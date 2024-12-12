Skip to main content
Published on Dec 12, 2024DOI

List of abbreviations

by Constanța Roșca
Published onDec 12, 2024

 

ACM

Autoriteit Consument & Markt (Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets)

AG

Advocate General

AGCM

Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (Italian Competition Authority)

AI

Artificial Intelligence

API

Application Programming Interface

AWS

Amazon Web Services

B2C

Business-to-consumer

BEUC

Bureau Européen des Unions de Consommateurs (The European Consumer Organisation)

BGB

Bürgerlich Gesetzbuch (German Civil Code)

CCPA

California Consumer Privacy Act

CJEU

Court of Justice of the European Union

CMA

Competition and Markets Authority

CMP

Consent management platform

CPC

Consumer Protection Cooperation

CRD

Consumer Rights Directive

CrUX

Chrome User Experience Report

CSS

Cascading Style Sheets

CSSOM

CSS Object Model

CV

Computer Vision

DMA

Digital Markets Act

DOM

Document Object Model

DPbD

Data Protection by Design

DSA

Digital Services Act

DSD

Distance Selling Directive

ECC

European Consumer Centres

ECD

e-Commerce Directive

EDPB

European Data Protection Board

EECC

European Electronic Communications Code

ELI

European Law Institute

EU

European Union

FIR

Regulation on Food Information to Consumers

FTC

Federal Trade Commission

GDPR

General Data Protection Regulation

GPSR

General Product Safety Regulation

GVH

Gazdasági Versenyhivatal (Hungarian Competition Authority)

HCI

Human-Computer Interaction

HTML

HyperText Markup Language

IMCO

(European Parliament) Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection

MS

Member State(s)

NCC

Norwegian Consumer Council

NLP

Natural Language Processing

OCA

Online Choice Architecture

OECD

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

PID

Price Indication Directive

SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises

TFEU

Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union

UCPD

Unfair Commercial Practices Directive

UI

User interface

UK

United Kingdom

UX

User experience

VZBV

Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband (Federation of German Consumer Organisations)

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
