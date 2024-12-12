List of abbreviations 

ACM
Autoriteit Consument & Markt (Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets)
AG
Advocate General
AGCM
Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (Italian Competition Authority)
AI
Artificial Intelligence
API
Application Programming Interface
AWS
Amazon Web Services
B2C
Business-to-consumer
BEUC
Bureau Européen des Unions de Consommateurs (The European Consumer Organisation)
BGB
Bürgerlich Gesetzbuch (German Civil Code)
CCPA
California Consumer Privacy Act
CJEU
Court of Justice of the European Union
CMA
Competition and Markets Authority
CMP
Consent management platform
CPC
Consumer Protection Cooperation
CRD
Consumer Rights Directive
CrUX
Chrome User Experience Report
CSS
Cascading Style Sheets
CSSOM
CSS Object Model
CV
Computer Vision
DMA
Digital Markets Act
DOM
Document Object Model
DPbD
Data Protection by Design
DSA
Digital Services Act
DSD
Distance Selling Directive
ECC
European Consumer Centres
ECD
e-Commerce Directive
EDPB
European Data Protection Board
EECC
European Electronic Communications Code
ELI
European Law Institute
EU
European Union
FIR
Regulation on Food Information to Consumers
FTC
Federal Trade Commission
GDPR
General Data Protection Regulation
GPSR
General Product Safety Regulation
GVH
Gazdasági Versenyhivatal (Hungarian Competition Authority)
HCI
Human-Computer Interaction
HTML
HyperText Markup Language
IMCO
(European Parliament) Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection
MS
Member State(s)
NCC
Norwegian Consumer Council
NLP
Natural Language Processing
OCA
Online Choice Architecture
OECD
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
PID
Price Indication Directive
SMEs
Small and medium-sized enterprises
TFEU
Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union
UCPD
Unfair Commercial Practices Directive
UI
User interface
UK
United Kingdom
UX
User experience
VZBV
Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband (Federation of German Consumer Organisations)