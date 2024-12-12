Bibliography

Legislation

European Union

Treaties

Consolidated version of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union [2012] OJ C326/47

Regulations

Regulation (EC) No 1924/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 December 2006 on nutrition and health claims made on foods [2006] OJ L404/9

Regulation (EC) No 1008/2008 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 September 2008 on common rules for the operation of air services in the Community (Recast) [2008] OJ L293/3

Regulation (EU) No 1169/2011 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 October 2011 on the provision of food information to consumers [2011] OJ L304/18

Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Directive 95/46/EC [2016] OJ L119/1

Regulation (EU) 2017/2394 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2017 on cooperation between national authorities responsible for the enforcement of consumer protection laws and repealing Regulation (EC) No 2006/2004 [2017] OJ L345/1

Regulation (EU) 2022/1925 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 September 2022 on contestable and fair markets in the digital sector and amending Directives (EU) 2019/1937 and (EU) 2020/182 [2022] OJ L265/1

Regulation (EU) 2022/2065 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 19 October 2022 on a Single Market For Digital Services and amending Directive 2000/31/EC [2022] OJ L277/1

Regulation (EU) 2023/988 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 10 May 2023 on general product safety, amending Regulation (EU) No 1025/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council and Directive (EU) 2020/1828 of the European Parliament and the Council, and repealing Directive 2001/95/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Council Directive 87/357/EEC [2023] OJ L135/1

Directives

Council Directive 85/577/EEC of 20 December 1985 to protect the consumer in respect of contracts negotiated away from business premises [1985] OJ L372/31

Council Directive 93/13/EEC of 5 April 1993 on unfair terms in consumer contracts [1993] OJ L95/29

Directive 97/7/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 May 1997 on the protection of consumers in respect of distance contracts [1997] OJ L144/19

Directive 98/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 February 1998 on consumer protection in the indication of the prices of products offered to consumers [1998] OJ L80/27

Directive 1999/44/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 May 1999 on certain aspects of the sale of consumer goods and associated guarantees [1999] OJ L171/12

Directive 2000/13/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 March 2000 on the approximation of the laws of the Member States relating to the labelling, presentation and advertising of foodstuffs [2000] OJ L109/29

Directive 2000/31/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 8 June 2000 on certain legal aspects of information society services, in particular electronic commerce, in the Internal Market [2000] OJ L178/1

Directive 2001/95/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 3 December 2001 on general product safety [2001] OJ L11/4

Directive 2002/58/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 July 2002 concerning the processing of personal data and the protection of privacy in the electronic communications sector [2002] OJ L201/37

Directive 2005/29/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11 May 2005 concerning unfair business-to-consumer commercial practices in the internal market and amending Council Directive 84/450/EEC, Directives 97/7/EC, 98/27/EC and 2002/65/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Regulation (EC) No 2006/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council [2005] OJ L149/22

Directive 2009/48/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 June 2009 on the safety of toys [2009] OJ L170/1

Directive 2011/83/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 October 2011 on consumer rights, amending Council Directive 93/13/EEC and Directive 1999/44/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and repealing Council Directive 85/577/EEC and Directive 97/7/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council [2001] OJ L304/64

Directive (EU) 2018/1972 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11 December 2018 establishing the European Electronic Communications Code (Recast) [2018] OJ L321/36

Directive (EU) 2019/2161 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 November 2019 amending Council Directive 93/13/EEC and Directives 98/6/EC, 2005/29/EC and 2011/83/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards the better enforcement and modernisation of Union consumer protection rules [2019] OJ L328/7

Directive (EU) 2019/771 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 May 2019 on certain aspects concerning contracts for the sale of goods, amending Regulation (EU) 2017/2394 and Directive 2009/22/EC, and repealing Directive 1999/44/EC [2019] OJ L136/28

Directive (EU) 2023/2673 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 22 November 2023 amending Directive 2011/83/EU as regards financial services contracts concluded at a distance and repealing Directive 2002/65/EC [2023] OJ L2023/2673

Directive (EU) 2024/825 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 28 February 2024 amending Directives 2005/29/EC and 2011/83/EU as regards empowering consumers for the green transition through better protection against unfair practices and through better information [2024] OJ L2024/825

Other EU legal acts

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/2243 of 17 December 2019 establishing a template for the contract summary to be used by providers of publicly available electronic communications services pursuant to Directive (EU) 2018/1972 of the European Parliament and of the Council



Legislative proposals

European Union

‘Proposal for a DIRECTIVE OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL Amending Directive 2011/83/EU Concerning Financial Services Contracts Concluded at a Distance and Repealing Directive 2002/65/EC’ (European Commission 2022) COM(2022) 204 final

‘Proposal for a DIRECTIVE OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL Amending Directives 2005/29/EC and 2011/83/EU as Regards Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition through Better Protection against Unfair Practices and Better Information’ (European Commission 2022) COM(2022) 143 final

‘Proposal for a Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on Cooperation between National Authorities Responsible for the Enforcement of Consumer Protection Laws’ (European Commission 2016) COM(2016) 283 final

‘Proposal for a REGULATION OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL LAYING DOWN HARMONISED RULES ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ACT) AND AMENDING CERTAIN UNION LEGISLATIVE ACTS’ (European Commission 2021) COM(2021) 206 final

United States

Deceptive Experiences To Online Users Reduction Act (DETOUR Act) Senate Bill 2708, 118th Congress, introduced July 27, 2023

Cases and decisions of enforcement authorities

Court of Justice of the European Union

Case 8-74 Procureur du Roi v Benoît and Gustave Dassonville (Dassonville) [1974] ECLI:EU:C:1974:82

Case 120/78 Rewe-Zentral AG v Bundesmonopolverwaltung für Branntwein [1979] ECLI:EU:C:1979:42

Case C-362/88 GB-INNO-BM v Confédération du commerce luxembourgeois [1990] ECLI:EU:C:1990:102

Case C-210/96 Gut Springenheide and Tusky v Oberkreisdirektor des Kreises Steinfurt [1998] ECLI:EU:C:1998:369

Case C-122/10 Konsumentombudsmannen v Ving Sverige AB (Ving Sverige) [2011] ECLI:EU:C:2011:299

Case C‑49/11 Content Services Ltd v Bundesarbeitskammer (Content Services) [2012] ECLI:EU:C:2012:419

Case C-429/11 Purely Creative Ltd and Others v Office of Fair Trading (Purely Creative and Others) [2012] ECLI:EU:C:2012:651

Case C-281/12 Trento Sviluppo srl and Centrale Adriatica Soc coop arl v Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (Trento Sviluppo and Centrale Adriatica) [2013] ECLI:EU:C:2013:859

Case C-26/13 Árpád Kásler and Hajnalka Káslerné Rábai v OTP Jelzálogbank Zrt [2014] ECLI:EU:C:2014:282

Case C-195/14 Bundesverband der Verbraucherzentralen und Verbraucherverbände — Verbraucherzentrale — Bundesverband eV v Teekanne GmbH & Co KG [2015] ECLI:EU:C:2015:361

Case C-476/14 Citroën Commerce GmbH v Zentralvereinigung des Kraftfahrzeuggewerbes zur Aufrechterhaltung lauteren Wettbewerbs eV (ZLW) [2016] ECLI:EU:C:2016:527

Case C-310/15 Vincent Deroo-Blanquart v Sony Europe Limited [2016] ECLI:EU:C:2016:633

Case C-611/14 Criminal proceedings against Canal Digital Danmark A/S [2016] ECLI:EU:C:2016:800

Joined Cases C-54/17 and C-55/17 Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato v Wind Tre SpA and Vodafone Italia SpA [2018] ECLI:EU:C:2018:710

Case C-52/19 Christian Fülla v Toolport GmbH [2019] ECLI:EU:C:2019:447

Case C-628/17 Prezes Urzędu Ochrony Konkurencji i Konsumentów v Orange Polska SA [2019] ECLI:EU:C:2019:480

Case C-649/17 Bundesverband der Verbraucherzentralen und Verbraucherverbände — Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband eV v Amazon EU Sàrl [2019] ECLI:EU:C:2019:576

Case C-143/18 Antonio Romano and Lidia Romano v DSL Bank [2019] ECLI:EU:C:2019:701

Case C-266/19 EIS GmbH v TO [2020] ECLI:EU:C:2020:384

Case C-102/20 StWL Städtische Werke Lauf a.d Pegnitz GmbH v eprimo GmbH [2021] ECLI:EU:C:2021:954

Case C‑536/20 UAB ‘Tiketa’ v M Š [2022] ECLI:EU:C:2022:112

Case C-249/21 Fuhrmann-2-GmbH v B [2022] ECLI:EU:C:2022:269

Case C-565/22 Verein für Konsumenteninformation v Sofatutor GmbH [2023] ECLI:EU:C:2023:735

Opinions of Advocates General (Court of Justice of the European Union)

Opinion of Advocate General Wahl in Case C-435/11 CHS Tour Services GmbH vTeam4 Travel GmbH [2013] ECLI:EU:C:2013:403

Opinion of Advocate General Mengozzi in Case C-476/14 Citroën Commerce GmbH v Zentralvereinigung des Kraftfahrzeuggewerbes zur Aufrechterhaltung lauteren Wettbewerbs eV (ZLW) [2015] ECLI:EU:C:2015:814

Opinion of Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordona in Joined Cases C-54/17 and C-55/17 Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato v Wind Tre SpA and Vodafone Italia SpA [2018] ECLI:EU:C:2018:377

Opinion of Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordona in Case C-628/17 Prezes Urzędu Ochrony Konkurencji i Konsumentów v Orange Polska SA [2019] ECLI:EU:C:2019:74

National cases and decisions

France

Tribunal de commerce de Paris – 4 octobre 2011 – Synhorcat c/ Expedia

Bulgaria

Decision No. 14183/03.11.2011 of the Supreme Administrative Court of Bulgaria in Case No. 15182/2010

Latvia

Consumer Rights Protection Centre, Decision No. E03-PTU-K115-39 of 23.10.2012 against Air Baltic

Hungary

Hungarian Competition Authority, Decision No. VJ/17-110/2018 of 28 April 2020

Pending cases

European Union

Case C-646/22 Compass Banca SpA v Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato [2023] OJ C24/37

United States

Federal Trade Commission v Amazon.com Inc, 2:23-cv–00932 (WD Washington District Court, filed 21 June 2023)



Scholarship

Adler MD, ‘Regulatory Theory’ in Dennis Patterson (ed), A Companion to Philosophy of Law and Legal Theory (1st edn, Wiley 2010) https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/9781444320114.ch42 accessed 23 April 2024

Ahmad SS and others, ‘Apophanies or Epiphanies? How Crawlers Impact Our Understanding of the Web’, Proceedings of The Web Conference 2020 (Association for Computing Machinery 2020) https://doi.org/10.1145/3366423.3380113 accessed 31 October 2023

Akerlof G, ‘The Market for “Lemons”: Quality Uncertainty and the Market Mechanism’ (1970) 84 Quarterly Journal of Economics 488

—— and Shiller R, Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception (Princeton University Press 2015)

Alexander C, Ishikawa S and Silverstein M, A Pattern Language: Towns, Buildings, Construction (Oxford University Press 1977)

Almada M, ‘Regulation by Design and the Governance of Technological Futures’ (2023) 14 European Journal of Risk Regulation 697 https://www.cambridge.org/core/product/identifier/S1867299X23000375/type/journal_article accessed 5 March 2024

Albaek S, ‘Regulation underdose?’ (2022) 1 Concurrences 30

Amos R, ‘Consumer Protection on the Web with Longitudinal Web Crawls and Analysis’ (PhD Thesis, Princeton University 2022)

——, Maio R and Mittal P, ‘Reviews in Motion: A Large Scale, Longitudinal Study of Review Recommendations on Yelp’ (arXiv, 17 February 2022) http://arxiv.org/abs/2202.09005 accessed 1 November 2023

—— and others, ‘Privacy Policies over Time: Curation and Analysis of a Million-Document Dataset’, Proceedings of the Web Conference 2021 (ACM 2021) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3442381.3450048 accessed 17 January 2024

Aqeel W and others, ‘On Landing and Internal Web Pages: The Strange Case of Jekyll and Hyde in Web Performance Measurement’, Proceedings of the ACM Internet Measurement Conference (ACM 2020) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3419394.3423626 accessed 9 November 2023

Ard B and Crootof R, ‘Legal Responses to Techlaw Uncertainties’ in Bartosz Brożek, Olia Kanevskaia and Przemysław Pałka (eds), Research Handbook on Law and Technology (Edward Elgar Publishing 2023) https://www.elgaronline.com/view/book/9781803921327/chapter3.xml accessed 5 March 2024

Ariely D, Loewenstein G and Prelec D, ‘Tom Sawyer and the Construction of Value’ (2006) 60 Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization 1 https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0167268105001265 accessed 26 April 2024

Baldwin R, Cave M and Lodge M, Understanding Regulation: Theory, Strategy, and Practice (Oxford University Press 2011) https://academic.oup.com/book/7235

—— and Cave M, Taming the Corporation: How to Regulate for Success (Oxford University Press 2021)

Balkin J, ‘The Path of Robotics Law’ (2015) 6 California Law Review 45

Bania K, ‘Fitting the Digital Markets Act in the Existing Legal Framework: The Myth of the “without Prejudice” Clause’ (2023) 19(1) European Competition Journal 116

Bar-Gill O, ‘Exchange: The Behavioral Economics of Consumer Contracts’ (2008) 92 Minnesota Law Review 749

——, Seduction by Contract: Law, Economics, and Psychology in Consumer Markets (Oxford University Press 2012) https://academic.oup.com/book/4883 accessed 17 March 2024

——, ‘Consumer Transactions’ in Eyal Zamir and Doron Teichman (eds), The Oxford Handbook of Behavioral Economics and the Law (Oxford University Press 2014) https://academic.oup.com/edited-volume/34475/chapter/292519394 accessed 17 March 2024

—— and Ben-Shahar O, ‘Rethinking Nudge: An Information-Costs Theory of Default Rules’ (2021) 88(3) University of Chicago Law Review 531

Barnhill A, ‘How Philosophy Might Contribute to the Practical Ethics of Online Manipulation’ in Fleur Jongepier and Michael Klenk (eds), The Philosophy of Online Manipulation (Routledge 2022)

Ben-Shahar O and Schneider C, ‘The Failure of Mandated Disclosure’ (2011) 159 University of Pennsylvania Law Review 647

Bennett Moses L, ‘Understanding Legal Responses to Technological Change: The Example of In Vitro Fertilization’ (2005) 6(2) Minnesota Journal of Law, Science & Technology 506

——, ‘Sui Generis Rules’ in Gary E Marchant, Braden R Allenby and Joseph R Herkert (eds), The Growing Gap Between Emerging Technologies and Legal-Ethical Oversight (Springer Netherlands 2011) https://link.springer.com/10.1007/978-94-007-1356-7_6 accessed 5 March 2024

——, ‘Why Have a Theory of Law and Technological Change?’ (2007) 8(2) Minnesota Journal of Law, Science & Technology 569

——, ‘Agents of Change: How the Law “Copes” with Technological Change’ (2011) 20(4) Griffith Law Review 764

——, ‘How to Think about Law, Regulation and Technology: Problems with “Technology” as a Regulatory Target’ (2013) 5 Law, Innovation and Technology 1 https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.5235/17579961.5.1.1 accessed 15 March 2024

——, ‘Regulating in the Face of Sociotechnical Change’ in Roger Brownsword, Eloise Scotford and Karen Yeung (eds), The Oxford Handbook of Law, Regulation and Technology (Oxford University Press 2016)

Benson BW, ‘JavaScript’ (1999) 34 ACM SIGPLAN Notices 25 https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/312009.312023 accessed 18 April 2024

Bergh R and Visscher L, ‘The Preventive Function of Collective Actions for Damages in Consumer Law’ (2008) 1 Erasmus Law Review 5 http://www.erasmuslawreview.nl/tijdschrift/ELR/2008/2/ELR_2210-2671_2008_001_002_002 accessed 31 October 2023

Bietti E, ‘Consent as a Free Pass: Platform Power and the Limits of the Informational Turn’ (2019) 40 Pace Law Review 310

Binns R, ‘Tracking on the Web, Mobile and the Internet-of-Things’ (arXiv, 26 January 2022) http://arxiv.org/abs/2201.10831 accessed 2 November 2023

Birnhack M, ‘Reverse Engineering Informational Privacy Law’ (2012) 15 Yale Journal of Law and Technology 24

Bishop CM, Pattern Recognition and Machine Learning (Springer 2006)

Black J, ‘Decentring Regulation: Understanding the Role of Regulation and Self-Regulation in a “Post-Regulatory” World’ (2001) 54(1) Current Legal Problems 103

——, ‘Managing Discretion’ (2001) https://www.lse.ac.uk/law/people/academic-staff/julia-black/Documents/black21.pdf

——, ‘Forms and Paradoxes of Principles-Based Regulation’ (2008) 3 Capital Markets Law Journal 425 https://academic.oup.com/cmlj/article-lookup/doi/10.1093/cmlj/kmn026 accessed 5 March 2024

Blake T and others, ‘Price Salience and Product Choice’ (2021) 40 Marketing Science 619 https://pubsonline.informs.org/doi/10.1287/mksc.2020.1261 accessed 29 April 2024

Bongard-Blanchy K and others, ‘”I Am Definitely Manipulated, Even When I Am Aware of It. It’s Ridiculous!” – Dark Patterns from the End-User Perspective’, Designing Interactive Systems Conference 2021 (ACM 2021) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3461778.3462086 accessed 13 March 2024

Bösch C and others, ‘Tales from the Dark Side: Privacy Dark Strategies and Privacy Dark Patterns’ (2016) 2016 Proceedings on Privacy Enhancing Technologies 237 https://petsymposium.org/popets/2016/popets-2016-0038.php accessed 23 February 2024

Bouhoula A and others, ‘Automated, Large-Scale Analysis of Cookie Notice Compliance’, 33st USENIX Security Symposium (USENIX Security 24) (USENIX Association 2024) https://www.usenix.org/conference/usenixsecurity24/presentation/bouhoula

Brathwaite J, ‘Rules and Principles: A Theory of Legal Certainty’ (2002) 27 Australian Journal of Legal Philosophy 47

Brenncke M, ‘Reconceptualizing Behaviorally Informed Consumer Law and Policy’ (2023) 34 Loyola Consumer Law Review 166

——, ‘A Theory of Exploitation for Consumer Law: Online Choice Architectures, Dark Patterns, and Autonomy Violations’ (2024) 47 Journal of Consumer Policy 127 https://link.springer.com/10.1007/s10603-023-09554-7 accessed 5 March 2024

Brignull H, Deceptive Patterns: Exposing the Tricks Tech Companies Use to Control You (Testimonium Ltd 2023)

Brownsword R, Rights, Regulation, and the Technological Revolution (Oxford University Press 2008)

——, ‘So What Does the World Need Now? Reflections on Regulating Technologies’ in Roger Brownsword and Karen Yeung (eds), Regulating Technologies: Legal Futures, Regulatory Frames and Technological Fixes (Hart Publishing 2008)

——, Law, Technology and Society: Re-Imagining the Regulatory Environment (Routledge 2019)

——, ‘Artificial Intelligence and Legal Singularity’ in Simon Deakin and Christopher Markou (eds), Is Law Computable? Critical Perspectives on Law and Artificial Intelligence (Hart Publishing 2020)

—— and Somsen H, ‘Law, Innovation and Technology: Before We Fast Forward—A Forum for Debate’ (2009) 1 Law, Innovation and Technology 1 https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17579961.2009.11428364 accessed 29 April 2024

Bryan CJ, Tipton E and Yeager DS, ‘Behavioural Science Is Unlikely to Change the World without a Heterogeneity Revolution’ (2021) 5 Nature Human Behaviour 980 https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-021-01143-3 accessed 11 March 2024

Bubb R and Pildes R, ‘How Behavioral Economics Trims Its Sails and Why’ (2014) 127 Harvard Law Review 1593

Busch C, ‘Crowdsourcing Consumer Confidence. How to Regulate Online Rating and Review Systems in the Collaborative Economy’ in Alberto De Franceschi (ed), European Contract Law and the Digital Single Market (1st edn, Intersentia 2016) https://www.cambridge.org/core/product/identifier/CBO9781780685212A085/type/book_part accessed 30 March 2024

——, ‘The Future of Pre-Contractual Information Duties: From Behavioural Insights to Big Data’ in Christian Twigg-Flesner (ed), Research Handbook on EU Consumer and Contract Law (Edward Elgar Publishing 2016)

——, ‘Towards a “New Approach” in European Consumer and Market Law: Standardization and Co-Regulation in the Digital Single Market’ (2016) 5 Journal of European Consumer and Market Law 197

——, ‘Self-Regulation and Regulatory Intermediation in the Platform Economy’ in Marta Cantero Gamito and Hans-W Micklitz (eds), The Role of the EU in Transnational Legal Ordering (Edward Elgar Publishing 2020) https://china.elgaronline.com/view/edcoll/9781788118408/9781788118408.00013.xml accessed 24 March 2024

——, ‘Editorial: Updating EU Consumer Law for the Digital Subscription Economy’ (2022) 11(2) Journal of European Consumer and Market Law 41

Butenko A and Larouche P, ‘Regulation for Innovativeness or Regulation of Innovation?’ (2015) 7 Law, Innovation and Technology 52 https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17579961.2015.1052643 accessed 4 March 2024

Bygrave LA, ‘Data Protection by Design and by Default’ in Sacha Garben and Laurence Gormley (eds), Oxford Encyclopedia of European Union Law (Oxford University Press 2023) [Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3944535]

Cafaggi F and Nicita A, ‘The Evolution of Consumer Protection in the EU’ in Thomas Eger and Hans-Bernd Schafer (eds), Research Handbook on the Economics of European Union Law (Edward Elgar 2012)

Calo R, ‘Digital Market Manipulation’ (2014) 82 George Washington Law Review 995

——, ‘Robotics and the Lessons of Cyberlaw’ (2015) 103(3) California Law Review 513

——, ‘The Scale and the Reactor’ [2022] SSRN Electronic Journal https://www.ssrn.com/abstract=4079851 accessed 22 January 2024

Carmi E, ‘Regulating Behaviours on the European Union Internet, the Case of Spam versus Cookies’ (2017) 31(3) International Review of Law, Computers & Technology 289

Caronna F, ‘Tackling Aggressive Commercial Practices: Court of Justice Case Law on the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive Ten Years On’ (2018) 43(6) European Law Review 880

Cartwright P, ‘Publicity, Punishment and Protection: The Role(s) of Adverse Publicity in Consumer Policy’ (2012) 32 Legal Studies 179 https://www.cambridge.org/core/product/identifier/S0261387500001367/type/journal_article accessed 5 March 2024

——, ‘The Consumer Image within EU Law’ in Christian Twigg-Flesner (ed), Research Handbook on EU Consumer and Contract Law (Edward Elgar Publishing 2016)

Cauffman C, ‘New EU Rules on Business-to-Consumer and Platform-to-Business Relationships’ (2019) 26(4) Maastricht Journal of European and Comparative Law 469

Chalhoub G and Flechais I, ‘Data Protection at a Discount: Investigating the UX of Data Protection from User, Designer, and Business Leader Perspectives’ (2022) 6 Proceedings of the ACM on Human-Computer Interaction 1 https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3555537 accessed 29 April 2024

Chamon M, ‘The Legal Framework for Delegated and Implementing Powers Ten Years after the Entry into Force of the Lisbon Treaty’ (2021) 22 ERA Forum 21

Chaudhary A and others, ‘“Are You Still Watching?”: Exploring Unintended User Behaviors and Dark Patterns on Video Streaming Platforms’, Designing Interactive Systems Conference (ACM 2022) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3532106.3533562 accessed 23 April 2024

Clifford D, ‘The Legal Limits to the Monetisation of Online Emotions’ (PhD Thesis, KU Leuven 2019)

Coase R, ‘The Problem of Social Cost’ (1960) 3 The Journal of Law & Economics 1

Coglianese C and Lai A, ‘Antitrust by Algorithm’ (2022) 2 Stanford Computational Antitrust https://law.stanford.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Coglianese-Lai.pdf

—— and Lehr D, ‘Regulating by Robot: Administrative Decision Making in the Machine-Learning Era’ (2017) 105 Georgetown Law Journal 1147

Cohen J, ‘Bringing down the Average: The Case for a “Less Sophisticated” Reasonableness Standard in US and EU Consumer Law’ (2019) 32(1) Loyola Consumer Law Review 1

Coll L and Riefa C, ‘Exploring the Role of Technology in Consumer Law Enforcement’ (2022) 34 Loyola Consumer Law Review 359 https://lawecommons.luc.edu/lclr/vol34/iss3/2

Conti G and Sobiesk E, ‘Malicious Interface Design: Exploiting the User’, Proceedings of the 19th International Conference On World Wide Web (ACM 2010) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/1772690.1772719 accessed 23 April 2024

Contissa G and others, ‘Towards Consumer-Empowering Artificial Intelligence’, Proceedings of the Twenty-Seventh International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence (International Joint Conferences on Artificial Intelligence Organization 2018) https://www.ijcai.org/proceedings/2018/714 accessed 17 January 2024

Crawford G and others, ‘Consumer Protection for Online Markets and Large Digital Platforms’ (2023) 40 Yale Journal on Regulation 101 https://www.yalejreg.com/wp-content/uploads/DRAFT-Consumer-Protection-for-Online-Markets-and-Large-Digital-Platforms.-40-Yale-J.-on-Regul.-Forthcoming.pdf

Crootof R and Ard B, ‘Structuring Techlaw’ (2021) 34(2) Harvard Journal of Law & Technology 348

Cseres K, Competition Law and Consumer Protection (Kluwer Law International 2005)

——, ‘Consumer Protection in the European Union’ in Roger Van den Bergh and Alessio Pacces (eds), Regulation and Economics (Edward Elgar 2012)

Cummings J and Shore A, ‘All Too Real: A Typology of User Vulnerabilities in Extended Reality’, Position Papers of CHI’22 ‘Novel Challenges of Safety, Security and Privacy in Extended Reality’ (2022) https://chi2021.https://chi2022.acm.org/for-authors/interacting-and-discussing/workshops-and-symposia/accepted-workshops-symposia/#W24

D’Amico A, ‘Optimising Regulatory Responses to Consumer Disempowerment over Personal Data in the Digital World’ (PhD Thesis, European University Institute 2021)

Dasgupta S, Computer Science: A Very Short Introduction (Oxford University Press 2016)

De Franceschi A, ‘The EU Digital Single Market Strategy in Light of the Consumer Rights Directive: The “Button Solution” for Internet Cost Traps and the Need for a More Systematic Approach’ (2015) 4(4) Journal of European Consumer and Market Law 144

De Streel A and Sibony A-L, ‘Towards Smarter Consumer Protection Rules for the Digital Society’ [2017] SSRN Electronic Journal https://www.ssrn.com/abstract=3063192 accessed 9 March 2024

De Vries S, ‘Consumer Protection and the EU Single Market Rules – The Search for the “Paradigm Consumer”’ (2012) 4 Journal of European Consumer and Market Law 228

Demir N and others, ‘Reproducibility and Replicability of Web Measurement Studies’, Proceedings of the ACM Web Conference 2022 (ACM 2022) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3485447.3512214 accessed 9 November 2023

—— and others, ‘On the Similarity of Web Measurements Under Different Experimental Setups’, Proceedings of the 2023 ACM on Internet Measurement Conference (Association for Computing Machinery 2023) https://doi.org/10.1145/3618257.3624795

Di Geronimo L and others, ‘UI Dark Patterns and Where to Find Them: A Study on Mobile Applications and User Perception’, Proceedings of the 2020 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2020) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3313831.3376600 accessed 10 November 2023

Dickinson G, ‘Privately Policing Dark Patterns’ (2023) 57(4) Georgia Law Review 1633

Dickson A and Fongoni M, ‘People and Policy: Behavioural Economics and Its Policy Implications’ (2015) 38(3) Fraser of Allander Institute Economic Commentary 93

Dieter M, ‘Interface Critique at Large’ (2022) Convergence: The International Journal of Research into New Media Technologies 135485652211358 http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/13548565221135833 accessed 14 February 2024

Drazewski K and others, ‘A Corpus for Multilingual Analysis of Online Terms of Service’, Proceedings of the Natural Legal Language Processing Workshop 2021 (Association for Computational Linguistics 2021) https://aclanthology.org/2021.nllp-1.1 accessed 20 December 2023

Ducato R, ‘One Hashtag to Rule Them All? Mandated Disclosures and Design Duties in Influencer Marketing Practices’ in Catalina Goanta and Sofia Ranchordas (eds), The Regulation of Social Media Influencers (Edward Elgar 2020)

Duivenvoorde B, ‘The Consumer Benchmarks in the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive’ (PhD Thesis, University of Amsterdam 2014)

——, ‘The CJEU Decision in Citroën/ZLW: Ready for REFIT?’ (2017) 6(2) Journal of European Consumer and Market Law 77

——, ‘The Upcoming Changes in the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive: A Better Deal for Consumers?’ (2019) 8(6) Journal of European Consumer and Market Law 219

——, ‘Redesigning the UCPD for the Age of Personalised Marketing’ (2023) 12 Journal of European Consumer and Market Law 177

Durovic M, European Law on Unfair Commercial Practices and Contract Law (Hart Publishing 2016)

——, ‘Bright Future for EU Consumer Law?’ (2019) 8(6) Journal of European Consumer and Market Law 217

—— and Kniepkamp T, ‘Good Advice Is Expensive – Bad Advice Even More: The Regulation of Online Reviews’ (2022) 14 Law, Innovation and Technology 128 https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17579961.2022.2047523 accessed 30 April 2024

Egberts A, ‘Manipulation through Design: A Law and Economics Analysis of EU Dark Patterns Regulation’ [2021] SSRN Electronic Journal https://www.ssrn.com/abstract=4262859 accessed 6 April 2024

Ekambaranathan A, Zhao J and Van Kleek M, ‘“Money Makes the World Go Around”: Identifying Barriers to Better Privacy in Children’s Apps From Developers’ Perspectives’, Proceedings of the 2021 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2021) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3411764.3445599 accessed 29 April 2024

Eliantonio M and Cauffman C, The Legitimacy of Standardisation as a Regulatory Technique: A Cross-Disciplinary and Multi-Level Analysis (Edward Elgar 2020)

Englehardt S and Narayanan A, ‘Online Tracking: A 1-Million-Site Measurement and Analysis’, Proceedings of the 2016 ACM SIGSAC Conference on Computer and Communications Security (ACM 2016) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/2976749.2978313 accessed 9 November 2023

—— and others, ‘Web Privacy Measurement: Scientific Principles, Engineering Platform, and New Results’ (2014) https://www.cs.princeton.edu/~arvindn/publications/WebPrivacyMeasurement.pdf

Esposito F, ‘A Dismal Reality: Behavioural Analysis and Consumer Policy’ (2017) 40 Journal of Consumer Policy 193 http://link.springer.com/10.1007/s10603-016-9338-4 accessed 18 January 2024

——, ‘Conceptual Foundations for a European Consumer Law and Behavioural Sciences Scholarship’ in Hans-W Micklitz, Anne-Lise Sibony and Fabrizio Esposito (eds), Research Methods in Consumer Law (Edward Elgar Publishing 2018) https://china.elgaronline.com/view/edcoll/9781785366604/9781785366604.00007.xml accessed 7 April 2024

——, ‘Law and Economics United in Diversity: Minimalism, Fairness, and Consumer Welfare in EU Antitrust and Consumer Law’ (PhD Thesis, European University Institute 2018)

—— and Sibony A-L, ‘In Search of the Theory of Harm in EU Consumer Law: Lessons from the Consumer Fitness Check’ in Klaus Mathis and Avishalom Tor (eds), Consumer Law and Economics (Springer International Publishing 2021)

Fabbri M and Faure M, ‘Toward a “Constitution” for Behavioral Policy-Making’ (2018) 65 International Review of Economics 241 http://link.springer.com/10.1007/s12232-018-0296-9 accessed 17 January 2024

Faure M, Goodwin M and Weber F, ‘The Regulator’s Dilemma: Caught between the Need for Flexibility & the Demands for Foreseeability – Reassessing the Lex Certa Principle’ (2014) 24 Albany Law Journal of Science & Technology 283

—— and Luth HA, ‘Behavioural Economics in Unfair Contract Terms: Cautions and Considerations’ (2011) 34 Journal of Consumer Policy 337 http://link.springer.com/10.1007/s10603-011-9162-9 accessed 23 April 2024

—— and Weber F, ‘The Diversity of the EU Approach to Law Enforcement – towards a Coherent Model Inspired by a Law and Economics Approach’ (2017) 18 German Law Journal 823 https://repub.eur.nl/pub/127665 accessed 31 October 2023

Fernández Carballo-Calero P, ‘Aggressive Commercial Practices in the Case Law of EU Member States’ (2016) 5(6) Journal of European Consumer and Market Law 255

Finck M, ‘Digital Regulation: Designing a Supranational Legal Framework for the Platform Economy’ (2018) 43(1) European Law Review 47

Fischer A, ‘Manipulation and the Affective Realm of Social Media’ in Fleur Jongepier and Michael Klenk (eds), The Philosophy of Online Manipulation (Routledge 2022)

Fitton D and Read JC, ‘Creating a Framework to Support the Critical Consideration of Dark Design Aspects in Free-to-Play Apps’, Proceedings of the 18th ACM International Conference on Interaction Design and Children (ACM 2019) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3311927.3323136 accessed 22 February 2024

Fletcher A, ‘Consumer Overdose and Why Consumer Protection Is Good for Competition’ (2022) 1 Concurrences 20

Freeman J, ‘Consumer Legislation and E-Commerce Sanctions’ (2015) 2(1) Antitrust and Public Policies 75

Galli F, Algorithmic Marketing and EU Law on Unfair Commercial Practices (Springer International Publishing 2022) https://link.springer.com/10.1007/978-3-031-13603-0 accessed 23 March 2024

Gamma E and others, Design Patterns: Elements of Reusable Object-Oriented Software (Addison-Wesley 1994)

Goanta C, ‘Yes Means No(Thing): Bridging Consent in Contract Law and Data Protection in the Context of Smart Mobility’ in Michèle Finck and others (eds), Smart Urban Mobility (Springer Berlin Heidelberg 2020) https://link.springer.com/10.1007/978-3-662-61920-9_14 accessed 8 December 2023

——, ‘Digital Detectives: A Research Agenda for Consumer Forensics’ (2023) 8 European Papers - A Journal on Law and Integration 647

——, ‘Regulatory Siblings: The Unfair Commercial Practices Directive Roots of the AI Act’ [2023] SSRN Electronic Journal https://www.ssrn.com/abstract=4337417 accessed 30 April 2024

——, Bertaglia T and Iamnitchi A, ‘The Case for a Legal Compliance API for the Enforcement of the EU’s Digital Services Act on Social Media Platforms’, 2022 ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency (ACM 2022) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3531146.3533190 accessed 24 November 2023

—— and Spanakis G, ‘Discussing the Legitimacy of Digital Market Surveillance’ (2022) 2 Stanford Computational Antitrust https://law.stanford.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/goanta-spanakis.pdf

Goodfellow I, Bengio Y and Courville A, Deep Learning (MIT Press 2016)

Goree S and others, ‘Investigating the Homogenization of Web Design: A Mixed-Methods Approach’, Proceedings of the 2021 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2021) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3411764.3445156 accessed 24 November 2023

Goßen D and others, ‘HLISA: Towards a More Reliable Measurement Tool’, Proceedings of the 21st ACM Internet Measurement Conference (Association for Computing Machinery 2021) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3487552.3487843 accessed 31 October 2023

Graef I, ‘The EU Regulatory Patchwork for Dark Patterns: An Illustration of an Inframarginal Revolution in European Law?’ [2023] SSRN Electronic Journal https://www.ssrn.com/abstract=4411537 accessed 1 May 2024

Gray CM, Mildner T and Bielova N, ‘Temporal Analysis of Dark Patterns: A Case Study of a User’s Odyssey to Conquer Prime Membership Cancellation through the “Iliad Flow”’ (arXiv, 18 September 2023) https://arxiv.org/abs/2309.09635 accessed 14 February 2024

——, Santos C and Bielova N, ‘Towards a Preliminary Ontology of Dark Patterns Knowledge’, Extended Abstracts of the 2023 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2023) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3544549.3585676 accessed 17 January 2024

—— and others, ‘The Dark (Patterns) Side of UX Design’, Proceedings of the 2018 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2018) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3173574.3174108 accessed 21 February 2024

—— and others, ‘Dark Patterns and the Legal Requirements of Consent Banners: An Interaction Criticism Perspective’, Proceedings of the 2021 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2021) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3411764.3445779 accessed 30 April 2024

—— and others, ‘Understanding “Dark” Design Roles in Computing Education’, Proceedings of the 17th ACM Conference on International Computing Education Research (ACM 2021) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3446871.3469754 accessed 25 January 2024

—— and others, ‘An Ontology of Dark Patterns Knowledge: Foundations, Definitions, and a Pathway for Shared Knowledge-Building’ (arXiv, 18 September 2023) http://arxiv.org/abs/2309.09640 accessed 21 February 2024

Grundmann S, ‘The EU Consumer Rights Directive: Optimizing, Creating Alternatives, or a Dead End?’ (2013) 18 Uniform Law Review – Revue de droit uniforme 98 https://academic.oup.com/ulr/article-lookup/doi/10.1093/ulr/unt005 accessed 27 February 2024

Gunawan J and others, ‘A Comparative Study of Dark Patterns Across Web and Mobile Modalities’ (2021) 5 Proceedings of the ACM on Human-Computer Interaction 1 https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3479521 accessed 10 November 2023

Gundelach R and Herrmann D, ‘Cookiescanner: An Automated Tool for Detecting and Evaluating GDPR Consent Notices on Websites’, Proceedings of the 18th International Conference on Availability, Reliability and Security (ACM 2023) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3600160.3605000 accessed 24 November 2023

Guribye F and others, ‘Dark Patterns in Cookie Consent Notices: New Definitions and Mitigation Strategies’, Position Papers of CHI’21 ‘What Can CHI Do About Dark Patterns?’ (2021) https://chi2021.acm.org/for-authors/interacting-discussing/workshops-symposia/accepted-workshops-symposiums#W28

Hacker P, ‘Manipulation by Algorithms. Exploring the Triangle of Unfair Commercial Practice, Data Protection, and Privacy Law’ (2021) 29 European Law Journal 142 https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eulj.12389 accessed 11 March 2024

Hall E, Howells G and Watson J, ‘The Consumer Rights Directive – An Assessment of Its Contribution to the Development of European Consumer Contract Law’ (2012) 8 European Review of Contract Law https://www.degruyter.com/document/doi/10.1515/ercl-2012-0139/html accessed 28 March 2024

Hanson J and Kysar D, ‘Taking Behavioralism Seriously: The Problem of Market Manipulation’ (1999) 74 New York University Law Review 630

Hasan Mansur SM and others, ‘AidUI: Toward Automated Recognition of Dark Patterns in User Interfaces’, 2023 IEEE/ACM 45th International Conference on Software Engineering (ICSE) (IEEE 2023) https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10172754/ accessed 24 November 2023

Hausner P and Gertz M, ‘Dark Patterns in the Interaction with Cookie Banners’, Position Papers of CHI’21 ‘What Can CHI Do About Dark Patterns?’ (2021) https://chi2021.acm.org/for-authors/interacting-discussing/workshops-symposia/accepted-workshops-symposiums#W28

Helberger N, ‘Form Matters: Informing Consumers Effectively’ [2013] SSRN Electronic Journal http://www.ssrn.com/abstract=2354988 accessed 29 April 2024

—— and others, ‘EU CONSUMER PROTECTION 2.0: Structural Asymmetries in Digital Consumer Markets’ (BEUC 2021) https://www.beuc.eu/sites/default/files/publications/beuc-x-2021-018_eu_consumer_protection_2.0.pdf

Helleringer G and Sibony A-L, ‘European Consumer Protection through the Behavioral Lens’ (2017) 23 Columbia Journal of European Law 607

Hendy A and others, ‘How Good Are GPT Models at Machine Translation? A Comprehensive Evaluation’ (arXiv, 18 February 2023) https://arxiv.org/abs/2302.09210 accessed 2 April 2024

Hennig-Thurau T and others, ‘Electronic Word-of-Mouth via Consumer-Opinion Platforms: What Motivates Consumers to Articulate Themselves on the Internet?’ (2004) 18 Journal of Interactive Marketing 38 http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1002/dir.10073 accessed 30 April 2024

Hewett T and others, ACM SIGCHI Curricula for Human-Computer Interaction (Association for Computing Machinery 1992) http://dl.acm.org/citation.cfm?id=2594128 accessed 21 February 2024

Hildebrandt M, ‘A Vision of Ambient Law’ in Roger Brownsword and Karen Yeung (eds), Regulating Technologies: Legal Futures, Regulatory Frames and Technological Fixes (Hart Publishing 2008)

Hoepman J-H, ‘Privacy Design Strategies’ in Nora Cuppens-Boulahia and others (eds), ICT Systems Security and Privacy Protection (Springer Berlin Heidelberg 2014) http://link.springer.com/10.1007/978-3-642-55415-5_38 accessed 22 February 2024

Hood C, Rothstein H and Baldwin R, The Government of Risk: Understanding Risk Regulation Regimes (Oxford University Press 2001)

Howells G, ‘Co-Regulation’s Role in the Development of European Fair Trading Laws’ in Hugh Collins (ed), The Forthcoming EC Directive on Unfair Commercial Practices (Kluwer Law International 2004)

——, ‘The Potential and Limits of Consumer Empowerment by Information’ (2005) 32(3) Journal of Law and Society 349

——, ‘Aggressive Commercial Practices’ in Geraint Howells, Hans-Wolfgang Micklitz and Thomas Wilhelmsson (eds), European Fair Trading Law: The Unfair Commercial Practices Directive (Ashgate Publishing 2006)

——, ‘Protecting Consumer Protection Values in the Fourth Industrial Revolution’ (2020) 43 Journal of Consumer Policy 145 http://link.springer.com/10.1007/s10603-019-09430-3 accessed 27 February 2024

——, Ramsay I and Wilhelmsson T, ‘Consumer Law in Its International Dimension’ in Geraint Howells, Iain Ramsay and Thomas Wilhelmsson (eds), Handbook of Research on International Consumer Law (Edward Elgar Publishing 2018)

——, Twigg-Flesner C and Wilhelmsson T, Rethinking EU Consumer Law (1st edn, Routledge 2017) https://www.taylorfrancis.com/books/9781315164830 accessed 27 February 2024

Hurwitz J, ‘Designing a Pattern, Darkly’ [2020] North Carolina Journal of Law & Technology 57

Incardona R and Poncibò C, ‘The Average Consumer, the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive, and the Cognitive Revolution’ (2007) 30 Journal of Consumer Policy 21 http://link.springer.com/10.1007/s10603-006-9027-9 accessed 7 April 2024

Jablonowska A, ‘EU Consumer Law and Technology’ in Bartosz Brożek, Olia Kanevskaia and Przemyslaw Palka (eds), Research Handbook on Law and Technology (Edward Elgar Publishing 2023)

Jachimowicz JM and others, ‘When and Why Defaults Influence Decisions: A Meta-Analysis of Default Effects’ (2019) 3 Behavioural Public Policy 159 https://www.cambridge.org/core/product/identifier/S2398063X1800043X/type/journal_article accessed 5 April 2024

Jiang S, Martin J and Wilson C, ‘Who’s the Guinea Pig?: Investigating Online A/B/n Tests in-the-Wild’, Proceedings of the Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency (ACM 2019) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3287560.3287565 accessed 24 November 2023

Joerges C, Schrepel H and Vos E, ‘The Law’s Problems with the Involvement of Non-Governmental Actors in Europe’s Legislative Processes: The Case of Standardisation under the “New Approach”’ (1999) EUI Working Paper LAW No 99/9 https://hdl.handle.net/1814/154

Jolls C, Sunstein C and Thaler R, ‘A Behavioral Approach to Law and Economics’ (1998) 40 Stanford Law Review 1471

Jongepier F and Klenk M, ‘Online Manipulation’ in Fleur Jongepier and Michael Klenk (eds), The Philosophy of Online Manipulation (Routledge 2022)

Jonker H, Krumnow B and Vlot G, ‘Fingerprint Surface-Based Detection of Web Bot Detectors’ in Kazue Sako, Steve Schneider and Peter YA Ryan (eds), Computer Security – ESORICS 2019 (Springer International Publishing 2019)

Jueckstock J and others, ‘Towards Realistic and Reproducible Web Crawl Measurements’, Proceedings of the Web Conference 2021 (Association for Computing Machinery 2021) https://doi.org/10.1145/3442381.3450050 accessed 31 October 2023

Jurafsky D and Martin JH, Speech and Language Processing: An Introduction to Natural Language Processing, Computational Linguistics, and Speech Recognition (2nd ed, Pearson Prentice Hall 2009)

—— and Martin JH, Speech and Language Processing (3rd ed, (draft book) 2023) https://web.stanford.edu/~jurafsky/slp3/

Kagan R and Scholz J, ‘The Criminology of the Corporation and Regulatory Enforcement Strategies’ in Keith Hawkins and John Thomas (eds), Enforcing Regulation (Kluwer 1984)

Kahneman D, Thinking, Fast and Slow (Farrar, Straus and Giroux 2013)

Kamara I, ‘Co-Regulation in EU Personal Data Protection: The Case of Technical Standards and the Privacy by Design Standardisation “Mandate”’ (2017) 8(1) European Journal of Law and Technology 1 https://ejlt.org/index.php/ejlt/article/view/545

Kaminski M, ‘Authorship, Disrupted: AI Authors in Copyright and First Amendment Law’ (2017) 51 U.C. Davis Law Review 589

——, ‘Technological “Disruption” of the Law’s Imagined Scene: Some Lessons from Lex Informatica’ (2021) 36(3) Berkeley Technology Law Journal 883 https://lawcat.berkeley.edu/record/1246440 accessed 24 January 2024

Kaplow L, ‘Rules Versus Standards: An Economic Analysis’ (1992) 42 Duke Law Journal 557

Kaprou E, ‘Aggressive Commercial Practices 2.0: Is the UCPD Fit for the Digital Age?’ (2023) 12(2) Journal of European Consumer and Market Law 76

Keleher M and others, ‘How Well Do Experts Understand End-Users’ Perceptions of Manipulative Patterns?’, Nordic Human-Computer Interaction Conference (ACM 2022) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3546155.3546656 accessed 5 April 2024

Kelleher JD and Tierney B, Data Science (The MIT Press 2018)

Khonji M, Iraqi Y and Jones A, ‘Phishing Detection: A Literature Survey’ (2013) 15 IEEE Communications Surveys & Tutorials 2091 https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/6497928 accessed 2 November 2023

Kincaid JP and others, ‘Derivation of New Readability Formulas (Automated Readability Index, Fog Count And Flesch Reading Ease Formula) For Navy Enlisted Personnel’ (Institute for Simulation and Training 1975)

Kirkman D, Vaniea K and Woods DW, ‘DarkDialogs: Automated Detection of 10 Dark Patterns on Cookie Dialogs’, 2023 IEEE 8th European Symposium on Security and Privacy (EuroS&P) (IEEE 2023) https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10190482/ accessed 10 November 2023

Klass G, ‘Meaning, Purpose, and Cause in the Law of Deception’ (2012) 100 The Georgetown Law Journal 449

Klenk M, ‘(Online) Manipulation: Sometimes Hidden, Always Careless’ (2022) 80 Review of Social Economy 85 https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00346764.2021.1894350 accessed 16 May 2024

—— and Hancock J, ‘Autonomy and Online Manipulation’ (Internet Policy Review, 19 December 2019) https://policyreview.info/articles/news/autonomy-and-online-manipulation/1431 accessed 29 April 2024

Kocyigit E, Rossi A and Lenzini G, ‘Towards Assessing Features of Dark Patterns in Cookie Consent Processes’ in Felix Bieker and others (eds), Privacy and Identity Management (Springer Nature Switzerland 2023) https://link.springer.com/10.1007/978-3-031-31971-6_13 accessed 27 November 2023

Kohavi R, Deng A and Vermeer L, ‘A/B Testing Intuition Busters: Common Misunderstandings in Online Controlled Experiments’, Proceedings of the 28th ACM SIGKDD Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (ACM 2022) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3534678.3539160 accessed 22 April 2024

—— and Longbotham R, ‘Online Controlled Experiments and A/B Testing’ in Claude Sammut and Geoffrey I Webb (eds), Encyclopedia of Machine Learning and Data Science (2nd edn, Springer 2017)

—— and others, ‘Online Controlled Experiments at Large Scale’, Proceedings of the 19th ACM SIGKDD International Conference On Knowledge Discovery And Data Mining (ACM 2013) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/2487575.2488217 accessed 22 April 2024

Kollnig K, ‘Regulatory Technologies for the Study of Data and Platform Power in the App Economy’ (PhD Thesis, Oxford University 2023)

—— and Shadbolt N, ‘How Decisions by Apple and Google Obstruct App Privacy’ [2023] Technology and Regulation 10 https://techreg.org/article/view/13254 accessed 8 November 2023

Koning R, Hasan S and Chatterji A, ‘Experimentation and Start-Up Performance: Evidence from A/B Testing’ (2022) 68 Management Science 6434 https://pubsonline.informs.org/doi/10.1287/mnsc.2021.4209 accessed 22 April 2024

Koops B-J, ‘Should ICT Regulation Be Technology-Neutral?’ in Bert-Jaap Koops and others (eds), Starting Points for ICT Regulation: Deconstructing Prevalent Policy One-Liners (TMC Asser Press 2006) [Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=918746]

Kovač M and Vandenberghe A-S, ‘Regulation of Automatic Renewal Clauses: A Behavioural Law and Economics Approach’ (2015) 38 Journal of Consumer Policy 287 http://link.springer.com/10.1007/s10603-015-9286-4 accessed 23 April 2024

Kowalczyk M and others, ‘Understanding Dark Patterns in Home IoT Devices’, Proceedings of the 2023 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2023) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3544548.3581432 accessed 10 November 2023

Krauss V, ‘Exploring Dark Patterns in XR’, Position Papers of CHI’22 ‘Novel Challenges of Safety, Security and Privacy in Extended Reality’ (2022) https://chi2021.https://chi2022.acm.org/for-authors/interacting-and-discussing/workshops-and-symposia/accepted-workshops-symposia/#W24

Krumnow B, Jonker H and Karsch S, ‘How Gullible Are Web Measurement Tools?: A Case Study Analysing and Strengthening OpenWPM’s Reliability’, Proceedings of the 18th International Conference on emerging Networking EXperiments and Technologies (ACM 2022) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3555050.3569131 accessed 16 November 2023

Kyi L and others, ‘Investigating Deceptive Design in GDPR’s Legitimate Interest’, Proceedings of the 2023 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2023) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3544548.3580637 accessed 13 November 2023

Lacey C and Caudwell C, ‘Cuteness as a “Dark Pattern” in Home Robots’, 2019 14th ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) (IEEE 2019) https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8673274/ accessed 23 April 2024

Larsen N and others, ‘Statistical Challenges in Online Controlled Experiments: A Review of A/B Testing Methodology’ (2024) 78 The American Statistician 135 https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00031305.2023.2257237 accessed 22 April 2024

Laux J, Wachter S and Mittelstadt B, ‘Neutralizing Online Behavioural Advertising: Algorithmic Targeting with Market Power as an Unfair Commercial Practice’ (2021) 58 Common Market Law Review 719 https://kluwerlawonline.com/journalarticle/Common+Market+Law+Review/58.3/COLA2021048 accessed 26 March 2024

Leahy D, ‘Rocking the Boat: Loot Boxes in Online Digital Games, the Regulatory Challenge, and the EU’s Unfair Commercial Practices Directive’ (2022) 45 Journal of Consumer Policy 561 https://link.springer.com/10.1007/s10603-022-09522-7 accessed 30 April 2024

Leenes R, ‘The Cookiewars’ in Marc Van Lienshout and Jaap-Henk Hoepman (eds), The Privacy & Identity Lab: 4 Years Later (The Privacy & Identity Lab 2015)

——, ‘Of Horses and Other Animals of Cyberspace’ [2019] Technology and Regulation 1 https://techreg.org/article/view/10997 accessed 5 March 2024

——, ‘Regulating New Technologies in Times of Change’ in Leonie Reins (ed), Regulating New Technologies in Uncertain Times (TMC Asser Press 2019) http://link.springer.com/10.1007/978-94-6265-279-8_1 accessed 14 March 2024

—— and others, ‘Regulatory Challenges of Robotics: Some Guidelines for Addressing Legal and Ethical Issues’ (2017) 9 Law, Innovation and Technology 1 https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17579961.2017.1304921 accessed 29 April 2024

Leiser M, ‘Illuminating Manipulative Design: From “Dark Patterns” to Information Asymmetry and the Repression of Free Choice under the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive’ (2022) 34 Loyola Consumer Law Review 484

—— and Caruana M, ‘Dark Patterns: Light to Be Found in Europe’s Consumer Protection Regime’ (2021) 10(6) Journal of European Consumer and Market Law 237

—— and Santos C, ‘Dark Patterns, Enforcement, and the Emerging Digital Design Acquis: Manipulation beneath the Interface’ (2023) https://ssrn.com/abstract=4431048

Leta Jones M, ‘Does Technology Drive Law? The Dilemma of Technological Exceptionalism in Cyberlaw’ (2018) 2018(2) University of Illinois Journal of Law, Technology & Policy 249

Liepina R and others, ‘GDPR Privacy Policies in CLAUDETTE: Challenges of Omission, Context and Multilingualism’, Proceedings of the Third Workshop on Automated Semantic Analysis of Information in Legal Text (ASAIL 2019) (2019) https://ceur-ws.org/Vol-2385/paper9.pdf

Linden G, Smith B and York J, ‘Amazon.Com Recommendations: Item-to-Item Collaborative Filtering’ (2003) 7 IEEE Internet Computing 76 http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/1167344/ accessed 13 February 2024

Lodder A, ‘Information Requirements Overload? Assessing Disclosure Duties under the E-Commerce Directive, Services Directive and Consumer Directive’ in Andrej Savin and Jan Trzaskowski (eds), Research Handbook on EU Internet Law (1st edn, Edward Elgar Publishing 2014)

Loos MBM, ‘The Modernization of European Consumer Law (Continued): More Meat on the Bone After All’ (2020) 28(2) European Review of Private Law 407

Luca M and Zervas G, ‘Fake It Till You Make It: Reputation, Competition, and Yelp Review Fraud’ (2016) 62 Management Science 3412 https://pubsonline.informs.org/doi/10.1287/mnsc.2015.2304 accessed 30 April 2024

Luguri J and Strahilevitz LJ, ‘Shining a Light on Dark Patterns’ (2021) 13 Journal of Legal Analysis 43 https://academic.oup.com/jla/article/13/1/43/6180579 accessed 17 January 2024

Lukoff K and others, ‘What Can CHI Do About Dark Patterns?’, Extended Abstracts of the 2021 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2021) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3411763.3441360 accessed 16 March 2024

Lunn PD, ‘Are Consumer Decision-Making Phenomena a Fourth Market Failure?’ (2015) 38 Journal of Consumer Policy 315 http://link.springer.com/10.1007/s10603-014-9281-1 accessed 26 April 2024

Luth HA, ‘Behavioural Economics in Consumer Policy’ (PhD Thesis, Erasmus University Rotterdam 2012)

Luzak J, ‘Online Consumer Contracts’ (2014) 15 ERA Forum 381 http://link.springer.com/10.1007/s12027-014-0356-x accessed 27 February 2024

——, ‘The Steady Creep of an Average Consumer as a Reference Consumer in the Assessment of the Transparent Provision of Mandatory Information’ (2020) 5 Tijdschrift voor Consumentenrecht & handelspraktijken 265

—— and others, ‘ABC of Online Consumer Disclosure Duties: Improving Transparency and Legal Certainty in Europe’ (2023) 46 Journal of Consumer Policy 307 https://link.springer.com/10.1007/s10603-023-09543-w accessed 9 March 2024

Maas MM, ‘Aligning AI Regulation to Sociotechnical Change’ [2021] SSRN Electronic Journal (forthcoming in the Oxford Handbook on AI Governance) https://www.ssrn.com/abstract=3871635 accessed 26 January 2024

Maier M and others, ‘No Evidence for Nudging after Adjusting for Publication Bias’ (2022) 119 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences e2200300119 https://pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073/pnas.2200300119 accessed 11 March 2024

Manwaring K, ‘Surfing the Third Wave of Computing: Consumer Contracting with eObjects in Australia’ (PhD Thesis, University of New South Wales 2019)

Markou C, ‘Directive 2011/83/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 October’ in Lodder, Arno and Andrew Murray (eds), EU Regulation of E-Commerce (2nd edn, Edward Elgar 2022)

—— and Riefa C, ‘App-Solutely Protected? The Protection of Consumers Using Mobile Apps in the European Union’ in John A Rothchild (ed), Research Handbook on Electronic Commerce Law (Edward Elgar Publishing 2016) https://china.elgaronline.com/view/edcoll/9781783479917/9781783479917.xml accessed 29 March 2024

Marneffe W and Vereeck L, ‘The Meaning of Regulatory Costs’ (2011) 32 European Journal of Law and Economics 341 http://link.springer.com/10.1007/s10657-010-9194-7 accessed 23 April 2024

Martin K, ‘Manipulation, Privacy, And Choice’ (2022) 23(3) North Carolina Journal of Law & Technology 452

Martini M and Drews C, ‘Making Choice Meaningful – Tackling Dark Patterns in Cookie and Consent Banners through European Data Privacy Law’ [2022] SSRN Electronic Journal https://www.ssrn.com/abstract=4257979 accessed 1 May 2024

Mathur A, ‘Identifying and Measuring Manipulative User Interfaces at Scale on the Web’ (PhD Thesis, Princeton University 2020)

——, Kshirsagar M and Mayer J, ‘What Makes a Dark Pattern... Dark?: Design Attributes, Normative Considerations, and Measurement Methods’, Proceedings of the 2021 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2021) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3411764.3445610 accessed 21 February 2024

——, Narayanan A and Chetty M, ‘Endorsements on Social Media: An Empirical Study of Affiliate Marketing Disclosures on YouTube and Pinterest’ (2018) 2 Proceedings of the ACM on Human-Computer Interaction 1 https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3274388 accessed 22 February 2024

—— and others, ‘Characterizing the Use of Browser-Based Blocking Extensions to Prevent Online Tracking’, Proceedings of the Fourteenth USENIX Conference on Usable Privacy and Security (USENIX Association 2018)

—— and others, ‘Dark Patterns at Scale: Findings from a Crawl of 11K Shopping Websites’ (2019) 3 Proceedings of the ACM on Human-Computer Interaction 81:1 https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3359183 accessed 9 November 2023

McNealy JE, Jen D and Nguyen S, ‘Prototyping Policy: Visualizing Impact for Better Regulation’ (2022) 28 Convergence: The International Journal of Research into New Media Technologies 109 http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/13548565211069875 accessed 29 April 2024

Mertens S and others, ‘The Effectiveness of Nudging: A Meta-Analysis of Choice Architecture Interventions across Behavioral Domains’ (2022) 119 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences e2107346118 https://pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073/pnas.2107346118 accessed 11 March 2024

Mhaidli AH and Schaub F, ‘Identifying Manipulative Advertising Techniques in XR Through Scenario Construction’, Proceedings of the 2021 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2021) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3411764.3445253 accessed 23 April 2024

Micklitz H-W, ‘A General Framework Directive on Fair Trading’ in Hugh Collins (ed), The Forthcoming EC Directive on Unfair Commercial Practices (Kluwer Law International 2004)

——, ‘The General Clause on Unfair Practices’ in Geraint Howells, Hans-Wolfgang Micklitz and Thomas Wilhelmsson (eds), European Fair Trading Law: The Unfair Commercial Practices Directive (Ashgate Publishing 2006)

——, ‘The Concept of European Regulation of B2C Internet Sales’ in Andrej Savin and Jan Trzaskowski (eds), Research Handbook on EU Internet Law (Edward Elgar Publishing 2014) https://china.elgaronline.com/view/edcoll/9781782544166/9781782544166.00024.xml accessed 22 March 2024

——, ‘Unfair Commercial Practices and Misleading Advertising’ in Norbert Reich and others (eds), European Consumer Law (2nd edn, Intersentia 2014)

——, ‘Consumer Law in the Digital Economy’ in Toshiyuki Kono, Mary Hiscock and Arie Reich (eds), Transnational Commercial and Consumer Law (Springer Singapore 2018) http://link.springer.com/10.1007/978-981-13-1080-5_5 accessed 30 March 2024

——, ‘The Role of Standards in Future EU Digital Policy Legislation’ (ANEC, BEUC 2023)

Mik E, ‘The Erosion of Autonomy in Online Consumer Transactions’ (2016) 8 Law, Innovation and Technology 1 https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17579961.2016.1161893 accessed 26 March 2024

——, ‘Persuasive Technologies – From Loss of Privacy to Loss of Autonomy’ in Kit Barker, Karen Fairweather and Ross Grantham (eds), Private Law in the 21st Century (Hart Publishing 2017)

Mildner T and Savino G-L, ‘How Social Are Social Media: The Dark Patterns In Facebook’s Interface’, Position Papers of CHI’21 ‘What Can CHI Do About Dark Patterns?’ (2021) https://chi2021.acm.org/for-authors/interacting-discussing/workshops-symposia/accepted-workshops-symposiums#W28

—— and others, ‘About Engaging and Governing Strategies: A Thematic Analysis of Dark Patterns in Social Networking Services’, Proceedings of the 2023 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2023) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3544548.3580695 accessed 21 February 2024

Mitchell T, Machine Learning (McGraw Hill 1997)

Mohri M, Rostamizadeh A and Talwalkar A, Foundations of Machine Learning (2nd edn, MIT Press 2018)

Monge Roffarello A and De Russis L, ‘Towards Understanding the Dark Patterns That Steal Our Attention’, CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems Extended Abstracts (ACM 2022) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3491101.3519829 accessed 21 February 2024

——, Lukoff K and De Russis L, ‘Defining and Identifying Attention Capture Deceptive Designs in Digital Interfaces’, Proceedings of the 2023 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2023) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3544548.3580729 accessed 14 November 2023

Morais Carvalho J, ‘Case Tiketa (C-536/20): On the Inclusion of the Intermediary in the Concept of Trader and on the Legal Value of the Reference to the Terms and Conditions on a Website’ (2022) 2 Revue européenne de droit de la consommation 211

Morgan B and Yeung K, An Introduction to Law and Regulation: Text and Materials (Cambridge University Press 2007)

Moser C, Schoenebeck SY and Resnick P, ‘Impulse Buying: Design Practices and Consumer Needs’, Proceedings of the 2019 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2019) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3290605.3300472 accessed 23 April 2024

Moti Z and others, ‘Targeted and Troublesome: Tracking and Advertising on Children’s Websites’ (arXiv, 9 August 2023) http://arxiv.org/abs/2308.04887 accessed 9 November 2023

Murphy KP, Probabilistic Machine Learning: An Introduction (MIT Press 2012)

Narayanan A and others, ‘Dark Patterns: Past, Present, and Future: The Evolution of Tricky User Interfaces’ (2020) 18 Queue 67 https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3400899.3400901 accessed 17 January 2024

Narciso M, ‘The Regulation of Online Reviews in European Consumer Law’ (2019) 27 European Review of Private Law 557 https://kluwerlawonline.com/journalarticle/European+Review+of+Private+Law/27.3/ERPL2019028 accessed 30 March 2024

——, ‘Reviewing the Information Paradigm: The Role of Online Reviews in the Regulation of Information in EU Consumer Law’ (PhD Thesis, Maastricht University 2022)

Noggle R, ‘The Ethics of Manipulation’ in Edward N Zalta (ed), The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy (Metaphysics Research Lab, Stanford University 2022) https://plato.stanford.edu/archives/sum2022/entries/ethics-manipulation/ accessed 29 April 2024

Nousianinen K and Perdomo Ortega C, ‘Dark Patterns in Law and Economics Framework’ (2023) 36(1) Loyola Consumer Law Review 90

Nouwens M and others, ‘Dark Patterns after the GDPR: Scraping Consent Pop-Ups and Demonstrating Their Influence’, Proceedings of the 2020 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2020) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3313831.3376321 accessed 23 April 2024

O’Reilly K, ‘Empowering Consumers through Law? Rethinking the Concept of EU Consumer Empowerment’ (PhD Thesis, Maastricht University 2023)

Ogus A, Costs and Cautionary Tales. Economic Insights for the Law (Hart Publishing 2000)

——, Regulation: Legal Form and Economic Theory (Hart Publishing 2004)

——, ‘W(h)Ither the Economic Theory of Regulation? What Economic Theory of Regulation?’ in Jacint Jordana and David Levi-Faur (eds), The Politics of Regulation (Edward Elgar Publishing 2004) https://china.elgaronline.com/view/1843764644.00011.xml accessed 23 April 2024

Ohm P, ‘The Argument against Technology-Neutral Surveillance Laws’ (2010) 88(7) Texas Law Review 1685

Olston C and Najork M, ‘Web Crawling’ (2010) 4 Foundations and Trends® in Information Retrieval 175 http://www.nowpublishers.com/article/Details/INR-017 accessed 4 December 2023

Osmola S, ‘Neither Rules nor Standards: How to Regulate Dark Patterns’ [2023] SSRN Electronic Journal https://www.ssrn.com/abstract=4515963 accessed 4 March 2024

Owens K and others, ‘Exploring Deceptive Design Patterns in Voice Interfaces’, Proceedings of the 2022 European Symposium on Usable Security (ACM 2022) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3549015.3554213 accessed 23 April 2024

Pacces A and Visscher L, ‘Methodology of Law and Economics’ in Bart Van Klink and Sanne Taekema (eds), Law and Method: Interdisciplinary Research into Law (Mohr Siebeck 2011)

Palmerini E, ‘The Interplay between Law and Technology, or the RoboLaw Project in Context’ in Elettra Stradella and Erica Palmerini (eds), Law and Technology: The Challenge of Regulating Technological Development (Pisa University Press 2013)

Paul H and Nikolaev A, ‘Fake Review Detection on Online E-Commerce Platforms: A Systematic Literature Review’ (2021) 35 Data Mining and Knowledge Discovery 1830 https://link.springer.com/10.1007/s10618-021-00772-6 accessed 30 April 2024

Plana Casado MJ, E-FOOD: Closing the Online Enforcement Gap in the EU Platform Economy (Springer Nature Switzerland 2021)

Purnhagen K, ‘Regulatory Validity’ in Hans-Wolfgang Micklitz, Anne-Lise Sibony and Fabrizio Esposito (eds), Research Methods in Consumer Law (Edward Elgar Publishing 2018)

Purtova N, ‘The Law of Everything. Broad Concept of Personal Data and Future of EU Data Protection Law’ (2018) 10 Law, Innovation and Technology 40 https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17579961.2018.1452176 accessed 30 April 2024

Radesky J and others, ‘Prevalence and Characteristics of Manipulative Design in Mobile Applications Used by Children’ (2022) 5 JAMA Network Open e2217641 https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2793493 accessed 22 February 2024

Ranchordas S and Van t’Schip M, ‘Future-Proofing Legislation for the Digital Age’ in Sofia Ranchordas and Yaniv Roznai (eds), Time, Law, and Change (Hart 2020)

Rasaii A and others, ‘Exploring the Cookieverse: A Multi-Perspective Analysis of Web Cookies’ in Anna Brunstrom, Marcel Flores and Marco Fiore (eds), Passive and Active Measurement (Springer Nature Switzerland 2023) https://link.springer.com/10.1007/978-3-031-28486-1_26 accessed 15 November 2023

Rekaiti P and Van Den Bergh R, ‘Cooling-Off Periods in the Consumer Laws of the EC Member States. A Comparative Law and Economics Approach’ (2000) 23 Journal of Consumer Policy 371 http://link.springer.com/10.1023/A:1007203426046 accessed 6 April 2024

Richards JI, ‘Common Fallacies in Law‐Related Consumer Research’ (2009) 43 Journal of Consumer Affairs 174 https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1745-6606.2008.01133.x accessed 23 April 2024

Riefa C, ‘The Legal Classification of Online Auctions’, Consumer protection and Online Auction Platforms (Ashgate 2015) [Available at SSRN: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2664747]

——, ‘Protecting Vulnerable Consumers in the Digital Single Market’ (2022) 33 European Business Law Review 607 https://kluwerlawonline.com/journalarticle/European+Business+Law+Review/33.4/EULR2022028 accessed 7 April 2024

——, ‘Transforming Consumer Law Enforcement with Technology: From Reactive to Proactive?’ (2023) 12 Journal of European Consumer and Market Law 97

—— and Coll L, ‘The Transformative Potential of Enforcement Technology (EnfTech) in Consumer Law’ (2024) https://www.enftech.org/s/EnfTech_final-report_2024.pdf

—— and Grochowski M, ‘The Enforcement of EU Consumer Law’ in Miroslava Scholten (ed), Research Handbook on the Enforcement of EU Law (Edward Elgar Publishing 2023)

Rieger S and Sinders C, ‘Dark Patterns: Regulating Digital Design’ (Stiftung Neue Verantwortung 2020) https://www.stiftung-nv.de/sites/default/files/dark.patterns.english.pdf

Robinson J, The Oxford Companion to Wine (4th edn, Oxford University Press 2015)

Rosca C and others, ‘Return of the AI: An Analysis of Legal Research on Artificial Intelligence Using Topic Modeling’ in Nikolaos Aletras and others (eds), Proceedings of the Natural Legal Language Processing Workshop 2020 (2020) http://ceur-ws.org/Vol-2645/paper1.pdf

—— and others, ‘Digital Monitoring of Unlawful Dark Patterns: What Role for Public Interest Technology?’, Position Papers of CHI’21 ‘What Can CHI Do About Dark Patterns?’ (2021) https://chi2021.acm.org/for-authors/interacting-discussing/workshops-symposia/accepted-workshops-symposiums#W28

Rossi A and Bongard-Blanchy K, ‘All in One Stroke? Intervention Spaces for Dark Patterns’, Position Papers of CHI’21 ‘What Can CHI Do About Dark Patterns?’ (2021) https://chi2021.acm.org/for-authors/interacting-discussing/workshops-symposia/accepted-workshops-symposiums#W28

Rothschild J, ‘Protecting the Digital Consumer: The Limits of Cyberspace Utopianism’ (1999) 74(3) Indiana Law Journal 893

Rubinstein IS and Good N, ‘The Trouble with Article 25 (and How to Fix It): The Future of Data Protection by Design and Default’ (2020) 10 International Data Privacy Law 37 https://academic.oup.com/idpl/article/10/1/37/5607285 accessed 30 April 2024

Ruth K and others, ‘Toppling Top Lists: Evaluating the Accuracy of Popular Website Lists’, Proceedings of the 22nd ACM Internet Measurement Conference (ACM 2022) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3517745.3561444 accessed 9 November 2023

Safaei Pour M and others, ‘A Comprehensive Survey of Recent Internet Measurement Techniques for Cyber Security’ (2023) 128 Computers & Security 103123 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0167404823000330 accessed 31 October 2023

Santos C and others, ‘Cookie Banners, What’s the Purpose?: Analyzing Cookie Banner Text Through a Legal Lens’, Proceedings of the 20th Workshop on Workshop on Privacy in the Electronic Society (ACM 2021) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3463676.3485611 accessed 13 November 2023

Sax M, ‘Between Empowerment and Manipulation: The Ethics and Regulation of For-Profit Health Apps’ (PhD Thesis, University of Amsterdam 2021)

—— and Ausloos J, ‘Getting under Your Skin(s): A Legal-Ethical Exploration of Fortnite’s Transformation into a Content Delivery Platform and Its Manipulative Potential’ (2021) 4(1) Interactive Entertainment Law Review 3 [Available at SSRN: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3764489] accessed 1 May 2024

——, Helberger N and Bol N, ‘Health as a Means Towards Profitable Ends: mHealth Apps, User Autonomy, and Unfair Commercial Practices’ (2018) 41 Journal of Consumer Policy 103 http://link.springer.com/10.1007/s10603-018-9374-3 accessed 30 April 2024

Schaffner B, Lingareddy NA and Chetty M, ‘Understanding Account Deletion and Relevant Dark Patterns on Social Media’ (2022) 6 Proceedings of the ACM on Human-Computer Interaction 1 https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3555142 accessed 5 April 2024

Schaub M, ‘How to Make the Best of Mandatory Information Requirements in Consumer Law’ (2017) 25 European Review of Private Law 25 https://kluwerlawonline.com/journalarticle/European+Review+of+Private+Law/25.1/ERPL2017003 accessed 28 March 2024

Schebesta H and Purnhagen K, ‘The Behaviour of the Average Consumer: A Little Less Normativity and a Little More Reality in the Court’s Case Law? Reflections on Teekanne’ (2016) 41(4) European Law Review 590

—— and Purnhagen K, ‘Island or Ocean: Empirical Evidence on the Average Consumer Concept in the UCPD’ (2020) 28 European Review of Private Law 293 https://kluwerlawonline.com/journalarticle/European+Review+of+Private+Law/28.2/ERPL2020015 accessed 24 March 2024

Scheitle Q and others, ‘A Long Way to the Top: Significance, Structure, and Stability of Internet Top Lists’, Proceedings of the Internet Measurement Conference 2018 (ACM 2018) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3278532.3278574 accessed 9 November 2023

Senol A and others, ‘Leaky Forms: A Study of Email and Password Exfiltration Before Form Submission’, 31st USENIX Security Symposium (USENIX Security 22) (USENIX Association 2022) https://www.usenix.org/conference/usenixsecurity22/presentation/senol

Shahab S and Lades LK, ‘Sludge and Transaction Costs’ (2021) 8 Behavioural Public Policy 327 https://www.cambridge.org/core/product/identifier/S2398063X21000129/type/journal_article accessed 29 April 2024

Sheil A and others, ‘Staying at the Roach Motel: Cross-Country Analysis of Manipulative Subscription and Cancellation Flows’ (arXiv, 29 September 2023) http://arxiv.org/abs/2309.17145 accessed 10 November 2023

Sibony A-L, ‘Did You Say “Theories of Choice”?: On the Limited and Variable Appetite for Theories in Consumer Law’ in Stefan Grundmann and Philipp Hacker (eds), Theories of Choice (Oxford University Press 2021) https://academic.oup.com/book/41099/chapter/350395187 accessed 29 February 2024

—— and Alemanno A, ‘The Emergence of Behavioural Policy-Making: A European Perspective’ in Alberto Alemanno and Anne-Lise Sibony (eds), Nudge and the Law: A European Perspective (Hart Publishing 2015)

—— and Helleringer G, ‘EU Consumer Protection and Behavioural Sciences: Revolution or Reform?’ in Alberto Alemanno and Anne-Lise Sibony (eds), Nudge and the Law: A European Perspective (Hart Publishing 2015)

—— and Mocanu D, ‘EU Consumer Law Meets Digital Twins’ (2023) 2023(1) Revue européenne de droit de la consommation 229

Siciliani P, Riefa C and Gamper H, Consumer Theories of Harm: An Economic Approach to Consumer Law Enforcement and Policy Making (Hart 2019)

Simon H, Models of Man (Wiley 1957)

Sin R and others, ‘Dark Patterns in Online Shopping: Do They Work and Can Nudges Help Mitigate Impulse Buying?’ [2022] Behavioural Public Policy 1 https://www.cambridge.org/core/product/identifier/S2398063X22000112/type/journal_article accessed 17 January 2024

Sirur S, Nurse JRC and Webb H, ‘Are We There Yet?: Understanding the Challenges Faced in Complying with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)’, Proceedings of the 2nd International Workshop on Multimedia Privacy and Security (ACM 2018) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3267357.3267368 accessed 29 April 2024

Smith B and Linden G, ‘Two Decades of Recommender Systems at Amazon.Com’ (2017) 21 IEEE Internet Computing 12 http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7927889/ accessed 13 February 2024

Snyder P, Vastel A and Livshits B, ‘Who Filters the Filters: Understanding the Growth, Usefulness and Efficiency of Crowdsourced Ad Blocking’ (2020) 4 Proceedings of the ACM on Measurement and Analysis of Computing Systems 26:1 https://doi.org/10.1145/3392144 accessed 2 November 2023

Soe TH, Santos CT and Slavkovik M, ‘Automated Detection of Dark Patterns in Cookie Banners: How to Do It Poorly and Why It Is Hard to Do It Any Other Way’ (arXiv, 21 April 2022) https://arxiv.org/abs/2204.11836 accessed 15 November 2023

—— and others, ‘Circumvention by Design – Dark Patterns in Cookie Consent for Online News Outlets’, Proceedings of the 11th Nordic Conference on Human-Computer Interaction: Shaping Experiences, Shaping Society (ACM 2020) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3419249.3420132 accessed 27 November 2023

Sørensen MJ, Rott P and Sein K, ‘European Commission’s Public Consultation on Digital Fairness – Fitness Check on EU Consumer Law: Response of the European Law Institute’ (European Law Institute 2023) https://www.europeanlawinstitute.eu/fileadmin/user_upload/p_eli/Publications/ELI_Response_to_the_European_Commission_s_Public_Consultation_on_Digital_Fairness_.pdf

Sovern J, ‘Toward a New Model of Consumer Protection: The Problem of Inflated Transaction Costs’ (2006) 47(5) William & Mary Law Review 1635

Spencer S, ‘The Problem of Online Manipulation’ (2020) 2020(3) University of Illinois Law Review 559

Spiecker genannt Döhmann I, ‘Uncertainty in EU Technology Regulation: How Law Making and Law Enforcing Matters’ in Maria Weimer, Katalin Cseres and Christina Eckes (eds), The Rule of Law in the Technological Age: Challenges and Opportunities for the EU (2016) [Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3005914]

Stanovich K, Rationality and the Reflective Mind (Oxford University Press 2011) https://academic.oup.com/book/5930 accessed 23 April 2024

Steennot R, ‘The Right of Withdrawal under the Consumer Rights Directive as a Tool to Protect Consumers Concluding a Distance Contract’ (2013) 29 Computer Law & Security Review 105 https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S026736491300023X accessed 1 April 2024

Stiglitz J, ‘Regulation and Failure’ in David Moss and John Cisternino (eds), New Perspectives on Regulation (The Tobin Project 2009)

Stöver A and others, ‘Website Operators Are Not the Enemy Either – Analyzing Options for Creating Cookie Consent Notices without Dark Patterns’, Workshop Papers of Mensch und Computer 2022 ‘Usable Security und Privacy’ (2022) http://dl.gi.de/handle/20.500.12116/39083 accessed 14 February 2024

Straetmans G, ‘Misleading Practices, the Consumer Information Model and Consumer Protection’ (2016) 5(5) Journal of European Consumer and Market Law 199

——, ‘Case Canal Digital Danmark: On Misleading Practices, the Limitations of the Communication Medium Used and the Divergent Levels of Attention of Consumers’ (2018) 2 Revue européenne de droit de la consommation 329

Strycharz J and Duivenvoorde B, ‘The Exploitation of Vulnerability through Personalised Marketing Communication: Are Consumers Protected?’ (2021) 10 Internet Policy Review https://policyreview.info/articles/analysis/exploitation-vulnerability-through-personalised-marketing-communication-are accessed 26 March 2024

Stuyck J, ‘European Consumer Law After the Treaty of Amsterdam: Consumer Policy In or Beyond the Internal Market?’ (2000) 37(2) Common Market Law Review 367

——, ‘The Court of Justice and the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive’ (2015) 52 Common Market Law Review 721 https://kluwerlawonline.com/journalarticle/Common+Market+Law+Review/52.3/COLA2015051 accessed 24 March 2024

Sugden R, Wang M and Zizzo DJ, ‘Take It or Leave It: Experimental Evidence on the Effect of Time-Limited Offers on Consumer Behaviour’ (2019) 168 Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization 1 https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0167268119302823 accessed 29 April 2024

Sunstein C, ‘Fifty Shades of Manipulation’ (2015) 1 Journal of Marketing Behaviour 213

——, ‘Sludge Audits’ (2022) 6 Behavioural Public Policy 654 https://www.cambridge.org/core/product/identifier/S2398063X19000320/type/journal_article accessed 26 April 2024

Susser D and Grimaldi V, ‘Measuring Automated Influence: Between Empirical Evidence and Ethical Values’, Proceedings of the 2021 AAAI/ACM Conference on AI, Ethics, and Society (ACM 2021) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3461702.3462532 accessed 29 April 2024

——, Roessler B and Nissenbaum H, ‘Online Manipulation: Hidden Influences in a Digital World’ (2019) 4 Georgetown Law Technology Review 1

——, Roessler B and Nissenbaum H, ‘Technology, Autonomy, and Manipulation’ (2019) 8 Internet Policy Review https://policyreview.info/node/1410 accessed 29 April 2024

Sylvain O, ‘Intermediary Design Duties’ (2017) 50 Connecticut Law Review 1

Tahaei M and Vaniea K, ‘“Developers Are Responsible”: What Ad Networks Tell Developers About Privacy’, Extended Abstracts of the 2021 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (ACM 2021) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3411763.3451805 accessed 14 March 2024

Tamò-Larrieux A, Designing for Privacy and Its Legal Framework: Data Protection by Design and Default for the Internet of Things (Springer International Publishing 2018) http://link.springer.com/10.1007/978-3-319-98624-1 accessed 30 April 2024

Tan P-N and Kumar V, ‘Discovery of Web Robot Sessions Based on Their Navigational Patterns’ (2002) 6 Data Mining and Knowledge Discovery 9 http://link.springer.com/10.1023/A:1013228602957 accessed 14 November 2023

Teubner T and Graul A, ‘Only One Room Left! How Scarcity Cues Affect Booking Intentions on Hospitality Platforms’ (2020) 39 Electronic Commerce Research and Applications 1 https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S1567422319300870 accessed 23 April 2024

Thaler R and Sunstein C, Nudge: The Final Edition (Penguin Books 2021)

Tor A, ‘The Methodology of the Behavioral Analysis of Law’ (2008) 4 Haifa Law Review 237

Toth M, Bielova N and Roca V, ‘On Dark Patterns and Manipulation of Website Publishers by CMPs’ (2022) 2022 Proceedings on Privacy Enhancing Technologies 478 https://petsymposium.org/popets/2022/popets-2022-0082.php accessed 14 February 2024

Trzaskowski J, ‘Interpretation and Assessment under the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive-the ICC Code for Advertising and Marketing and the Commission’s Staff Working Document’ in Ulf Bernitz and Caroline Heide-Jørgensen (eds), Marketing and advertising law in a process of harmonisation (Bloomsbury Publishing 2017)

——, ‘Behavioural Innovations in Marketing Law’ in Hans-W Micklitz, Anne-Lise Sibony and Fabrizio Esposito (eds), Research Methods in Consumer Law (Edward Elgar Publishing 2018) https://china.elgaronline.com/view/edcoll/9781785366604/9781785366604.00015.xml accessed 18 January 2024

——, ‘Persuasion, Manipulation, Choice Architecture and Dark Patterns’ in Andrej Savin and Jan Trzaskowski (eds), Research Handbook on EU Internet Law (Edward Elgar Publishing 2023)

Tversky A and Kahneman D, ‘Judgment under Uncertainty: Heuristics and Biases: Biases in Judgments Reveal Some Heuristics of Thinking under Uncertainty’ (1974) 185 Science 1124 https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.185.4157.1124 accessed 23 April 2024

Unberath H and Johnston A, ‘The Double-Headed Approach of the ECJ Concerning Consumer Protection’ (2007) 44(5) Common Market Law Review 1237

Urban T and others, ‘Measuring the Impact of the GDPR on Data Sharing in Ad Networks’, Proceedings of the 15th ACM Asia Conference on Computer and Communications Security (ACM 2020) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3320269.3372194 accessed 13 November 2023

Utz C and others, ‘(Un)Informed Consent: Studying GDPR Consent Notices in the Field’, Proceedings of the 2019 ACM SIGSAC Conference on Computer and Communications Security (ACM 2019) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3319535.3354212 accessed 13 November 2023

—— and others, ‘Privacy Rarely Considered: Exploring Considerations in the Adoption of Third-Party Services by Websites’ (2023) 2023 Proceedings on Privacy Enhancing Technologies 5 https://petsymposium.org/popets/2023/popets-2023-0002.php accessed 22 April 2024

Vallina P and others, ‘Mis-Shapes, Mistakes, Misfits: An Analysis of Domain Classification Services’, Proceedings of the ACM Internet Measurement Conference (ACM 2020) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3419394.3423660 accessed 9 November 2023

Van Boom WH, ‘Price Intransparency, Consumer Decision Making and European Consumer Law’ (2011) 34 Journal of Consumer Policy 359 http://link.springer.com/10.1007/s10603-011-9163-8 accessed 31 March 2024

——, Garde A and Akseli O, ‘Introduction’ in Willem Van Boom, Amandine Garde and Orkun Akseli (eds), The European Unfair Commercial Practices Directive: Impact, enforcement strategies and national legal systems (Ashgate Publishing 2014)

Van Hofslot M and others, ‘Automatic Classification of Legal Violations in Cookie Banner Texts’, Proceedings of the Natural Legal Language Processing Workshop 2022 (Association for Computational Linguistics 2022) https://aclanthology.org/2022.nllp-1.27 accessed 27 November 2023

Van Loo R, ‘Helping Buyers Beware: The Need for Supervision of Big Retail’ (2015) 163(5) University of Pennsylvania Law Review 1311

——, ‘Digital Market Perfection’ (2019) 117(5) Michigan Law Review 815

Van Mierlo T, ‘First Experiences With European Consumer Self-Regulation Dialogue: Twice Successful’ (2021) 10(1) Journal of European Consumer and Market Law 33

Waddington L, ‘Vulnerable and Confused: The Protection of “Vulnerable” Consumers under EU Law’ (2013) 38(6) European Law Review 782

Waldman AE, ‘Data Protection by Design? A Critique of Article 25 of the GDPR’ (2020) 53 Cornell International Law Journal 147

——, ‘Privacy Law’s False Promise’ (2020) 97 Washington University Law Review 773

Wang Z and others, ‘Image Quality Assessment: From Error Visibility to Structural Similarity’ (2004) 13 IEEE Transactions on Image Processing 600 http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/1284395/ accessed 27 November 2023

Weatherill S, ‘Who Is the “Average Consumer”?’ in Stephen Weatherill and Ulf Bernitz (eds), The Regulation of Unfair Commercial Practices under EC Directive 2005/29: New Rules and New Techniques (Hart Publishing 2007)

——, ‘The Consumer Rights Directive: How and Why a Quest for Coherence Has (Largely) Failed’ (2012) 49 Common Market Law Review 1279 https://kluwerlawonline.com/journalarticle/Common+Market+Law+Review/49.4/COLA2012065 accessed 27 February 2024

——, ‘Empowerment Is Not the Only Fruit’ in Dorota Leczykiewicz and Stephen Weatherill (eds), The Images of the Consumer in EU Law: Legislation, Free Movement and Competition Law (Hart Publishing 2016)

Weber RH, ‘From Disclosure to Transparency in Consumer Law’ in Klaus Mathis and Avishalom Tor (eds), Consumer Law and Economics (Springer International Publishing 2021) http://link.springer.com/10.1007/978-3-030-49028-7_4 accessed 11 March 2024

Weinberg Z and others, ‘How to Catch When Proxies Lie: Verifying the Physical Locations of Network Proxies with Active Geolocation’, Proceedings of the Internet Measurement Conference 2018 (ACM 2018) https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3278532.3278551 accessed 13 November 2023

Wentzel D and others, ‘The Impact of Susceptibility to Informational Influence on the Effectiveness of Consumer Testimonials’, Proceedings of the 36th European Marketing Academy Conference (2007) https://eprints.qut.edu.au/28283/1/c28283.pdf

Wilhelmsson T, ‘Misleading Practices’ in Geraint Howells, Hans-Wolfgang Micklitz and Thomas Wilhelmsson (eds), European Fair Trading Law: The Unfair Commercial Practices Directive (Ashgate Publishing 2006)

Willett C, ‘Fairness and Consumer Decision Making under the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive’ (2010) 33 Journal of Consumer Policy 247 http://link.springer.com/10.1007/s10603-010-9128-3 accessed 2 April 2024

Willis L, ‘Deception by Design’ (2020) 34(1) Harvard Journal of Law & Technology 115

Winner L, ‘Do Artifacts Have Politics?’ (1980) 109 Daedalus 121

Wood J, ‘Consumer protection: A case of successful regulation’ in Peter Drahos (ed), Regulation Theory: Foundations and Applications (Australian University Press 2017)

Wright J and Ginsburg D, ‘Behavioral Law and Economics: Its Origins, Fatal Flaws, and Implications for Liberty’ (2012) 106(3) Northwestern University Law Review 1033

Wu T, ‘Is Internet Exceptionalism Dead?’ in Berin Szoka and Adam Marcus (eds), The Next Digital Decade: Essays on the Future of the Internet (TechFreedom 2011)

Yada Y and others, ‘Dark Patterns in E-Commerce: A Dataset and Its Baseline Evaluations’, 2022 IEEE International Conference on Big Data (Big Data) (IEEE 2022) https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10020800/ accessed 27 November 2023

Yeung K, ‘“Hypernudge”: Big Data as a Mode of Regulation by Design’ (2017) 20 Information, Communication & Society 118 https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/1369118X.2016.1186713 accessed 29 April 2024

Zagal JP, Björk S and Lewis C, ‘Dark Patterns in the Design of Games’, Proceedings of the 8th International Conference on the Foundations of Digital Games (FDG 2013) (2013)

Zamir E, ‘The Efficiency of Paternalism’ (2006) 84(2) Virginia Law Review 299

—— and Teichman D, Behavioral Law and Economics (1st edn, Oxford University Press 2018) https://academic.oup.com/book/25462 accessed 13 March 2024

Zarsky T, ‘Privacy and Manipulation in the Digital Age’ (2019) 20(1) Theoretical Inquiries in Law 157

Zeber D and others, ‘The Representativeness of Automated Web Crawls as a Surrogate for Human Browsing’, Proceedings of The Web Conference 2020 (Association for Computing Machinery 2020) https://doi.org/10.1145/3366423.3380104 accessed 31 October 2023

Ziewitz M and Brown I, ‘A Prehistory of Internet Governance’ in Ian Brown (ed), Research Handbook on Governance of the Internet (Edward Elgar 2013)

Zingales N, ‘Nudging’ (Glossary of Platform Law and Policy Terms, 17 December 2021) https://platformglossary.info/nudging/ accessed 29 April 2024



Policy documents and studies

‘“Better Regulation” Toolbox’ (European Commission 2023) https://commission.europa.eu/document/download/9c8d2189-8abd-4f29-84e9-abc843cc68e0_en?filename=BR%20toolbox%20-%20Jul%202023%20-%20FINAL.pdf

‘“DARK PATTERNS” AND THE EU CONSUMER LAW ACQUIS: Recommendations for Better Enforcement and Reform’ (BEUC 2022) https://www.beuc.eu/sites/default/files/publications/beuc-x-2022-013_dark_patters_paper.pdf

‘A Coherent Framework for Building Trust in the Digital Single Market for E-Commerce and Online Services’ (European Commission 2012) COM(2011) 942 final

‘Advertising of Prices’ (Office of Fair Trading 2010) https://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ukgwa/20140402142426/http://www.oft.gov.uk/shared_oft/market-studies/AoP/OFT1291.pdf

‘Amendments Adopted by the European Parliament on 11 May 2023 on the Proposal for a Directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on Amending Directives 2005/29/EC and 2011/83/EU as Regards Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition through Better Protection against Unfair Practices and Better Information (COM(2022)0143 – C9-0128/2022 – 2022/0092(COD))’ (European Parliament 2023) T9-0201/2023

‘Amendments Adopted by the European Parliament on 20 January 2022 on the Proposal for a Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on a Single Market For Digital Services (Digital Services Act) and Amending Directive 2000/31/EC (COM(2020)0825 – C9-0418/2020 – 2020/0361(COD))’ (European Parliament 2022) P9_TA(2022)0014

‘Annual Report on European SMEs 2020/2021: Digitalisation of SMEs’ (European Commission 2021) https://op.europa.eu/en/publication-detail/-/publication/4b9b0f42-dade-11eb-895a-01aa75ed71a1/language-en

‘Barriers to a Well-Functioning Digital Market: Effects of Visual Design and Information Disclosures on Consumer Detriment’ (Konsumentverket 2021) https://stpubshop.blob.core.windows.net/publikationer/underlagsrapport-2021-1-barriers-digital-market-konsumentverket.pdf

‘Better Regulation Guidelines’ (European Commission 2021) SWD(2021) 305 final

‘Bringing Dark Patterns to Light: An FTC Workshop’ (Federal Trade Commission 2021) https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/public_events/1586943/ftc_darkpatterns_workshop_transcript.pdf

‘Call for Evidence for an Impact Assessment – Consumer Protection – Strengthened Enforcement Cooperation’ (European Commission 2022) Ares(2022)6674253

‘Communication to the European Parliament, the Council and the EESC: A New Deal for Consumers’ (European Commission 2018) COM(2018) 183 final

‘Complaint against Amazon Prime’ (Forbrukerrådet 2021) https://storage02.forbrukerradet.no/media/2021/01/complaint-against-amazon-prime.pdf

‘Consumer Behavioural Biases in Competition: A Survey – Final Report’ (Office of Fair Trading 2011) https://londoneconomics.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2012/06/Consumer-behavioural-biases-in-competition-OFT1.pdf

‘Contribution from the Multistakeholder Expert Group to the Stock-Taking Exercise of June 2019 on One Year of GDPR Application’ (Multistakeholder Expert Group to support the application of Regulation (EU) 2016/679 2019) https://commission.europa.eu/system/files/2019-10/report_from_multistakeholder_expert_group_on_gdpr_application.pdf

‘Dark Commercial Patterns’ (OECD 2022) https://www.oecd.org/digital/dark-commercial-patterns-44f5e846-en.htm

‘ECC-Net’s Perspective on the EU Fitness Check on Digital Fairness’ (ECC-Net 2022) https://www.eccnet.eu/publication/digital-fairness-fitness-check

‘EU CONSUMER PROTECTION 2.0 Protecting Fairness and Consumer Choice in a Digital Economy’ (BEUC 2022) https://www.beuc.eu/sites/default/files/publications/beuc-x-2022-015_protecting_fairness_and_consumer_choice_in_a_digital_economy.pdf

‘EU Fitness Check on Digital Fairness: Protecting Consumers in Digital Environments’ (Autoriteit Consument & Markt 2022) https://www.acm.nl/en/publications/acms-response-eu-fitness-check-digital-fairness

‘Evidence Review of Online Choice Architecture and Consumer and Competition Harm’ (Competition and Markets Authority 2022) https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1069423/OCA_Evidence_Review_Paper_14.4.22.pdf

‘Factual Summary – Public Consultation on the Fitness Check of EU Consumer Law on Digital Fairness’ (European Commission 2023) Ares(2023)2578495 https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/better-regulation/have-your-say/initiatives/13413-Digital-fairness-fitness-check-on-EU-consumer-law/public-consultation_en

‘Final Report’ (Stigler Committee on Digital Platforms 2019) https://www.chicagobooth.edu/-/media/research/stigler/pdfs/digital-platforms---committee-report---stigler-center.pdf

‘Green Paper on European Union Consumer Protection’ (European Commission 2001) COM(2001) 531 final

‘Guidance on the Implementation/Application of Directive 2005/29/EC on Unfair Commercial Practices’ (European Commission 2016) SWD(2016) 163 final

‘Guidance on the Interpretation and Application of Directive 2005/29/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council Concerning Unfair Business-to-Consumer Commercial Practices in the Internal Market’ (European Commission 2021) Commission Notice 2021/C 526/01

‘Guidance on the Interpretation and Application of Directive 2011/83/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council on Consumer Rights’ (European Commission 2021) Commission Notice 2021/C 525/01

‘Guidelines 4/2019 on Article 25: Data Protection by Design and by Default’ (European Data Protection Board 2020) https://edpb.europa.eu/our-work-tools/our-documents/guidelines/guidelines-42019-article-25-data-protection-design-and_en

‘Guidelines on the Protection of the Online Consumer’ (Autoriteit Consument & Markt 2023) https://www.acm.nl/en/publications/information-for-companies/acm-guideline/guidelines-protection-online-consumer#clear-information

‘Impact Assessment Accompanying the Proposal for a Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on Cooperation between National Authorities Responsible for the Enforcement of Consumer Protection Laws’ (European Commission 2016) SWD(2016) 164 final

‘Improving Online Disclosures with Behavioural Insights’ (OECD 2018) https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/science-and-technology/improving-online-disclosures-with-behavioural-insights_39026ff4-en accessed 30 April 2024

‘Improving the Effectiveness of Terms and Conditions in Online Trade’ (Konkurrence- og Forbrugerstyrelsen 2018) https://www.kfst.dk/media/50713/20180621-improving-the-effectiveness-of-terms-and-conditions_ny4.pdf

‘Online Choice Architecture: How Digital Design Can Harm Competition and Consumers’ (Competition and Markets Authority 2022) https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/624c27c68fa8f527710aaf58/Online_choice_architecture_discussion_paper.pdf

‘Online Reviews Gereviewd’ (Autoriteit Consument & Markt 2017) https://www.acm.nl/sites/default/files/old_publication/publicaties/17217_eindrapportage-acm-verkennning-online-reviews-10052017.pdf

‘Partitioned Pricing Research: A Behavioural Experiment’ (Office of Fair Trading 2013) https://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ukgwa/20140402142426/http://www.oft.gov.uk/shared_oft/economic_research/OFT1501A.pdf

‘Population Survey Digital Content: On Digital Content Services and Subscription Traps’ (Forbrukerrådet 2020) https://fil.forbrukerradet.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/population-survey-digital-content.pdf

‘Principles for Businesses Offering Online Accommodation Booking Services’ (Competition and Markets Authority 2019) https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/781624/webteam_online_booking_services_principles.pdf

‘Reforming Competition and Consumer Policy: Driving Growth and Delivering Competitive Markets That Work for Consumers’ (Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy 2021) CP 488 https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1004096/CCS0721951242-001_Reforming_Competition_and_Consumer_Policy_Web_Accessible.pdf

‘Regulating AI to Protect the Consumer: Position Paper on the AI Act’ (BEUC 2021) https://www.beuc.eu/sites/default/files/publications/beuc-x-2021-088_regulating_ai_to_protect_the_consumer.pdf

‘Report of the Fitness Check on Directive 2005/29/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11 May 2005 Concerning Unfair Business-to-Consumer Commercial Practices in the Internal Market and Amending Council Directive 84/450/EEC, Directives 97/7/EC, 98/27/EC and 2002/65/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Regulation (EC) No 2006/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council (“Unfair Commercial Practices Directive”); Council Directive 93/13/EEC of 5 April 1993 on Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts; Directive 98/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 February 1998 on Consumer Protection in the Indication of the Prices of Products Offered to Consumers; Directive 1999/44/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 May 1999 on Certain Aspects of the Sale of Consumer Goods and Associated Guarantees; Directive 2009/22/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 April 2009 on Injunctions for the Protection of Consumers’ Interests; Directive 2006/114/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2006 Concerning Misleading and Comparative Advertising’ (European Commission 2017) SWD(2017) 209 final

‘REPORT on the Proposal for a Directive of the European Parliament and of the Council Amending Directive 2011/83/EU Concerning Financial Services Contracts Concluded at a Distance and Repealing Directive 2002/65/EC’ (European Parliament Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee 2023) A9-0097/2023

‘Report on the Proposal for a Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on Harmonised Rules on Fair Access to and Use of Data (Data Act)’ (European Parliament 2023) A9-0031/2023

‘Richtlijnen Online Reviews: Doen En Laten’ (Autoriteit Consument & Markt 2017) https://www.acm.nl/sites/default/files/old_publication/bijlagen/17218_guidance-reviewwebsites-09052017.pdf

‘Strengthening the Coordinated Enforcement of Consumer Protection Rules’ (BEUC 2022) https://www.beuc.eu/position-papers/strengthening-coordinated-enforcement-consumer-protection-rules

‘Subscription Traps in Europe: EU Study into Public Experiences of Subscription Traps in Six Countries in 2017’ (ECC Sweden 2017) https://www.consumereurope.dk/media/49018/subscription-traps-in-europe-2017.pdf

‘The Danish Government’s Response to the Commission’s Fitness Check on EU Consumer Law on Digital Fairness’ (Justitsministeriet 2023) https://www.ft.dk/samling/20222/almdel/ERU/bilag/137/index.htm

‘TOWARDS EUROPEAN DIGITAL FAIRNESS: BEUC Framing Response Paper for the REFIT Consultation’ (BEUC 2023) https://www.beuc.eu/position-papers/towards-european-digital-fairness-response-paper-refit-consultation

‘User reviews in marketing’ (Forbrukertilsynet, 19 January 2018) https://www.forbrukertilsynet.no/english/guidelines/user-reviews-in-marketing [https://perma.cc/QHM4-992G] accessed 3 May 2024

‘VERBRAUCHERPROBLEME MIT DEM KÜNDIGUNGSBUTTON: Ergebnisse Aus Verbraucheraufruf Und Webseitenanalyse Des Vzbv’ (Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband 2023) https://www.vzbv.de/sites/default/files/2023-01/23-01-02_Kurzpapier_K%C3%BCndigungsbutton%20%28003%29.pdf

‘What Does Behavioural Economics Mean for Competition Policy?’ (Office of Fair Trading 2010) https://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ukgwa/20140402182927/http://www.oft.gov.uk/shared_oft/economic_research/oft1224.pdf

‘YOU CAN LOG OUT, BUT YOU CAN NEVER LEAVE: How Amazon Manipulates Consumers to Keep Them Subscribed to Amazon Prime’ (Forbrukerrådet 2021) https://storage02.forbrukerradet.no/media/2021/01/2021-01-14-you-can-log-out-but-you-can-never-leave-final.pdf

Civic Consulting, ‘Study for the Fitness Check of EU Consumer and Marketing Law: Final Report Part 1 – Main Report’ (European Commission 2017) https://op.europa.eu/en/publication-detail/-/publication/f7b3958b-772b-11e7-b2f2-01aa75ed71a1/language-en

GfK Belgium, ‘Misleading “Free” Trials and Subscription Traps for Consumers in the EU: Final Report’ (European Commission 2016) https://op.europa.eu/en/publication-detail/-/publication/bf621260-9441-11e7-b92d-01aa75ed71a1/language-en

GfK Consortium, ‘Behavioural Study on Advertising and Marketing Practices in Online Social Media: Annex 1.5 Legal Assessment of Problematic Practices’ (European Commission 2018) https://op.europa.eu/en/publication-detail/-/publication/cd3d5f48-cd02-11e8-9424-01aa75ed71a1/language-en

——, ‘Behavioural Study on Advertising and Marketing Practices in Online Social Media: Final Report’ (European Commission 2018) https://commission.europa.eu/document/download/5bfb0ebf-22ef-41d9-aab0-12d3a82ac449_en?filename=osm-final-report_en.pdf

Hunt S, ‘The Technology-Led Transformation of Competition and Consumer Agencies: The Competition and Markets Authority’s Experience’ (Competition and Markets Authority 2022) https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/the-technology-led-transformation-of-competition-and-consumer-agencies-the-cmas-experience

Lupiáñez-Villanueva F and others, ‘Behavioural Study on Unfair Commercial Practices in the Digital Environment: Dark Patterns and Manipulative Personalisation (Final Report)’ (European Commission 2022) https://data.europa.eu/doi/10.2838/859030

Michaelsen F and others, ‘The Impact of Influencers on Advertising and Consumer Protection in the Single Market’ (Study requested by the IMCO committee, European Parliament 2022) https://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/STUD/2022/703350/IPOL_STU(2022)703350_EN.pdf

Muller P and others, ‘Consumer Behaviour in a Digital Environment’ (European Parliament Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee 2011) https://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/etudes/join/2011/464441/IPOL-IMCO_ET(2011)464441_EN.pdf

Riefa C and Coll L, ‘The Transformative Potential of Enforcement Technology (EnfTech) in Consumer Law’ (2024) https://www.enftech.org/report

—— and others, ‘Cross-Border Enforcement of Consumer Law: Looking to the Future – A Report to UNCTAD’s Working Group on e-Commerce, Sub-Working Group 3: Cross-Border Enforcement Cooperation’ (2022) https://unctad.org/system/files/information-document/ccpb_WG_e-commerce_cross-Border_Riefa_en.pdf

Sousa Lourenço J and others, ‘Behavioural Insights Applied to Policy: European Report’ (European Commission 2016) https://publications.jrc.ec.europa.eu/repository/handle/JRC100146



Websites and other online sources

‘11 Web Design Challenges + Solutions to Overcome Each Issue’ (Hotjar, 7 June 2022) https://www.hotjar.com/web-design/challenges-and-solutions/> [https://perma.cc/JH6G-AKF5] accessed 22 April 2024

‘12 CRO Tools and Tips to Improve UX and Increase Conversions’ (Hotjar, 24 February 2023) https://www.hotjar.com/conversion-rate-optimization/tools/ [https://perma.cc/BU33-USV7] accessed 22 September 2023

‘3.5 Million Europeans Affected by Subscription Traps – Konsument Europa’ https://web.archive.org/web/20170518110351/https://www.konsumenteuropa.se/en/news-and-press-releases/pressmeddelanden/press-releases-2017/3.5-million-europeans-affected-by-subscription-traps/ accessed 12 March 2024

‘A New Deal for Consumers: Commission Strengthens EU Consumer Rights and Enforcement’ (European Commission, 11 April 2018) https://ec.europa.eu/newsroom/just/items/620435/en [https://perma.cc/H4WA-AF2M] accessed 3 May 2024

‘About Your For You Timeline on X’ (X Help Center) https://help.twitter.com/en/using-x/x-timeline [https://perma.cc/N3BW-HXQR] accessed 21 September 2023

‘Accommodation Booking Sites: How to Comply with Consumer Law’ (Competition and Markets Authority, 26 February 2019) https://competitionandmarkets.blog.gov.uk/2019/02/26/accommodation-booking-sites-how-to-comply-with-consumer-law/ [https://perma.cc/79YQ-NLZA] accessed 3 May 2024

‘ACM Calls for Increased Transparency in Online Reviews’ (Autoriteit Consument & Markt, 11 May 2017) https://www.acm.nl/en/publications/publication/17222/ACM-calls-for-increased-transparency-in-online-reviews [https://perma.cc/6KH3-JKN2] accessed 3 May 2024

‘ACM Confronts Online Stores Using Misleading Countdown Timers with Their Practices’ (Autoriteit Consument & Markt, 27 June 2023) https://www.acm.nl/en/publications/acm-confronts-online-stores-using-misleading-countdown-timers-their-practices [https://perma.cc/X8ED-FB8N] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Airlines/Payment Surcharges: Investigation into Pricing Practices by 14 Airlines’ (Office of Fair Trading, 2012) https://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ukgwa/20140402175249/http://oft.gov.uk/OFTwork/consumer-enforcement/consumer-enforcement-completed/card-surcharges/#named6 accessed 30 April 2024

‘Alexa Shopping – Lists, Reordering, Deals, and More’ (Amazon.com) https://www.amazon.com/alexa-shopping-hub/b?ie=UTF8&node=21467932011&ref=hp_hub_shop accessed 14 February 2024

‘Amazon Delivered to Prime Members at the Fastest Speeds Ever in 2023 – and Is Working to Get Even Faster in 2024’ (About Amazon, 30 January 2024) https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/operations/doug-herrington-amazon-prime-delivery-speed-2024-updates [https://perma.cc/WHL5-8B4Q] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Amazon’s Patent on One-Click Payments to Expire’ (Yahoo News, 5 January 2017) https://www.yahoo.com/news/amazons-patent-one-click-payments-164300815.html [https://perma.cc/LE49-V67K] accessed 22 April 2024

‘Artificial Intelligence Act: Council and Parliament Strike a Deal on the First Rules for AI in the World’ https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2023/12/09/artificial-intelligence-act-council-and-parliament-strike-a-deal-on-the-first-worldwide-rules-for-ai/ accessed 5 February 2024

‘Attribute – MDN Web Docs Glossary: Definitions of Web-Related Terms’ (MDN Web Docs, 8 June 2023) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Attribute [https://perma.cc/29HW-U6NU] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Attributes’ (web.dev) https://web.dev/learn/html/attributes [https://perma.cc/TH7W-HLSE] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Being Transparent with Your Customers: A Short Guide for Online Accommodation Booking Sites’ (Competition and Markets Authority, 26 February 2019) https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/online-hotel-booking-principles-for-businesses/being-transparent-with-your-customers-a-short-guide-for-online-accommodation-booking-sites [https://perma.cc/7NVH-5J7G] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Booking Your Holidays Online: Commission and Consumer Protection Authorities Act on Misleading Travel Booking Websites’ (European Commission, 7 April 2017) https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_17_844 accessed 30 April 2024

‘Bounce Rate’ (Google Analytics Help) https://support.google.com/analytics/answer/1009409?hl=en [https://perma.cc/2TCE-HCZ8] accessed 22 September 2023

‘Children’s Online Learning Program ABCmouse to Pay $10 Million to Settle FTC Charges of Illegal Marketing and Billing Practices’ (Federal Trade Commission, 2 September 2020) https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2020/09/childrens-online-learning-program-abcmouse-pay-10-million-settle-ftc-charges-illegal-marketing [https://perma.cc/P5B8-XBL5] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Client-Server Overview – Learn Web Development | MDN’ (MDN Web Docs, 15 March 2024) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Server-side/First_steps/Client-Server_overview [https://perma.cc/QAQ7-T78A] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Commission to Check EU Consumer Rules Still Offer Adequate Protection’ (European Commission, 11 January 2016) https://ec.europa.eu/newsroom/just/items/30129/en accessed 14 October 2024

‘Consumer Protection Cooperation Network (CPC) | Single Market Scoreboard’ https://single-market-scoreboard.ec.europa.eu/governance-tools/consumer-protection-cooperation-network-cpc_en [https://perma.cc/SEQ9-XZFG] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Consumer Protection Law – Cross-Border Enforcement’ (European Commission – Have your say) https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/better-regulation/have-your-say/initiatives/13430-Consumer-protection-law-cross-border-enforcement_en [https://perma.cc/CX6L-WAUC] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Consumer Protection: Amazon Prime Changes Its Cancellation Practices to Comply with EU Consumer Rules’ (European Commission, 1 July 2022) https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_22_4186 accessed 1 April 2024

‘Critical Rendering Path’ (MDN Web Docs, 8 February 2024) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Performance/Critical_rendering_path [https://perma.cc/L7WT-CB6C] accessed 3 May 2024

‘CSS Basics’ (MDN Web Docs, 2 October 2023) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Getting_started_with_the_web/CSS_basics [https://perma.cc/K3RY-ZW68] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Dapde Dark Pattern Highlighter Released on GitHub’ (Dapde, 23 April 2023) https://dapde.de/en/news-en/dapde-dark-pattern-highlighter-released-github/ [https://perma.cc/947A-9GG8] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Dark Patterns at Scale: Findings from a Crawl of 11K Shopping Websites’ (The Princeton Web Transparency and Accountability Project) https://webtransparency.cs.princeton.edu/dark-patterns/ accessed 5 April 2024

‘Dark Patterns: Dirty Tricks Designers Use to Make People Do Stuff’ (Harry Brignull’s 90 Percent Of Everything, 8 July 2010) https://www.90percentofeverything.com/2010/07/08/dark-patterns-dirty-tricks-designers-use-to-make-people-do-stuff/ [https://perma.cc/7M2H-PM3B] accessed 26 September 2022

‘Deceptive Patterns – About Us’ https://www.deceptive.design/about-us [https://perma.cc/99W9-GDYN] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Deceptive Patterns – Legal Cases’ https://www.deceptive.design/cases [https://perma.cc/L6VA-X9QM] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Digital Commerce Solutions on AWS’ (Amazon Web Services) https://aws.amazon.com/retail/digital-commerce/ [https://perma.cc/TA2G-QJYE] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Digital Economy and Society Statistics – Enterprises’ (Eurostat, 9 April 2024) https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php?title=Digital_economy_and_society_statistics_-_enterprises [https://perma.cc/VE5C-Z863] accessed 22 April 2024

‘Digital Fairness – Fitness Check on EU Consumer Law’ (European Commission, 17 May 2022) https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/better-regulation/have-your-say/initiatives/13413-Digital-fairness-fitness-check-on-EU-consumer-law_en [https://perma.cc/RPG7-YW6B] accessed 3 May 2024

‘E-Commerce Continues to Grow in the EU - Products Eurostat News – Eurostat’ https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-eurostat-news/w/DDN-20230228-2 [https://perma.cc/V4RG-YDTG] accessed 10 January 2024

‘eCommerce – EU-27 | Statista Market Forecast’ (Statista) https://www.statista.com/outlook/emo/ecommerce/eu-27 accessed 18 April 2024

‘eCommerce – Worldwide | Statista Market Forecast’ (Statista) https://www.statista.com/outlook/emo/ecommerce/worldwide accessed 14 February 2024

‘Ecommerce A/B Testing: A Step-By-Step Guide’ (BigCommerce) https://www.bigcommerce.com/articles/ecommerce/ab-testing/ [https://perma.cc/U7ML-C583] accessed 22 September 2023

‘Ecommerce Market Share, Websites and Contacts’ (Wappalyzer) https://www.wappalyzer.com/technologies/ecommerce/ [https://perma.cc/U8RA-FLE5] accessed 22 September 2023

‘eCommerce Technologies Web Usage Distribution on the Entire Internet’ (builtwith) https://trends.builtwith.com/shop/traffic/Entire-Internet [https://perma.cc/DB7W-UGJX] accessed 22 September 2023

‘Element – MDN Web Docs Glossary: Definitions of Web-Related Terms’ (MDN Web Docs, 8 June 2023) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Element [https://perma.cc/ML2S-832K] accessed 3 May 2024

‘EU Commission’s Proposal Fails to Strengthen Out-of-Court Dispute Resolution for Consumers’ (BEUC, 17 October 2023) https://www.beuc.eu/press-releases/eu-commissions-proposal-fails-strengthen-out-court-dispute-resolution-consumers [https://perma.cc/36RF-TL7L] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Europe Main Online Marketplaces by Visits 2023’ (Statista) https://www.statista.com/statistics/288056/leading-retail-websites-in-europe-based-on-unique-visitors/ accessed 22 April 2024

‘Evidence for Behavioural Interventions Looks Increasingly Shaky’ (The Economist, 2022) https://www.economist.com/science-and-technology/2022/07/27/evidence-for-behavioural-interventions-looks-increasingly-shaky accessed 30 April 2024

‘Factsheet of the Changes Implemented by Airbnb’ (European Commission 2019) https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/default/files/live_work_travel_in_the_eu/consumers/documents/airbnb_factsheet.pdf

‘Factsheet of the Commitments of Booking.Com’ (Consumer Protection Cooperation Network 2020) https://commission.europa.eu/document/download/3c6c97bc-8bac-4795-9161-386fe9293bd1_en?filename=factsheet-booking.com_enforcement_action_.pdf

‘Factsheet of the Commitments of Expedia Group’ (Consumer Protection Cooperation Network 2020) https://commission.europa.eu/document/download/d6d08533-6955-4216-8e0a-67e0e51e0194_en?filename=factsheet-expedia_enforcement_action.pdf

‘FCCA Report: Consumers Lose Millions of Euros Each Year Due to Subscription Traps’ (Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority, 30 November 2018) https://www.kkv.fi/en/current/press-releases/fcca-report-consumers-lose-millions-of-euros-each-year-due-to-subscription-traps/ accessed 30 April 2024

‘First Meaningful Paint – MDN Web Docs Glossary: Definitions of Web-Related Terms’ (MDN Web Docs, 8 June 2023) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/First_meaningful_paint [https://perma.cc/S8DS-2SAE] accessed 3 May 2024

‘First Party Reviews and Why They Are Important’ (Websites 360, 14 August 2023) https://34.95.85.224/blog/what-are-first-party-reviews-and-why-are-they-important [https://perma.cc/48DW-G9XW] accessed 3 May 2024

‘FTC Takes Action Against Amazon for Enrolling Consumers in Amazon Prime Without Consent and Sabotaging Their Attempts to Cancel’ (Federal Trade Commission, 21 June 2023) https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2023/06/ftc-takes-action-against-amazon-enrolling-consumers-amazon-prime-without-consent-sabotaging-their [https://perma.cc/2V4P-2L5W] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Fulfillment by Amazon – FBA – Amazon’ (Sell on Amazon) https://sell.amazon.com/fulfillment-by-amazon [https://perma.cc/VJ7S-XWYG] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Getting Started with HTML’ (MDN Web Docs, 1 January 2024) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/HTML/Introduction_to_HTML/Getting_started [https://perma.cc/F78W-KSUZ] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Gigantic Fine Imposed on Booking.Com by the GVH’ (GVH) https://www.gvh.hu/en/press_room/press_releases/press-releases-2020/gigantic-fine-imposed-on-booking.com-by-the-gvh [https://perma.cc/NFB7-BXPM] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Giving a Balanced Picture: Do’s and Don’ts for Online Review Sites’ (Competition and Markets Authority, 4 March 2016) https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/online-reviews-and-endorsements-advice-for-businesses/giving-a-balanced-picture-dos-and-donts-for-online-review-sites [https://perma.cc/8SRX-UW65] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Google Designer Leaves, Blaming Data-Centrism’ (CNET, 20 March 2009) https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/google-designer-leaves-blaming-data-centrism/ [https://perma.cc/R2WY-XQ2S] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Head – MDN Web Docs Glossary: Definitions of Web-Related Terms’ (MDN Web Docs, 8 June 2023) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Glossary/Head [https://perma.cc/D6YZ-ZB3S] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Heuristic | Machine Learning Glossary’ (Google for Developers) https://developers.google.com/machine-learning/glossary [https://perma.cc/LH8G-QPJF] accessed 3 May 2024

‘How CSS Is Structured’ (MDN Web Docs, 1 January 2024) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/CSS/First_steps/How_CSS_is_structured [https://perma.cc/5Y8B-JHV5] accessed 3 May 2024

‘How to Use Amazon Locker, the Free and Convenient Way to Pick up Packages Securely Outside of Your Home’ (About Amazon, 1 March 2023) https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/operations/how-to-use-amazon-locker [https://perma.cc/Q3GV-DNNM] accessed 3 May 2024

‘HTML Basics’ (MDN Web Docs, 29 August 2023) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Getting_started_with_the_web/HTML_basics [https://perma.cc/7XZG-HMV8] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Imbalanced Data | Machine Learning’ (Google for Developers) https://developers.google.com/machine-learning/data-prep/construct/sampling-splitting/imbalanced-data [https://perma.cc/X7ZK-BGHU] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Internet Crime Complaint Center(IC3) | Annual Reports’ https://www.ic3.gov/Home/AnnualReports accessed 22 April 2024

‘Introduction to the Server Side’ (MDN Web Docs, 1 January 2024) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Server-side/First_steps/Introduction [https://perma.cc/5JC7-YJ2D] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Kündigungsbutton nicht gefunden? So muss die Online-Kündigung aussehen’ (Verbraucherzentrale.de, 2022) https://www.verbraucherzentrale.de/vertraege-reklamation/kuendigungsbutton-nicht-gefunden-so-muss-die-onlinekuendigung-aussehen-78472 [https://perma.cc/5P7V-QCK6] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Learn to Style HTML Using CSS’ (MDN Web Docs, 5 March 2024) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/CSS [https://perma.cc/S2Z9-METB] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Linkpop by Shopify: The Link in Bio Tool for Commerce in 2024’ https://linkpop.com/en/ [https://perma.cc/HDX6-44XK] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Manipulative Online Practices’ (European Commission, 30 January 2023) https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_23_418 accessed 17 January 2024

‘Number of Enterprises by Enterprise Size Class: Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles & Motorcycles’ (Eurostat, 2019) https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/cache/infographs/sbs_2022/ accessed 22 April 2024

‘Online Hotel Booking’ (Competition and Markets Authority, 13 September 2019) https://www.gov.uk/cma-cases/online-hotel-booking [https://perma.cc/5RY6-DMUR] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Online Shopping Ever More Popular in 2020’ (Eurostat) https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-eurostat-news/-/ddn-20210217-1 [https://perma.cc/4MZH-C9MH] accessed 10 January 2024

‘Online Shopping: Commission and Consumer Protection Authorities Call for Clear Information on Prices and Discounts’ (European Commission, 22 February 2019) https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_19_1333 accessed 30 April 2024

‘Online Shopping: Commission and Consumer Protection Authorities Urge Traders to Bring Information Policy in Line with EU Law’ (European Commission, 31 January 2020) https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_156 accessed 30 April 2024

‘Our History’ (eBay Inc.) https://www.ebayinc.com/company/our-history/ [https://perma.cc/A7FH-S2QF] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Overview of HTML’ (web.dev) https://web.dev/learn/html/overview [https://perma.cc/3BW7-KWY2] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Presentational Markup | HTML Standard’ (Web Hypertext Application Technology Working Group) https://html.spec.whatwg.org/multipage/introduction.html#presentational-markup [https://perma.cc/XA83-QVW5] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Recommendations for a Better Presentation of Information to Consumers’ (2019) https://commission.europa.eu/document/94f2c3a0-6be1-41c6-ba21-3a67ef7d3bee_en

‘REFIT – Making EU Law Simpler, Less Costly and Future Proof – European Commission’ (European Commission) https://commission.europa.eu/law/law-making-process/evaluating-and-improving-existing-laws/refit-making-eu-law-simpler-less-costly-and-future-proof_en [https://perma.cc/56G9-FWSJ] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Results of the Fitness Check of Consumer and Marketing Law and of the Evaluation of the Consumer Rights Directive’ (European Commission, 29 May 2017) https://ec.europa.eu/newsroom/just/items/59332 [https://perma.cc/VC94-NWAD] accessed 3 April 2024

‘Selling Car Rental: Complying with Consumer Law’ (Competition and Markets Authority, 29 March 2018) https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/selling-car-rental-advice-for-businesses/selling-car-rental-complying-with-consumer-law [https://perma.cc/6R52-3FPW] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Server-Side Website Programming’ (MDN Web Docs, 30 June 2023) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Server-side [https://perma.cc/H36D-9TKA] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Sweeps’ (European Commission) https://commission.europa.eu/live-work-travel-eu/consumer-rights-and-complaints/enforcement-consumer-protection/sweeps_en [https://perma.cc/EM8N-9NV4] accessed 3 May 2024

‘The “Why” of Web Performance’ (MDN Web Docs, 1 January 2024) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Performance/why_web_performance [https://perma.cc/R6CT-T7HR] accessed 3 May 2024

‘The 2021 Web Almanac: Third Parties’, vol 3 (HTTP Archive, 17 November 2021) https://almanac.httparchive.org/en/2021/third-parties [https://perma.cc/J8AX-3VA9] accessed 3 May 2024

‘The Avalon Project: Code of Hammurabi’ https://avalon.law.yale.edu/ancient/hamframe.asp [https://perma.cc/GST6-GVBH] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Third Parties | 2022 | The Web Almanac’ (HTTP Archive, 26 September 2022) https://almanac.httparchive.org/en/2022/third-parties [https://perma.cc/ZLR4-M2WA] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Third Parties’ (web.dev) https://web.dev/learn/privacy/third-parties [https://perma.cc/Q32R-2TFQ] accessed 22 April 2024

‘We Will Be Retiring the Alexa.Com APIs on December 15, 2022’ (Alexa Support, 16 December 2021) https://web.archive.org/web/20211216145432/https://support.alexa.com/hc/en-us/articles/4411466276375-We-will-be-retiring-the-Alexa-com-APIs-on-December-15-2022 accessed 9 November 2023

‘What Is a Denial-of-Service (DoS) Attack?’ (Cloudflare) https://www.cloudflare.com/learning/ddos/glossary/denial-of-service/ accessed 27 November 2023

‘What Is an API (Application Programming Interface)?’ (IBM) https://www.ibm.com/topics/api [https://perma.cc/EN8A-EXUL] accessed 3 May 2024

‘What Is Computer Vision?’ (IBM) https://www.ibm.com/topics/computer-vision [https://perma.cc/B2X3-EJB7] accessed 3 May 2024

‘What Is Googlebot | Google Search Central | Documentation’ (Google for Developers) https://developers.google.com/search/docs/crawling-indexing/googlebot [https://perma.cc/MZU4-RYCP] accessed 3 April 2024

‘What Is JavaScript?’ (MDN Web Docs) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/JavaScript/First_steps/What_is_JavaScript [https://perma.cc/FPQ5-MAVW] accessed 3 May 2024

‘What Is the Difference between Webpage, Website, Web Server, and Search Engine?’ (MDN Web Docs, 3 July 2023) https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/Common_questions/Web_mechanics/Pages_sites_servers_and_search_engines [https://perma.cc/X7YQ-FWJK] accessed 3 May 2024

‘Why Amazon’s “1-Click” Ordering Was a Game Changer – Knowledge at Wharton’ (University of Pennsylvania, 14 September 2017) https://knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu/podcast/knowledge-at-wharton-podcast/amazons-1-click-goes-off-patent/ [https://perma.cc/5EPE-P2KR] accessed 21 September 2023

‘Why Are Users Dropping Off Your Website?’ (Hotjar, 4 May 2023) https://www.hotjar.com/blog/website-users-drop-off/ [https://perma.cc/BD72-QSKJ] accessed 22 April 2024

‘Workshop on Technology and Consumer Protection (ConPro ’23)’ https://conpro23.ieee-security.org/ accessed 14 December 2023

Abid Ali A, ‘What Is Overfitting?’ (DataCamp, August 2023) https://www.datacamp.com/blog/what-is-overfitting [https://perma.cc/2LK6-TQ25] accessed 3 May 2024

Akkermans M and others, ‘Veiligheidsmonitor 2021 | Online criminaliteit’ (Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek, 28 February 2022) https://www.cbs.nl/nl-nl/longread/rapportages/2022/veiligheidsmonitor-2021/5-online-criminaliteit [https://perma.cc/98DV-SNJD] accessed 3 May 2024

Altman D, ‘A Nobel That Bridges Economics and Psychology’ (The New York Times, 10 October 2002) https://www.nytimes.com/2002/10/10/business/a-nobel-that-bridges-economics-and-psychology.html accessed 15 February 2024

An D and Meenan P, ‘Why Marketers Should Care About Mobile Page Speed’ (Think with Google, July 2016) https://www.thinkwithgoogle.com/marketing-strategies/app-and-mobile/mobile-page-speed-load-time/ [https://perma.cc/H5R7-J6W6] accessed 22 September 2023

Bertuzzi L, ‘Dark Patterns, Online Ads Will Be Potential Targets for the Next Commission, Reynders Says – Euractiv’ (EURACTIV, 9 December 2022) https://www.euractiv.com/section/digital/interview/dark-patterns-online-ads-will-be-potential-targets-for-the-next-commission-reynders-says/ [https://perma.cc/D4D3-69PN] accessed 3 May 2024

Brownlee J, ‘Tour of Evaluation Metrics for Imbalanced Classification’ (MachineLearningMastery.com, 7 January 2020) https://machinelearningmastery.com/tour-of-evaluation-metrics-for-imbalanced-classification/ [https://perma.cc/26PV-W9N3] accessed 3 May 2024

Busch C, ‘Pay to Play: Social Media Meets the Subscription Economy’ (Verfassungsblog, 23 May 2023) https://verfassungsblog.de/pay-to-play/ [https://perma.cc/VA3L-GZ85] accessed 3 May 2024

Catalina Goanta [@CatalinaGoanta], ‘@espositofabriz @JusTechne @HunaIeva @AnneLiseSibony @EUCourtPress Let Me Predict the Interpretation: Recital 18 + Case Law Building on the Test (in the Light of Recital 18). But Then Again, What Is “Best Science” and Is the Question about Empirical (“Findings”) or Normative (“Latest Theories”) Considerations? Https://T.Co/LLckxktDaj’ https://twitter.com/CatalinaGoanta/status/1618008000060624896 accessed 3 May 2024

Chandler N, ‘How Websites Use “Dark Patterns” to Trick You Online’ (HowStuffWorks, 24 February 2020) https://computer.howstuffworks.com/internet/tips/dark-patterns.htm [https://perma.cc/CL5Y-RG9H] accessed 26 September 2022

Chen H, ‘Is Tuesday Really the Best Day to Book a Flight?’ (Skyscanner, 21 February 2024) https://www.skyscanner.ca/tips-and-inspiration/tuesday-best-day-to-book-flight accessed 23 April 2024

Cheng C, ‘Best A/B Testing Tools for 2023: 21 Alternatives to Google Optimize’ (CXL, 24 January 2023) https://cxl.com/blog/ab-testing-tools/ accessed 22 September 2023

Clarke B, ‘Why These Tech Companies Keep Running Thousands Of Failed Experiments’ (Fast Company, 21 September 2016) https://www.fastcompany.com/3063846/why-these-tech-companies-keep-running-thousands-of-failed accessed 22 April 2024

Colvin G, ‘How Amazon Grew an Awkward Side Project into AWS, a Behemoth That’s Now 4 Times Bigger than Its Original Shopping Business’ (Fortune, 20 November 2022) https://fortune.com/longform/amazon-web-services-ceo-adam-selipsky-cloud-computing/ [https://perma.cc/ME69-67VG] accessed 22 September 2023

Crawford K, ‘Amazon Innovates With Its Business Model, Not Drones’ (Wired, 21 January 2014) https://www.wired.com/insights/2014/01/amazon-innovates-business-model-drones/ [https://perma.cc/99GW-FSFF] accessed 22 September 2023

Cuijpers D, ‘Using Tech in Consumer Enforcement: ACM’s Experiences’ (Introducing EnfTech: A technological approach to consumer law enforcement, 20 April 2023) https://www.enftech.org/events

Cullinan E, ‘How to Use Customer Testimonials to Generate 62% More Revenue’ (The BigCommerce Blog, 6 April 2017) https://www.bigcommerce.com.au/blog/customer-testimonials/ [https://perma.cc/76QM-693L] accessed 3 May 2024

Debter L, ‘The World’s Largest Retailers 2022: Pandemic Helps Amazon Cement Its Lead’ (Forbes, 12 May 2022) https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurendebter/2022/05/12/worlds-largest-retailers-2022-amazon-walmart-alibaba/ [https://perma.cc/5CSH-DRBP] accessed 21 September 2023

Drake N, ‘How E-Commerce Teams Can Use Web Scraping to Monitor Prices in Near Real-Time’ (TechRadar, 31 October 2023) https://www.techradar.com/pro/how-e-commerce-teams-can-use-web-scraping-to-monitor-prices-in-near-real-time accessed 1 November 2023

Edwards K, ‘What Is The Amazon Effect – a Brief Guide’ (E-commerce Germany News, 13 September 2022) https://ecommercegermany.com/blog/what-is-the-amazon-effect-a-brief-guide [https://perma.cc/3CAC-C5LM?type=image] accessed 22 September 2023

Fessenden T, ‘Aesthetic and Minimalist Design (Usability Heuristic #8)’ (Nielsen Norman Group, 24 January 2021) https://www.nngroup.com/articles/aesthetic-minimalist-design/ [https://perma.cc/3KZ8-AKVA] accessed 22 September 2023

Gandhi L, ‘A History Of “Snake Oil Salesmen”’ (NPR, 26 August 2013) https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2013/08/26/215761377/a-history-of-snake-oil-salesmen [https://perma.cc/8ADY-K4PG] accessed 17 January 2024

Gartenberg C, ‘Bezos’ Amazon: From Bookstore to Backbone of the Internet – The Verge’ (The Verge, 3 February 2021) https://www.theverge.com/2021/2/3/22264551/jeff-bezos-amazon-history-timeline-look-back-company [https://perma.cc/9P7N-DSUQ] accessed 21 September 2023

Goanta C and Santos C, ‘Dark Patterns Everything: An Update on a Regulatory Global Movement’ (Network Law Review, 19 January 2023) https://www.networklawreview.org/digiconsumers-two/ [https://perma.cc/6GWM-7Q8U] accessed 3 May 2024

Grosman L, ‘What The Amazon Effect Means For Retailers’ (Forbes, 22 February 2018) https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescommunicationscouncil/2018/02/22/what-the-amazon-effect-means-for-retailers/#db286aa2ded2 [https://perma.cc/EY9J-67UL] accessed 22 September 2023

Grothaus M, ‘You’ll Never Guess What The First Thing Ever Sold On The Internet Was’ (Fast Company, 26 November 2015) https://www.fastcompany.com/3054025/youll-never-guess-what-the-first-thing-ever-sold-on-the-internet-was accessed 26 January 2024

Hayes M, ‘70 Ecommerce KPIs for Tracking Business Success’ (Shopify, 10 October 2022) https://www.shopify.com/blog/7365564-32-key-performance-indicators-kpis-for-ecommerce#five [https://perma.cc/7A95-JMYX] accessed 22 September 2023

Henry O, ‘TACD and 16 Members Take Action against Amazon’s Use of Dark Patterns’ (TACD | Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue, 15 January 2021) https://tacd.org/tacd-and-16-members-take-action-against-amazons-use-of-dark-patterns/ [https://perma.cc/C3N2-7GSY] accessed 3 May 2024

Hitt J, ‘The Theory Of Supermarkets’ (The New York Times, 10 March 1996) https://www.nytimes.com/1996/03/10/magazine/the-theory-of-supermarkets.html accessed 23 January 2024

Irish P and Garsiel T, ‘How Browsers Work’ (web.dev, 5 August 2011) https://web.dev/articles/howbrowserswork [https://perma.cc/V8AB-DBFH] accessed 3 May 2024

Jablonowska A, ‘No Ads in Email Services without Prior Consent: CJEU in C‑102/20, StWL Städtische Werke Lauf’ (Recent developments in European Consumer Law, 21 January 2022) https://recent-ecl.blogspot.com/2022/01/no-ads-in-email-services-without-prior.html [https://perma.cc/RH9E-6FV7] accessed 3 May 2024

——, ‘CJEU Rules on the Right of Withdrawal in the Subscription Economy (C‑565/22, Sofatutor)’ (Recent developments in European Consumer Law, 8 October 2023) https://recent-ecl.blogspot.com/2023/10/cjeu-rules-on-right-of-withdrawal-in.html [https://perma.cc/Z23N-JDKY] accessed 3 May 2024

Kaprou E, ‘AG Opinion in Wind Tre: Aggressive Practices Require Active Conduct’ (Recent developments in European Consumer Law, 15 June 2018) http://recent-ecl.blogspot.com/2018/06/ag-opinion-in-wind-tre-aggressive.html [https://perma.cc/ZH6X-DTG3] accessed 30 April 2024

——, ‘ECJ in Orange Polska: Signing a Contract in the Presence of a Courier Is Not an Aggressive Practice’ (Recent developments in European Consumer Law, 14 June 2019) https://recent-ecl.blogspot.com/2019/06/ecj-in-orange-polska-signing-contract.html [https://perma.cc/QK84-FF5R] accessed 3 May 2024

Katz C, ‘E-Commerce And Third-Party Services: Are They Putting You At Risk?’ (Forbes, 5 May 2023) https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2023/05/05/e-commerce-and-third-party-services-are-they-putting-you-at-risk/ [https://perma.cc/U5V8-DFQ5] accessed 22 April 2024

Keenan M, ‘15 Critical Ecommerce Metrics You Must Track’ (Shopify, 10 March 2022) https://www.shopify.com/blog/basic-ecommerce-metrics [https://perma.cc/L5AT-TZZ4] accessed 22 September 2023

——, ‘Conversion Rate Optimization: 14 CRO Strategies in 2023’ (Shopify, 22 February 2023) https://www.shopify.com/blog/120261189-conversion-rate-optimization [https://perma.cc/3KCT-XSLV] accessed 22 September 2023

——, ‘Omnichannel vs Multichannel: What’s the Big Difference?’ (Shopify Plus, 24 April 2023) https://www.shopify.com/enterprise/omni-channel-vs-multi-channel [https://perma.cc/LAC6-TCBS] accessed 21 September 2023

Kelly M, ‘What Are Deceptive Design Patterns and How Can You Spot Them?’ (The Mozilla Blog, 5 May 2021) https://blog.mozilla.org/en/internet-culture/deceptive-design-patterns/ [https://perma.cc/M5TP-MKMW] accessed 23 April 2024

Kim E, ‘Internal Documents Show Amazon Has for Years Knowingly Tricked People into Signing up for Prime Subscriptions. “We Have Been Deliberately Confusing,” Former Employee Says’ (Business Insider, 14 March 2022) https://www.businessinsider.com/amazon-prime-ftc-probe-customer-complaints-sign-ups-internal-documents-2022-3 [https://perma.cc/4Q7J-7GD6] accessed 3 May 2024

Kirby J and Stewart T, ‘The Institutional Yes’ (Harvard Business Review, October 2007) https://hbr.org/2007/10/the-institutional-yes [https://perma.cc/9NEC-8FDA] accessed 22 September 2023

Koch L, ‘Amazon Dominates EU-5 Ecommerce Market’ (EMARKETER, 29 January 2019) https://www.emarketer.com/content/amazon-dominates-eu-5-ecommerce-market [https://perma.cc/53AL-3VB2] accessed 22 September 2023

Leerssen P, ‘Platform Research Access in Article 31 of the Digital Services Act: Sword without a Shield?’ (Verfassungsblog, 7 September 2021) https://verfassungsblog.de/power-dsa-dma-14/ [https://perma.cc/K3CN-VKE9] accessed 3 May 2024

Leonard K and Main K, ‘How Much Does a Website Cost? (2024 Guide) – Forbes Advisor’ (Forbes Advisor, 14 April 2024) https://www.forbes.com/advisor/business/software/how-much-does-a-website-cost/#website_costs_by_industrysection [https://perma.cc/SE93-5BJ4] accessed 22 April 2024

Leone C, ‘We Read *That* Preliminary Ruling Request So You Don’t Have To’ (Recent developments in European Consumer Law, 25 January 2023) https://recent-ecl.blogspot.com/2023/01/we-read-that-preliminary-ruling-request.html [https://perma.cc/H32A-G9SK] accessed 3 May 2024

LePage P and Andrew R, ‘Responsive Web Design Basics’ (web.dev, 12 February 2019) https://web.dev/articles/responsive-web-design-basics [https://perma.cc/RN4Q-NXEH] accessed 22 September 2023

Lewis PH, ‘Attention Shoppers: Internet Is Open’ (The New York Times, 12 August 1994) https://www.nytimes.com/1994/08/12/business/attention-shoppers-internet-is-open.html accessed 13 February 2024

Lomas N, ‘The Web Foundation Is Taking on Deceptive Design (TechCrunch, 24 March 2022) https://techcrunch.com/2022/03/23/deceptive-design-patterns-project/ [https://perma.cc/TX7P-RBNY] accessed 23 April 2024

Marantos T, ‘Dark Patterns’ (Frontier, 2020) https://web.archive.org/web/20200918161637/https://frontier.is/dark-patterns/ accessed 23 April 2024

Miller R, ‘At Amazon the Flywheel Effect Drives Innovation’ (TechCrunch, 10 September 2016) https://techcrunch.com/2016/09/10/at-amazon-the-flywheel-effect-drives-innovation/ [https://perma.cc/EH5H-PR65] accessed 22 April 2024

Moore K, ‘Customer Testimonials: How To Use Them + Examples’ (Shopify, 9 September 2022) https://www.shopify.com/blog/customer-testimonials [https://perma.cc/WF79-H345] accessed 3 May 2024

Moran K, ‘The Aesthetic-Usability Effect’ (Nielsen Norman Group, 31 January 2017) https://www.nngroup.com/articles/aesthetic-usability-effect/ [https://perma.cc/7E66-K8AU] accessed 22 April 2024

—— and Salazar K, ‘The State of Ecommerce UX: COVID-19 and Direct-to-Consumer Retail Raise the Bar’ (Nielsen Norman Group, 13 March 2022) https://www.nngroup.com/articles/state-of-ecommerce-ux/ [https://perma.cc/YT65-P4CS] accessed 22 September 2023

Nielsen J, ‘Putting A/B Testing in Its Place’ (Nielsen Norman Group, 14 August 2005) https://www.nngroup.com/articles/putting-ab-testing-in-its-place/ [https://perma.cc/9SRW-KP8K] accessed 22 September 2023

——, ‘Usability 101: Introduction to Usability’ (Nielsen Norman Group, 3 January 2012) https://www.nngroup.com/articles/usability-101-introduction-to-usability/ [https://perma.cc/RJ8L-D3JV] accessed 22 September 2023

Orosz G, ‘Inside Amazon’s Engineering Culture’ (The Pragmatic Engineer, 1 March 2022) https://newsletter.pragmaticengineer.com/p/amazon [https://perma.cc/9NSU-H3FU] accessed 21 September 2023

Patel N, ‘How to Prevent A/B Testing from Slowing Down Your Site’ (Neil Patel, 8 October 2021) https://neilpatel.com/blog/prevent-ab-testing-speed/ [https://perma.cc/KGC2-2D7G] accessed 22 September 2023

Reclame Code Commissie, Dossiernr: 2014/00190, 4 July 2014, https://www.reclamecode.nl/uitspraken/booking/reizen-en-toerisme-2014-00190/135065/

Richard C, ‘Ecommerce UX: What It Takes To Create The Best User Experience For Your Online Store’ (The BigCommerce Blog, 20 June 2019) https://www.bigcommerce.com/blog/ecommerce-ux/ [https://perma.cc/JH6H-SBT3] accessed 22 September 2023

Rosca C, ‘The Instagram Zombie Accounts’ (UM Law Blogs, 31 March 2023) https://www.maastrichtuniversity.nl/blog/2023/03/instagram-zombie-accounts [https://perma.cc/XE3Q-QUNR] accessed 3 May 2024

——, ‘Destination “Dark Patterns”: On the EU (Digital) Legislative Train and Line-Drawing’ (UM Law Blogs, 13 April 2023) https://www.maastrichtuniversity.nl/blog/2023/04/destination-%E2%80%98dark-patterns%E2%80%99-eu-digital-legislative-train-and-line-drawing [https://perma.cc/WN69-749W] accessed 3 May 2024

Schrage M, ‘On-Line Pizza Idea Is Clever But Only Half-Baked’ (Los Angeles Times, 25 August 1994) https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1994-08-25-fi-31168-story.html [https://perma.cc/V4UA-XTEP] accessed 21 September 2023

Shaw S, ‘Consumers Are Becoming Wise to Your Nudge’ (Behavioral Scientist, 12 June 2019) https://behavioralscientist.org/consumers-are-becoming-wise-to-your-nudge/ [https://perma.cc/9TYD-Z3E6] accessed 3 May 2024

Sinders C, ‘What’s In a Name? Unpacking Dark Patterns versus Deceptive Design’ (Medium, 22 June 2022) https://medium.com/@carolinesinders/whats-in-a-name-unpacking-dark-patterns-versus-deceptive-design-e96068627ec4 [https://perma.cc/4CZ3-G9BF] accessed 23 April 2024

—— and Pershan C, ‘To Crack Down on Dark Patterns, European Commission Needs Design Researchers’ (EURACTIV, 12 December 2022) https://www.euractiv.com/section/digital/opinion/to-crack-down-on-dark-patterns-european-commission-needs-design-researchers/ [https://perma.cc/62EE-3Q3Q] accessed 3 May 2024

Stanley H, ‘The Future of Mobile Shopping and How to Optimize Your Site’ (Shopify, 20 October 2022) https://www.shopify.com/enterprise/blog/mobile-commerce-future-trends [https://perma.cc/P63T-KRVB] accessed 22 September 2023

Tariq O, ‘We Need To Talk About E-Commerce: Too Many Digital Brands Are Failing, And We Need New Tools To Help Keep Founders On Track’ (Forbes, 22 July 2021) https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/07/22/we-need-to-talk-about-e-commerce-too-many-digital-brands-are-failing-and-we-need-new-tools-to-help-keep-founders-on-track/ [https://perma.cc/2Y6M-RQ7W] accessed 22 September 2023

The Consumer Voice [@beuc], ‘Today, 8 of Our Members in 🇳🇴, 🇩🇰, 🇫🇷, 🇩🇪, 🇬🇷, 🇳🇱and 🇨🇭 Are Writing to Their Consumer Authorities to Investigate Amazon’s Use of #DarkPatterns. This Joint Action Comes on the Back of a @Forbrukerradet Report: “You Can Log Out, But You Can Never Leave” Https://Forbrukerradet.No/News-in-English/Amazon-Manipulates-Customers-to-Stay-Subscribed/’ https://twitter.com/beuc/status/1349639668439117824 accessed 3 May 2024

Tobin JBM Ariana, ‘Facebook Moves to Block Ad Transparency Tools – Including Ours’ (ProPublica, 28 January 2019) https://www.propublica.org/article/facebook-blocks-ad-transparency-tools accessed 19 December 2023

Tuth M, ‘EU eLab: Digital Solutions for Consumer Protection’ (Introducing EnfTech: A technological approach to consumer law enforcement, 20 April 2023) https://www.enftech.org/events

Waters C, ‘How Ikea Mastered the Gruen Effect’ (Vox, 17 October 2018) https://www.vox.com/2018/10/17/17989684/ikea-gruen-effect-unplanned-purchases [https://perma.cc/RS94-ZLSQ] accessed 3 May 2024

Zinkevich M, ‘Rules of Machine Learning: Best Practices for ML Engineering’ (Google for Developers) https://developers.google.com/machine-learning/guides/rules-of-ml [https://perma.cc/9TPL-DNKG] accessed 3 May 2024