Microfranchises as an innovative approach for empowerment of vulnerable entrepreneurs in post-conflict Colombia

James Pérez-Morón1,*,+, Ulf Thoene1, Roberto García Alonso2

1 EICEA-Universidad de la Sabana, Colombia. [email protected] ;

*E-mail of the corresponding author: [email protected]

+Additional remarks that might be necessary: Ph.D. Student-Universidad de la Sabana, Colombia.

Introduction

Social Entrepreneurship (SE) is making breakthroughs by creating employment, competitiveness (Aparicio et al., 2021), and social value rather than with a profit-making motive in the Latin American region with its complex societal challenges. In 2021, 201 million people lived in poverty, and 86 million were in extreme poverty. The world is dealing with a demographic time bomb as jobs and job creation is scarce vs the number of people that need employment. Everybody is entitled to work without facing discrimination (which at the same time enriches entrepreneurial action) (McKague et al., 2015) and, as such, to decent and productive work that will address and end poverty and hunger by 2030 (Galiano-Coronil, 2021).

SE adapts to particular contexts and plays a meaningful role in incorporating the social component of assisting and empowering the poor (Diochon et al., 2017; Fairbourne et al., 2007; García Alonso et al., 2020), especially vulnerable groups that are “left behind” and affected disproportionately by both unemployment and poverty. Examples of such vulnerable groups include people with disabilities, migrants, ethnic minorities, Indigenous people, LGBTQI+, women, children, ex-combatants, and the elderly (this list is not exhaustive, as there are no globally accepted criteria for identifying vulnerable groups) (Breitbarth et al., 2021).

Vulnerability and poverty are convergent phenomena that share multiple links such as formal employment (Renko, 2013; Wu & Si, 2018), which, as a result of its modernization, requires that people have a quality education in order to obtain jobs. Precarious levels of education in the most VG make it difficult to break out of the cycle of poverty (Barrios et al., 2019). Not to mention informal employment, also positively related to the increase in poverty and widely carried out by migrants, women, and other VG (Williams et al., 2017).

LAC and the world require innovative business solutions that contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals-SDGs to eradicate poverty (SDG#1), hunger (SDG#2), generate decent work and economic growth for all (SDG#8) and the reduction of inequalities (SDG #10) by 2030, business models where the productive capacity of the BOP is developed, while generating employment opportunities, income and wealth for the vulnerable population (Alonso et al., 2020; Verwaal et al., 2021).

However, all these intentions still remain challenging due to external and internal barriers to the scalability of BOP business models (Decker & Obeng Dankwah, 2022; Dembek & York, 2020). Specific type of organizations-e.g. B-Corporations, Worker Owned Corporations, Crowd-Funded Corporations (Dentchev et al., 2016) or Community Enterprises (Buratti et al., 2022)´s one-size-fits-all approach, adapted from developed markets, gives rise to the disruption of the triple bottom line at the BOP (Ernst Verwaal et al., 2021). More initiatives should value the BOP as entrepreneurs and co-inventors (McWilliams et al., 2017; Smith et al., 2020), adapting to each country´s conditions while generating economic, social and environmental benefits (Kumar et al., 2022; McWilliams et al., 2017; Yessoufou et al., 2018).

BOP and inclusive business model research have evolved during time. Dentchev et al. (2022) state that BOP 1.0 (where multinational companies could benefit due to the existing potential market in the BOP); BOP 2.0 (the co-creation of products and services was possible in the BOP) and BOP 3.0 (focuses on the entrepreneurial activity of businesses in the BOP), the microfranchising is aligned with BOP 2.0 and 3.0. A first generation research focused on the BOP as a market-niche only (Kuo et al., 2018; Leposky et al., 2020; Sengupta et al., 2020); a second one considered BOP as consumers (Borchardt et al., 2020; Decker & Obeng Dankwah, 2022; Ladd, 2017; Leposky et al., 2020), and a third BOP approach that integrates the principles of the bottom line (Geels, 2014; Verwaal et al., 2021); focusing on mutual value creation (Dembek et al., 2018); investing requirements at the BOP (Dembek & York, 2022); and scaling strategies at the BOP (Derks et al., 2022).

In this last bottom-up social approach, there is more involvement of the local/vulnerable communities with intentions to understand further the geographical origin and activities performed (Buratti et al., 2022). Some studies focused on income-generating opportunities for indigenous (Roy, 2022); young children-the segment considered most vulnerable to poverty- (London, 2021); migrant entrepreneurs (Liu et al., 2022); elderly (Malik et al., 2022; Xu & Yang, 2022); women street vendors (Thanh & Duong, 2022); youth-unemployment´s most vulnerable group- (Mseleku, 2022) or Low-status expatriates (Haist & Kurth, 2022). Majority of the research has been focused on Asia (China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, South Korea) and Africa (Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya), from LAC, only Ecuador, Argentina and Brazil have been studied. Thus, there is a lack of empirical evidence to understand the mechanisms that lead to the success of the microfranchise (one type of inclusive business model) at the BOP, under a particular institutional, cultural and social context and the succesful inclusion of vulnerable groups, specifically women displaced by Colombia’s internal conflict, that is, victims of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) as well as its ex-combatants.

This paper examines microfranchises for vulnerable groups in Latin America, and how microfranchises can scale to provide a higher impact on society. Microfranchises or simply franchising is an inclusive, scalable, and sustainable business model that can help overcome this challenge and replicate a micro-enterprise with a minimal initial investment. To the best of author´s knowledge, this is one of the first studies researching microfranchises and victims of the conflict and ex-combatants in post-conflict Colombia.

Research Objective

The field of knowledge (FOK) on microfranchising, socio-economic inclusion of women victims of an armed conflict and FARC-ex-combatants is growing, and still needs more rigor in theorizing and usage of state-of-the-art research methods (Dentchev et al., 2022). Previous work in field´s top journals has usually focused on the “top of the pyramid”/upper management, and the key matters for them are leadership, innovation, decision making, human resource management, or strategic planning. Despite the fact that the 4 billion people who live at the BOP require attention, there is still a large research gap between where it is and what has to be done. The societal impact of management research needs to be addressed more forcefully in order to advance the greater good of humanity.

In the same way, the literature shows the absence of longitudinal, multidisciplinary studies, of quantitative methods, as well as insufficient research to clarify the mechanisms that lead to the success of a microfranchising and the influence on the microfranchising of the cultural and social context (Awuh & Dekker, 2021; Dentchev et al., 2022).

The need to address such knowledge gaps is well expressed by Dentchev et al., (2022,p.8,9): “the BOP field of research is a promising one but rigor in theorizing could be improved” and “we encourage studies of BOP strategies from novel theoretical perspectives and BOP business models”.

Previous work has addressed the difficulties of access to the capital of the microfranchising in the BOP (Christensen et al., 2010); institutional barriers that prevent the sustainability of microfranchising (Caridad et al., 2020); the motivations of the franchisors (Awuh & Dekker, 2021); their innovation from a network perspective (Lawson-Lartego & Mathiassen, 2021); microfranchisees backgrounds influence and the combination of the microfranchising with other business models in the BoP to ensure its success (Hart, 2007). A closer look at the literature helps to identify new perspectives on microfranchising in the BOP, highlighting the importance of context in the adaptability of entrepreneurs in BOP 3.0 (Lawson-Lartego & Mathiassen, 2021); the positive correlation between the spatial distribution of the microfranchising and the growth of its network of interest groups in the BOP 3.0 (Nunes et al., 2019); the absence of a particular contract for the microfranchising and therefore its alignment with the contract used by the franchise association of each country BOP 1.0 (Illetschko, 2017) and how stakeholders use intersectoral alliances to counteract the scarcity of resources and other difficulties institutions in BOP 2.0 (Christensen & Lehr, 2014).

According to Robinson et al. (2011), this study followed their model and defined the following research gaps: (1) The Population gap refers to the lack of research on BOP business models with women displaced, victims of the conflict and FARC ex-combatants, (2) The Theoretical gap refers to the juxtaposition of an innovate theoretical lens, the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) de Ajzen (2005) to analyze the motivations and reasons to create a microfranchise and to acquire one with the Institutional Theory (DiMaggio & Powell, 1983) to analyze how the microfranchises overcome institutional barriers. To the best of author´s knowledge, this will be one of the first studies using these lenses to propose a conceptual model to study microfranchises and predict and individual´s intention to engage in a behavior. (3) The Knowledge gap addresses the lack of specific regulation for microfranchises (which has not been an impediment for their development) and how its “institutional equivalent”-the franchises (Marquis & Tilcsik, 2016) have helped them to operate in Colombia.

Few researchers have addressed the theme of value creation by microfranchises with a social focus, rather than a pure focus on generating profits. This research elaborates on the meaning of the success of a microfranchise that includes people from vulnerable groups while using recent advances in digitalization and technology Robotics Process Automation, Big Data, and Analytics in Colombia. The aim of this paper is twofold. First, it provides a comprehensive literature review of the scientific knowledge about microfranchises in Latin America published between 2000-2022 in Scopus. Second, applying the Institutional Theory and the Theory of Planned Behavior as our theoretical lens, the authors develop and analyze one qualitative case study to identify the social and economic impact of a microfranchise in the selected vulnerable group, that is, female victims of the internal conflict in Colombia.

Methodology

In order to move forward the microfranchise field and according to the gaps, this study used a mixed methods methodology, “the third methodology” or research along with quantitative and qualitative methods within a single study or in multiple phases of a study (Zhou & Wu, 2022) and the Triangulation Design as its approach to support the findings (Smajic et al., 2022). The authors apply an in-depth case study (interviews and observation) of a microfranchise led by women displaced by Colombia’s internal conflict, that is, victims of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Subsequently, the authors triangulate our findings with secondary data.

Results and discussion

The microfranchise TechOil was founded in Colombia in 2015, as part of a special project called “Soluciones Innovadoras para la Inclusión Económica de Grupos en Pobreza y Exclusión” supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the government of Korea, Cartagena local chamber of commerce and Colombian hotel associations. The objective of this project was climate change mitigation, sustainability, and economic inclusion of the base of the Pyramid (BoP). TechOil uses corporate waste to create second-generation raw materials, extending the life cycle of waste. In this specific case, used vegetable oil is transformed into biodiesel to produce fuel with a lower environmental footprint, meaning waste products are prevented from causing pollution and affecting urban infrastructure and water sources. The model is sustainable and ensures that waste generated by medium-sized companies is properly disposed of and certified, using Robotics Process Automation, Big Data, and Analytics in biofuel production, supply chain, model predicting, and route planning. TechOil collaborates with people displaced by violence, single mothers, and young people at the BoP and has doubled the job creation, by growing through cohesive microfranchises which pursue common interests located in different cities such as Bogotá, Cartagena de Indias, and two additional common locations affected by Colombian armed conflict: Urabá and Llanos Orientales.

This study has demonstrated the success of TechOil, confirming the positive impact of female entrepreneurs as peacebuilders, contributors to formal employment and decent salaries, and promoters of competitiveness and female empowerment through microfranchises. This study also shows TechOil's close collaboration with other vulnerable communities, including displaced people and young gang members.

Conclusion

This article has explained how TechOil, a microfranchise in Colombian, has included women victims of the conflict and other vulnerable communities at the BoP, which is a crucial aspect of sustainable development. This study is also a valuable addition to the existing literature on microfranchises in post-conflict setting.

Colombia requires a model to develop the productive capacity of the BoP population, generate income and wealth for the population living in poverty, and innovative and inclusive solutions to eradicate hunger and poverty by 2030 by the SDGs. Thus, the microfranchise emerges as an opportunity to address serious structural problems such as inequality, informal employment, and exclusion. The microfranchise in itself constitutes a social innovation that responds to local conditions and real market needs to overcome poverty, its multidimensional causes, and the inclusion of the BoP population, which require a vehicle to promote business initiatives that suffer from a lack of access to capital.

The benefits microfranchises provide to the BoP arise through alliances, a higher proportion of income, and jobs for the elimination of poverty. Microfranchise initiatives face certain obstacles to developing the BoP including weak networks, limited training and capacity building, legal challenges, lack of access to capital, poor working conditions, elevated levels of harassment by the authorities, and limited resources and marketing. In consequence, microfranchises seeking to minimize underprivileged populations and increase social benefits must focus on creating job opportunities through profitability and organizational financial preservation as that is where scalable growth lies.

This study also offers for Latin American policymakers, who should prioritize the formation of public-private intersectoral alliances and international cooperation to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region, foster innovation and growth in the region's entrepreneurial sector.

Keywords

Microfranchises, Vulnerable entrepreneurs, post-conflict, Social entrepreneurship, Business models

References

Ajzen, I. (2005). Attitudes, personality, and behavior. McGraw-Hill Education.

Audretsch, D., & Urbano, D. (2021). Does entrepreneurship matter for inclusive growth? The role of social progress orientation. Entrepreneurship Research Journal, 41(3), 251–253. https://doi.org/10.1515/erj-2019-0308

Awuh, H. E., & Dekker, M. (2021). Entrepreneurship in microfranchising: an emerging market perspective. Journal of Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies, 13(5), 1152–1172. https://doi.org/10.1108/JEEE-02-2020-0025

Barrios, A., Reficco, E., & Taborda, R. (2019). Training effects on subsistence entrepreneurs’ hope and goal attainment. Education and Training, 61(7–8), 895–917. https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-08-2018-0172

Borchardt, M., Pereira, G., Ferreira, A. R., Soares, M., Sousa, J., & Battaglia, D. (2020). Leveraging frugal innovation in micro- and small enterprises at the base of the pyramid in Brazil: an analysis through the lens of dynamic capabilities. Journal of Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies. https://doi.org/10.1108/JEEE-02-2020-0031

Breitbarth, E., Groβ, W., & Zienau, A. (2021). Protecting vulnerable people during pandemics through home delivery of essential supplies: a distribution logistics model. Journal of Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management, 11(2), 227–247. https://doi.org/10.1108/JHLSCM-07-2020-0062

Buratti, N., Sillig, C., & Albanese, M. (2022). Community enterprise, community entrepreneurship and local development: a literature review on three decades of empirical studies and theorizations. Entrepreneurship and Regional Development, 34(5–6), 376–401. https://doi.org/10.1080/08985626.2022.2047797

Caridad, M., Castellano, M., & Bittar, O. (2020). Microfranchising: an inclusive tourism business modality for La Guajira, Colombia | Microfranquicias: una modalidad de negocio inclusivo turístico para La Guajira, Colombia. Investigaciones Turisticas, 20, 284–314. https://doi.org/10.14198/INTURI2020.20.13

Christensen, L. J., & Lehr, D. (2014). Overcoming institutional challenges in microfranchising. In Social Franchising. https://doi.org/10.1057/9781137455840.0006

Christensen, L. J., Parsons, H., & Fairbourne, J. (2010). Building Entrepreneurship in Subsistence Markets: Microfranchising as an Employment Incubator. Journal of Business Research, 63(6), 595–601. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jbusres.2009.03.020

Decker, S., & Obeng Dankwah, G. (2022). Co-opting Business Models at the Base of the Pyramid (BOP): Microentrepreneurs and Multinational Enterprises in Ghana. Business and Society. https://doi.org/10.1177/00076503221085935

Dembek, K., & York, J. (2020). Applying a Sustainable Business Model Lens to Mutual Value Creation With Base of the Pyramid Suppliers. Business and Society. https://doi.org/10.1177/0007650320973450

Dembek, K., & York, J. (2022a). Applying a Sustainable Business Model Lens to Mutual Value Creation With Base of the Pyramid Suppliers. Business and Society, 61(8), 2156–2191. https://doi.org/10.1177/0007650320973450

Dembek, K., & York, J. (2022b). Investing in sustainable business models at the base of the pyramid. In De Gruyter Handbook of Sustainable Development and Finance. https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110733488-014

Dembek, K., York, J., & Singh, P. J. (2018). Creating value for multiple stakeholders: Sustainable business models at the Base of the Pyramid. Journal of Cleaner Production, 196, 1600–1612. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jclepro.2018.06.046

Dentchev, N. A., Michelini, L., Verbeke, A., Hall, J., & Hillemann, J. (2022). New Perspectives on Base of the Pyramid Strategies. Business and Society, 61(8), 1977–1991. https://doi.org/10.1177/00076503221125420

Dentchev, N., Baumgartner, R., Dieleman, H., Jóhannsdóttir, L., Jonker, J., Nyberg, T., Rauter, R., Rosano, M., Snihur, Y., Tang, X., & van Hoof, B. (2016). Embracing the variety of sustainable business models: social entrepreneurship, corporate intrapreneurship, creativity, innovation, and other approaches to sustainability challenges. Journal of Cleaner Production, 113, 1–4. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jclepro.2015.10.130

Derks, M., Oukes, T., & Romijn, H. (2022). Scaling inclusive business impacts at the Base of the Pyramid: A framework inspired by business model ecosystems research. Journal of Cleaner Production, 366. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jclepro.2022.132875

DiMaggio, P., & Powell, W. (1983). The Iron Cage Revisited : Institutional Isomorphism and Collective Rationality in Organizational Fields Author ( s ): Paul J . DiMaggio and Walter W . Powell Published by : American Sociological Association Stable URL : https://www.jstor.org/stable/209510. American Sociological Review, 48(2), 147–160.

Diochon, M. C., Anderson, A. R., & Ghore, Y. (2017). Microfranchise emergence and its impact on entrepreneurship. International Entrepreneurship and Management Journal, 13(2), 553–574. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11365-016-0414-7

Fairbourne, J. S., Gibson, S. W., & Dyer, W. G. (2007). MicroFranchising: Creating wealth at the bottom of the Pyramid. In MicroFranchising: Creating Wealth at the Bottom of the Pyramid. https://doi.org/10.4337/9781847205360

Galiano-Coronil, A. (2021). The resources of the NGDO in Spain and volunteering. A reflection from the social marketing perspective. In Happiness Management and Social Marketing: A Wave of Sustainability and Creativity.

García Alonso, R., Thoene, U., Figueroa, A. M., & Amaris, E. M. (2020). Social entrepreneurship in the pacific alliance. REVESCO Revista de Estudios Cooperativos, 133(133), 1–12. https://doi.org/10.5209/REVE.67341

Geels, F. W. (2014). Reconceptualising the co-evolution of firms-in-industries and their environments: Developing an inter-disciplinary Triple Embeddedness Framework. Research Policy, 43(2), 261–277. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.respol.2013.10.006

Haist, J., & Kurth, P. (2022). How do low-status expatriates deal with crises? Stress, external support and personal coping strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Journal of Global Mobility, 10(2), 209–225. https://doi.org/10.1108/JGM-03-2021-0039

Hart, S. L. (2007). Foreword. In MicroFranchising: Creating Wealth at the Bottom of the Pyramid. https://doi.org/10.4337/9781847205360.00008

Illetschko, K. (2017). Microfranchising: The theory. In Microfranchising: How Social Entrepreneurs are Building a New Road to Development. https://doi.org/10.4324/9781351278720-2

Kumar, A., Kumra, R., & Singh, R. (2022). Drivers, Barriers, and Facilitators of Entrepreneurship at BoP: Review, Conceptual Framework and Research Agenda. Journal of Macromarketing, 42(3), 381–413. https://doi.org/10.1177/02761467221088257

Kuo, T. C., Shiang, W.-J., Hanafi, J., & Chen, S. Y. (2018). Co-development of supply chain in the BOP markets. Sustainability (Switzerland), 10(4). https://doi.org/10.3390/su10040963

Ladd, T. (2017). Business models at the bottom of the pyramid: Leveraging context in undeveloped markets. International Journal of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 18(1), 57–64. https://doi.org/10.1177/1465750316686242

Lawson-Lartego, L., & Mathiassen, L. (2021). Microfranchising to Alleviate Poverty: An Innovation Network Perspective. Journal of Business Ethics, 171(3), 545–563. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10551-020-04459-8

Leposky, T., Arslan, A., & Dikova, D. (2020). Value Co-creation in Multinational Enterprises’ Services Marketing at the Bottom-of-the-Pyramid Markets. In Palgrave Studies of Internationalization in Emerging Markets. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-24482-8_4

Liu, S., Koster, S., & Chen, X. (2022). Digital divide or dividend? The impact of digital finance on the migrants’ entrepreneurship in less developed regions of China. Cities, 131. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cities.2022.103896

London, T. E. D. (2021). WHICH BUSINESSES ARE BEST for the BASE of the PYRAMID? COMPARING IMPACTS on YOUNG CHILDREN. Journal of Developmental Entrepreneurship, 26(2). https://doi.org/10.1142/S1084946721500096

Malik, M. A., Singh, S. P., Jyoti, J., & Pattanaik, F. (2022). Work stress, health and wellbeing: evidence from the older adults labor market in India. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications, 9(1). https://doi.org/10.1057/s41599-022-01192-7

Marquis, C., & Tilcsik, A. (2016). Institutional equivalence: How industry and community peers influence corporate philanthropy. Organization Science, 27(5), 1325–1341. https://doi.org/10.1287/orsc.2016.1083

McKague, K., Wheeler, D., & Karnani, A. (2015). An integrated approach to poverty alleviation: Roles of the private sector, government and civil society. In The Business of Social and Environmental Innovation: New Frontiers in Africa. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-04051-6_7

McWilliams, A., Shrader, R. C., & Van Fleet, D. D. (2017). Rethinking the base of the pyramid: Social responsibility, sustainability and the role of entrepreneurs. In The World Scientific Reference on Entrepreneurship (Vols. 3–4). https://doi.org/10.1142/9874

Mseleku, Z. (2022). Post-University Training for Jobless Market: The Experiences of Graduates in a Work Experience Programme. Academic Journal of Interdisciplinary Studies, 11(5), 86–97. https://doi.org/10.36941/ajis-2022-0127

Nunes, R., Silva, V.-L. S., Fadairo, M., & Saes, M. S. M. (2019). Why adopt microfranchising? Evidence from Brazil on an organizational innovation designed to face new challenges. In Contributions to Management Science. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-29245-4_5

Renko, M. (2013). Early challenges of nascent social entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurship: Theory and Practice, 37(5), 1045–1069. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1540-6520.2012.00522.x

Roy, V. D. (2022). For sustainable social impact at Mangalajodi: change processes enabled by NatWest Bank India. Emerald Emerging Markets Case Studies, 12(2), 1–19. https://doi.org/10.1108/EEMCS-04-2021-0109

Sengupta, S., Mukherjee, S., & Jebarajakirthy, C. (2020). Voting Decision-Making at the Bottom of the Pyramid- A Phenomenological Approach. Journal of Political Marketing. https://doi.org/10.1080/15377857.2020.1823933

Smajic, E., Avdic, D., & Pasic, A. (2022). Mixed Methodology of Scientific Research in Healthcare. 30(1), 57–60. https://doi.org/10.5455/aim.2022.30.57-60

Smith, B. R., Knapp, J. R., & Cannatelli, B. L. (2020). Entrepreneurship at the Base of the Pyramid: The Moderating Role of Person-Facilitator Fit and Poverty Alleviation. Journal of Social Entrepreneurship. https://doi.org/10.1080/19420676.2020.1779789

Thanh, P. T., & Duong, P. B. (2022). The COVID-19 pandemic and the livelihood of a vulnerable population: Evidence from women street vendors in urban Vietnam: Women street vendors in the COVID-19 era. Cities, 130. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cities.2022.103879

Verwaal, E., Klein, M., & La Falce, J. (2021). Business Model Involvement, Adaptive Capacity, and the Triple Bottom Line at the Base of the Pyramid. Journal of Business Ethics. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10551-021-04934-w

Verwaal, Ernst, Klein, M., & La Falce, J. (2021). Business Model Involvement, Adaptive Capacity, and the Triple Bottom Line at the Base of the Pyramid. Journal of Business Ethics, 607–621. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10551-021-04934-w

Williams, C. C., Martinez-Perez, A., & Kedir, A. M. (2017). Informal Entrepreneurship in Developing Economies: The Impacts of Starting Up Unregistered on Firm Performance. Entrepreneurship: Theory and Practice, 41(5), 773–799. https://doi.org/10.1111/etap.12238

Wu, J., & Si, S. (2018). Poverty reduction through entrepreneurship: incentives, social networks, and sustainability. Asian Business and Management, 17(4), 243–259. https://doi.org/10.1057/s41291-018-0039-5

Xu, X., & Yang, H. (2022). Elderly chronic diseases and catastrophic health expenditure: an important cause of Borderline Poor Families’ return to poverty in rural China. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications, 9(1). https://doi.org/10.1057/s41599-022-01310-5

Yessoufou, A. W., Blok, V., & Omta, S. W. F. (2018). The process of entrepreneurial action at the base of the pyramid in developing countries: a case of vegetable farmers in Benin. Entrepreneurship and Regional Development, 30(1–2), 1–28. https://doi.org/10.1080/08985626.2017.1364788

Zhou, Y., & Wu, M. L. (2022). Reported Methodological Challenges in Empirical Mixed Methods Articles: A Review on JMMR and IJMRA. Journal of Mixed Methods Research, 16(1), 47–63. https://doi.org/10.1177/1558689820980212