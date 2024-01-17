Skip to main content
Published on Jan 17, 2024

Unlocking Access: The Power of Open Textbooks in Education

by Michel Saive
·

Introduction to Biology

Chapter 1: The Cell

Section 1.1: The Building Blocks of Life

The cell is the fundamental unit of life. It is the smallest structure capable of carrying out all the functions necessary for an organism to survive. In this section, we will explore the components of a cell and how they work together to support life.

Julian Voss-Andreae, CC BY-SA 3.0

Subsection 1.1.1: Cell Structure

Cells are composed of various organelles, each with its specific functions. The nucleus, mitochondria, and endoplasmic reticulum are just a few examples of the organelles that play essential roles in cellular processes.

Subsection 1.1.2: Cell Membrane

The cell membrane is a selectively permeable barrier that separates the cell from its external environment. It controls the movement of substances in and out of the cell and helps maintain homeostasis.

Section 1.2: Cell Division

Cell division is a crucial process for growth, development, and reproduction. In this section, we will explore the two main types of cell division: mitosis and meiosis, and their significance in the life cycle of organisms.

Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Subsection 1.2.1: Mitosis

Mitosis is the process by which a single cell divides into two identical daughter cells. It plays a vital role in growth, tissue repair, and asexual reproduction. We will delve into the phases of mitosis and the key events that occur during each phase.

Subsection 1.2.2: Meiosis

Meiosis is a specialized form of cell division that produces gametes, the cells involved in sexual reproduction. This section will explore the unique characteristics of meiosis and its importance in generating genetic diversity.

Table: Elements of the Periodic Table

Element

Symbol

Atomic Number

Atomic Mass

Hydrogen

H

1

1.008

Carbon

C

6

12.011

Oxygen

O

8

15.999

Nitrogen

N

7

14.007

Sodium

Na

11

22.990

This table displays a few elements from the periodic table, along with their corresponding symbols, atomic numbers, and atomic masses. The periodic table is a useful tool for understanding the properties and relationships of different elements.

Please note that this is just a sample text for demonstration purposes. The actual content and formatting of an open textbook may vary based on the specific subject and requirements.

Quantitative Methods: An Introduction

Chapter 1: Introduction to Quantitative Methods

Section 1.1: Understanding Quantitative Analysis

Quantitative methods are a set of techniques used to analyze and interpret numerical data. In this section, we will explore the fundamental concepts and principles of quantitative analysis.

Subscripts in math mode are written as aba_b and superscripts are written as aba^b. These can be combined and nested to write expressions such as

Tj1j2jqi1i2ip=T(xi1,,xip,ej1,,ejq)T^{i_1 i_2 \dots i_p}_{j_1 j_2 \dots j_q} = T(x^{i_1},\dots,x^{i_p},e_{j_1},\dots,e_{j_q})

We write integrals using \int and fractions using ab\frac{a}{b}. Limits are placed on integrals using superscripts and subscripts:

01dxex=e1e\int_0^1 \frac{dx}{e^x} = \frac{e-1}{e}

Lower case Greek letters are written as ω\omega δ\delta etc. while upper case Greek letters are written as Ω\Omega Δ\Delta.

Mathematical operators are prefixed with a backslash as sin(β)\sin(\beta), cos(α)\cos(\alpha), log(x)\log(x) etc.

Example 1 - A square root relationship

Imagine that two sides of a triangle have length 9, while the third side (its it base) has length ss:

Figure 1 A triangle with base ss

The Pythagorean Theorem implies that 92=(12s)2+h29^2 = ({1 \over 2}s)^2 + h^2, so the height hh of the triangle can be calculated as

h=8114s2.h = \sqrt{81 - \textstyle{1 \over 4}s^2}.

Hence, the area AA of the triangle follows as

A=12sh=12s8114s2.A = \textstyle{1 \over 2}sh = {1 \over 2}s \sqrt{81 - {1 \over 4}s^2}.

Here the variables are AA and ss. For instance, if s=12s = 12, the area follows as A40.25A \approx 40.25.

Maastricht University Press

Maastricht University Press is the academic Open Access publishing house for Maastricht University. With this pilot project, we aim to accelerate 100% Open Access in scholarly book publishing as part of the Open Science Policy of Maastricht University. We think the academic output should be freely available as soon as possible and academic authors should not be forced to pay excessive processing charges or transfer copyrights to others.

University Library 2022 Highlights - Pilot Project Maastricht University Press

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Maastricht University Press
