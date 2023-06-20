Regenerative Value Logics: Exploring Business Models for Regenerative Sustainability Through an Organizational Value Logics View

Juan P. Casadiego1*, Verónica Devenin2, Alfred Vernis1

1﻿Universitat Ramon Llull, Esade Business School, Spain;

2Eada Business School, Spain

Abstract

There is a growing expectation for organizations to adopt ecological-oriented models that prioritize the restoration and regeneration of social-ecological systems (SES). Nevertheless, the existing sustainable business models (SBM) literature is constrained in its analysis of regenerative sustainability. In addressing this gap, this paper identifies the characteristics of the regenerative value logics across the four business model value functions: value proposition, creation, exchange, and capture. We used a hybrid approach for qualitative methods which applies deductive and inductive thematic analysis in examining four case studies of self-declared regenerative organizations in Latin America. The findings suggest that regenerative sustainability value propositions envision socio-ecological restoration and regeneration at the core of the strategy by considering local spatiotemporal conditions, historical and social contexts, and biomass regenerative capacity. Similarly, regenerative value creation and exchange processes involve aligning business activities with life-supporting ecosystem flows, adopting of participatory and decentralized governance mechanisms, and pursuing collaboration over competition. A second analysis compares these findings against existing understandings of sustainability logic, exhibiting the distinctive characteristics of regenerative sustainability value functions. Potential research avenues and study limitations are discussed.