes.
Substitute with renewables and natural processes
Environmental
Use of non-finite materials and energy sources.
Use of non-finite materials and energy sources.
Deliver functionality rather than ownership
Social
Provide services that satisfy users’ needs without having to own physical products.
Provide services that satisfy users’ needs without having to own physical products.
Adopt a stewardship role
Social
Proactively engaging with all stakeholders to ensure their long-term health and well-being.
Proactively engaging with all stakeholders to ensure their long-term health and well-being.
Encourage sufficiency
Social
Solutions that actively seek to reduce consumption and production.
Solutions that actively seek to reduce consumption and production.
Re-purpose for society/environment
Economic
Prioritizing delivery of social and environmental benefits rather than economic profit (i.e. shareholder value) maximization, through close integration between the firm and local communities and other stakeholder groups.
Seek to create positive value for all stakeholders, in particular society and environment
Inclusive value creation
Economic
Sharing resources, knowledge, ownership, and wealth creation. It is about creating value for previously under-addressed user and customer segments.
Sharing resources, knowledge, ownership, and wealth creation, inclusive value generation.
Develop scale up solutions
Economic
Delivering sustainable solutions at a large scale to maximise benefits for society and the environment.
Delivering sustainable solutions at a large scale to maximise benefits for society and the environment.
Table 6: Examples of sustainable activities per archetype per case (Case 1)
Case 1
Archetypes
Sustainability activities
Statements on the website
Paraphrased quotes (translated from Dutch)
Maximise material and energy efficiency
Reducing energy consumption for lighting through sensors.
Closing resource loops
Building accommodations with circular materials; separating waste; bokashi composting; aiming at a zero-waste strategy; using reusable packaging; producing biobased products; purifying ditch water.
Substitute with renewables and natural processes
Filtering water by wadi; generating electricity by solar panels.
Adopt a stewardship role
Raising awareness about raw materials; leading by example; offering workshops; taking responsibility.
Encourage sufficiency
Reducing consumption of straws; encouraging sustainable behaviour.
Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks
Planting a food forest; ensuring organic sourcing of food.
Re-purpose for society/environment
Increasing biodiversity; providing walking tracks to local residents.
Inclusive value creation
—
Preserve the authentic landscape
Building natural playgrounds; taking responsibility for the regional identity; planting regional hedges and trees.
Develop sustainable scale up solutions
Scaling up circular innovations; designing sustainable buckets.
Table 7: Examples of sustainable activities per archetype per case (Case 2)
Case 2
Archetypes
Sustainability activities
Statements on the website
Paraphrased quotes (translated from Dutch)
Maximise material and energy efficiency
Reducing consumption of straws; reducing natural gas consumption; reducing transport movements; installing thermostats and motion detectors.
Closing resource loops
Collaborating with local stakeholders; building accommodations with circular materials; extracting heat; feeding animals with kitchen leftovers.
Substitute with renewables and natural processes
Generating electricity by solar panels; storing energy in batteries; using bio propane; installing chargers for electric cars and bikes.
Encourage sufficiency
Monitoring consumption.
—
Adopt a stewardship role
Offering charging stations for free; creating a pool for insects.
—
Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks
Planting a food forest; growing your own vegetables.
Re-purpose for society/environment
Increasing biodiversity; installing a bee hotel; sponsoring and volunteering.
Inclusive value creation
Collaborating with waste management company; making a booklet for children; exchanging knowledge.
—
Preserve the authentic landscape
Taking into account the landscape.
—
Develop sustainable scale up solutions
—
—
—
Table 8: Examples of sustainable activities per archetype per case (Case 3)
Case 3
Archetypes
Sustainability activities
Statements on the website
Paraphrased quotes (translated from Dutch)
Maximise material and energy efficiency
Installing thermostats and motion detectors.
—
Closing resource loops
Letting animals graze grasslands.
—
Substitute with renewables and natural processes
Installing chargers for electric cars; generating electricity by solar panels; installing heat pumps; using natural water from a well; installing a solar boiler.
Encourage sufficiency
—
—
—
Adopt a stewardship role
Offering customised facilities to disabled guests; sourcing materials locally; using local service providers.
—
Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks
Cooking with seasonable vegetables that are locally produced; buying organic products.
Re-purpose for society/environment
Providing walking tracks to local residents; hosting free events.
—
Inclusive value creation
Collaborating with local children day-care centres; jointly maintaining nature preserves; buying appliances together.
Preserve the authentic landscape
—
—
—
Develop sustainable scale up solutions
—
—
—
Table 9: Examples of sustainable activities per archetype per case (Case 4)
Case 4
Archetypes
Sustainability activities
Statements on the website
Paraphrased quotes (translated from Dutch)
Maximise material and energy efficiency
Aiming at a zero-waste strategy; limiting water use; reducing energy consumption for lighting through sensors; avoiding monopacks; minimising unnecessary towel changes.
Closing resource loops
Separating waste.
—
Substitute with renewables and natural processes
Collecting rainwater.
—
Encourage sufficiency
Informing guests and suppliers about reducing negative impact.
—
Adopt a stewardship role
Sponsoring and volunteering; minimising plastic use; offering bikes.
Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks
Improving the procurement process; sourcing locally and organic.
Re-purpose for society/environment
Hosting free events.
—
Inclusive value creation
Exchanging knowledge.
—
Preserve the authentic landscape
—
—
—
Develop sustainable scale up solutions
—
—
—
Table 10: Examples of sustainable activities per archetype per case (Case 5)
Case 5
Archetypes
Sustainability activities
Statements on the website
Paraphrased quotes (translated from Dutch)
Maximise material and energy efficiency
Repairing buildings for a better energy label; sourcing locally based; minimising repurchases; reducing transport movements; buying a service instead of a product; construction of multi-purpose buildings.
Closing resource loops
Purchasing cradle to cradle; collecting rainwater.
Substitute with renewables and natural processes
Generating electricity by solar panels; installing a solar boiler.
Encourage sufficiency
Minimising unnecessary towel changes; separating waste.
—
Adopt a stewardship role
Creating an environment plan with the neighbourhood; appointing a confidential advisor; cultivating plants and flowers native to the region.
Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks
Offering only vegetarian food; sourcing locally and organic.
Re-purpose for society/environment
Providing facilities for free.
—
Inclusive value creation
Collaborating with local farmers; telling stories behind products; offering facilities free of charge to village community; free overnight accommodation for artists; working with people at a distance from the labour market.
Preserve the authentic landscape
Taking in account the landscape; adapting to climate change.
—
Develop sustainable scale up solutions
—
—
—
Table 11: Examples of sustainable activities per archetype per case (Case 6)
Case 6
Archetypes
Sustainability activities
Statements on the website (translated from Dutch) to English)
Paraphrased quotes (translated from Dutch)
Maximise material and energy efficiency
Making smart use of energy; buying a service instead of a product.
—
Closing resource loops
Supplying farmers with filtered sewage water; processing released soil into garden turf; making compost out of green waste.
—
Substitute with renewables and natural processes
Offering natural swimming pool; collecting rainwater; filtering rain water; using spring water; using a natural crushed stone filter; reducing nitrogen by bacteria.
Encourage sufficiency
—
—
—
Adopt a stewardship role
Increasing biodiversity; offering customised facilities to disabled guests; offering a place for wildlife campers; using of Zeeland hedges.
—
Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks
—
—
—
Re-purpose for society/
Offering a place for wildlife campers.
—
Inclusive value creation
Working with people at a distance from the labour market; exchanging knowledge; offering tours of the water management system.
—
Preserve the authentic landscape
—
—
Develop sustainable scale up solutions
Enabling the market by demonstrating.
—
Table 12: Examples of sustainable activities per archetype per case (Case 7)
Case 7
Archetypes
Sustainability activities
Statements on the website
Paraphrased quotes (translated from Dutch)
Maximise material and energy efficiency
Installing heat pumps; installing thermostats and motion detectors; reducing energy consumption for lighting through sensors; reducing transport movements; limiting water use; using efficient dishwasher.
Closing resource loops
Separating waste; construction of multi-purpose buildings; extracting heat.
Substitute with renewables and natural processes
Generating electricity by solar panels; installing a solar boiler.
Encourage sufficiency
Limiting water use.
—
Adopt a stewardship role
Avoiding monopacks; using sustainable cleaning products; building accommodations locally and with circular materials; buying insulation made of wood shavings; offering customised facilities to disabled guests.
Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks
—
—
—
Re-purpose for society/
Hosting free events; providing walking tracks to local residents.
—
Inclusive value creation
Sharing knowledge through demonstrations; using intranet for exchanging knowledge; offering swimming lessons.
Preserve the authentic landscape
—
—
Develop sustainable scale up solutions
—
—
—
Table 13: Examples of sustainable activities per archetype per case (Case 8)
Case 8
Archetypes
Sustainability activities
Statements on the website
Paraphrased quotes (translated from Dutch)
Maximise material and energy efficiency
Cards for recharging hot water credits.
—
Closing resource loops
Separating waste.
—
Substitute with renewables and natural processes
Generating electricity by solar panels.
—
Encourage sufficiency
Limiting water use; cards for recharging hot water credits; monitoring consumption.
Adopt a stewardship role
Mobile accommodation; sustainable cleaning products; increasing biodiversity; re-using the ridge of the old barn; collaborating with local stakeholders.
Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks
—
—
—
Re-purpose for society/environment
—
—
—
Inclusive value creation
Organising a food truck event on campsite.
—
Preserve the authentic landscape
Taking in account the landscape.
—
Develop sustainable scale up solutions
—
—
—
Table 14: Examples of sustainable activities per archetype per case (Case 9)
Case 9
Archetypes
Sustainability activities
Statements on the website (translated from Dutch) to English)
Paraphrased quotes (translated from Dutch)
Maximise material and energy efficiency
Collaborating with local stakeholders; using a short food chain; buying a service instead of a product;
using efficiently the dishwater.
Closing resource loops
Minimising repurchases.
—
Substitute with renewables and natural processes
—
—
—
Encourage sufficiency
Buying sustainable toilet products.
—
Adopt a stewardship role
Leading by example; offering customised facilities to disabled guests; hosting free events; increasing biodiversity.
—
Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks
Sourcing locally.
Re-purpose for society/
Hosting free events.
—
Inclusive value creation
Telling stories behind products; working with people at a distance from the labour market; being an ambassador for landscape.
—
Preserve the authentic landscape
—
—
—
Develop sustainable scale up solutions
—
—
—
Table 15: Examples of sustainable activities per archetype per case (Case 10)
Case 10
Archetypes
Sustainability activities
Statements on the website (translated from Dutch) to English)
Paraphrased quotes (translated from Dutch)
Maximise material and energy efficiency
Making smart use of energy; reducing energy consumption for lighting through sensors.
—
Closing resource loops
Collecting rainwater; growing oyster mushrooms through coffee grounds; re-using grey water; separating waste.
Substitute with renewables and natural processes
Installing chargers for electric cars; storing energy in batteries; using green energy.
Encourage sufficiency
Minimising unnecessary towel changes.
—
Adopt a stewardship role
Sustainable cleaning products; installing heat pumps; participating in local events; having disabled toilets; offering customised facilities to disabled guests.
Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks
Sourcing locally.
Re-purpose for society/
Local children playing on site for free.
—
Inclusive value creation
Free overnight accommodation for artists.
—
Preserve the authentic landscape
—
—
—
Develop sustainable scale up solutions
Re-using shower water.
—
Table 16: Identified archetypes
ID
Archetypes
Description
Example applications
1
Maximise material and energy efficiency
Do more with fewer resources, generating less waste, emissions, and pollution.
Building accommodations with biobased materials; reducing energy consumption for lighting through sensors; reducing waste collection transports by adopting press containers.
2
Closing resource loops
Reuse materials and products; turn waste into feedstocks for other products/ processes.
Purifying ditch water for recreational use in a natural swimming pond or playground through indigenous vegetation and plants; capturing and re-using hot air emissions; letting animals graze grasslands; purchasing cradle-to-cradle certified furniture; sharing water reserves with neighbouring farmers; constructing multi-purpose buildings; installing grey water systems for using shower water to flush the toilets; installing sewage treatment system to upgrade sewage to grey water.
3
Substitute with renewables and natural processes
Use of non-finite materials and energy sources.
Filtering water by a wadi; generating electricity by solar panels; using bio propane; installing heat pumps; collecting rainwater; heating pool water with solar boilers.
4
Prioritise sustainably and locally produced food and drinks
Favour sustainably and regionally produced.
Cooking with seasonable vegetables that are locally produced; sourcing food and drinks locally; replacing meat ingredients by plant-based alternatives
5
Adopt a stewardship role
Proactively engaging with all stakeholders to ensure their long-term health and well-being.
Organising educational tours for children through surrounding nature and neighbourhood; providing walking tracks to local residents; hosting free events for the neighbourhood; hiring people that face problems at the regular labour market.
6
Encourage sufficiency
Solutions that actively seek to reduce consumption and production.
Informing guests and suppliers about how to reduce negative impact; limiting water use in showers and bathrooms; curtailing unnecessary towel changes.
7
Re-purpose for society/environment
Seek to create positive value for all stakeholders, in particular society and environment
Offering free playground for children of local residents; providing facilities and infrastructure for community events like “Nederland Schoon” (“Clean Netherlands”); organising food market for local farmers, butchers, cheesemakers, and artisans.
8
Inclusive value creation
Sharing resources, knowledge, ownership, and wealth creation, inclusive value generation.
Collaborating with schools and/or local children day care centres; telling stories behind the products; offering free accommodation to artists; sharing knowledge through collaboration platforms for T&R entrepreneurs.
9
Preserve the authentic landscape
Subordinate commercial activities to the protection and preservation of nature.
Planting a food forest; adopting plants and hedges that are typical for the region; integrating accommodation building within the landscape; prioritising the scenic view over the economic use of the available space.
10
Develop sustainable scale up solutions
Delivering sustainable solutions at a large scale to maximise benefits for society and the environment.
Co-creating and supporting the production of sustainable buckets.
