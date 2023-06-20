Can entrepreneurial universities support academics evolve into social entrepreneurs?

Jingyuan YANG1,*,+, Nikolay Dentchev2, Jason Roncancio 3

123Vrije Universiteit Brussel

Extended abstract

Climate change, inequality, and pandemics are among the most pressing global issues facing humanity today. These problems require immediate attention and a comprehensive approach to address the social, economic, and environmental impacts they create. Social entrepreneurship (SE) is one potential solution that seeks to create economic value while addressing these social issues. Entrepreneurial universities are emerging as a new agent for economic and social development in regional areas, and they have the potential to create social change through the promotion of social entrepreneurship.

However, there is a lack of research on how entrepreneurial universities can support academics in becoming social entrepreneurs. To address this gap, this study employs a systematic literature review methodology to investigate how entrepreneurial universities can promote academics to initiate social enterprises by using their research results to solve social problems while maintaining financial viability.

Entrepreneurial universities can play a significant role in promoting social entrepreneurship by socializing academic entrepreneurship. By creating an environment that fosters social entrepreneurship, entrepreneurial universities can support academics in becoming social entrepreneurs. They can contribute to the social transformation of academic entrepreneurship by using their existing infrastructure of the four missions (teaching, research, technology transfer, and entrepreneurship) to offer social entrepreneurship courses, conduct research on social innovation, transfer technology to social enterprises, and foster the spirit of social entrepreneurship.

One way entrepreneurial universities can promote social entrepreneurship is by offering social entrepreneurship courses. These courses can equip academics with the necessary knowledge and skills to create successful social enterprises. By integrating social entrepreneurship into their academic programs, entrepreneurial universities can create a culture of social entrepreneurship and promote social innovation.

Entrepreneurial universities can also conduct research on social innovation, which can help academics identify new solutions to social problems. This research can provide insights into the challenges faced by social entrepreneurs, as well as the best practices for creating successful social enterprises. By disseminating the findings of this research, entrepreneurial universities can promote social entrepreneurship and encourage academics to become social entrepreneurs.

Another way entrepreneurial universities can support academics in becoming social entrepreneurs is by transferring technology to social enterprises. Through technology transfer offices, entrepreneurial universities can provide social entrepreneurs with access to the latest technologies and innovations, enabling them to create more efficient and effective solutions to social problems. This technology transfer can also generate revenue for the university, which can be reinvested in social entrepreneurship initiatives.

Finally, entrepreneurial universities can foster the spirit of social entrepreneurship by creating a supportive environment for academics who are interested in becoming social entrepreneurs. This can be achieved by providing access to mentorship, funding, and networking opportunities. By creating a supportive ecosystem for social entrepreneurship, entrepreneurial universities can encourage academics to pursue social enterprise ventures and help them to succeed.

In conclusion, social entrepreneurship is a potential solution to many of the social problems facing humanity today. Entrepreneurial universities can play a significant role in promoting social entrepreneurship by socializing academic entrepreneurship and contributing to the social transformation of academic entrepreneurship. By offering social entrepreneurship courses, conducting research on social innovation, transferring technology to social enterprises, and fostering the spirit of social entrepreneurship, entrepreneurial universities can support academics in becoming social entrepreneurs and promote social change. A research agenda is proposed to stimulate the scientific debate on universities' alternative forms of social value creation and provide avenues for future research in the domains of entrepreneurial universities and social entrepreneurship.

Keywords

Entrepreneurial universities, social entrepreneurship, academic entrepreneurship, social impact, systematic literature review

References

Adesola, S., den Outer, B. and Mueller, S. (2019) ‘New entrepreneurial worlds Can the use of role models in higher education inspire students? The case of Nigeria’, JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN EMERGING ECONOMIES, 11(4), pp. 465–491. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JEEE-08-2018-0076.

Ahmad, N.H., Halim, H.A. and Ramayah, T. (2016) ‘Dilemma on the Entrepreneurial University Ideal: The Prevailing Academic Tensions’, CROATIAN JOURNAL OF EDUCATION-HRVATSKI CASOPIS ZA ODGOJ I OBRAZOVANJE, 18(2), pp. 519–543. Available at: https://doi.org/10.15516/cje.v18i2.1456.

Ahmed, T., Chandran, V.G.R. and Klobas, J. (2017) ‘Specialized entrepreneurship education: does it really matter? Fresh evidence from Pakistan’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 23(1), pp. 4–19. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-01-2016-0005.

Ali, I., Ali, M. and Badghish, S. (2019) ‘Symmetric and asymmetric modeling of entrepreneurial ecosystem in developing entrepreneurial intentions among female university students in Saudi Arabia’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF GENDER AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP, 11(4, SI), pp. 435–458. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJGE-02-2019-0039.

Alkhalaf, T. et al. (2022) ‘Can entrepreneurial knowledge boost the entrepreneurial intent of French students? The mediation role of behavioral antecedents’, MANAGEMENT RESEARCH REVIEW, 45(12), pp. 1545–1571. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/MRR-06-2021-0432.

Al-Mamary, Y.H.S. et al. (2020) ‘Factors impacting entrepreneurial intentions among university students in Saudi Arabia: testing an integrated model of TPB and EO’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 62(7–8, SI), pp. 779–803. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-04-2020-0096.

Al-Shammari, M. and Waleed, R. (2018) ‘Entrepreneurial intentions of private university students in the kingdom of Bahrain’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF INNOVATION SCIENCE, 10(1, SI), pp. 43–57. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJIS-06-2017-0058.

Anghel, G.A. and Anghel, M.A. (2022) ‘Green Entrepreneurship among Students-Social and Behavioral Motivation’, SUSTAINABILITY, 14(14). Available at: https://doi.org/10.3390/su14148730.

Arranz, N., Arroyabe, M.F. and de Arroyabe, J.C.Fdez. (2019) ‘Entrepreneurial intention and obstacles of undergraduate students: the case of the universities of Andalusia’, STUDIES IN HIGHER EDUCATION, 44(11), pp. 2011–2024. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1080/03075079.2018.1486812.

Atiase, V.Y., Kolade, O. and Liedong, T.A. (2020) ‘The emergence and strategy of tech hubs in Africa: Implications for knowledge production and value creation’, TECHNOLOGICAL FORECASTING AND SOCIAL CHANGE, 161. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.techfore.2020.120307.

Audretsch, D.B. and Link, A.N. (2019) ‘Embracing an entrepreneurial ecosystem: an analysis of the governance of research joint ventures’, SMALL BUSINESS ECONOMICS, 52(2, SI), pp. 429–436. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1007/s11187-017-9953-8.

Bacq, S. et al. (2020) ‘The COVID-19 Virtual Idea Blitz: Marshaling social entrepreneurship to rapidly respond to urgent grand challenges’, BUSINESS HORIZONS, 63(6), pp. 705–723. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bushor.2020.05.002.

Bacq, S. and Alt, E. (2018) ‘Feeling capable and valued: A prosocial perspective on the link between empathy and social entrepreneurial intentions’, JOURNAL OF BUSINESS VENTURING, 33(3), pp. 333–350. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jbusvent.2018.01.004.

Baluku, M.M. et al. (2019) ‘The impact of autonomy on the relationship between mentoring and entrepreneurial intentions among youth in Germany, Kenya, and Uganda’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOUR & RESEARCH, 25(2), pp. 170–192. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-10-2017-0373.

Barba-Sanchez, V., Mitre-Aranda, M. and del Brio-Gonzalez, J. (2022) ‘The entrepreneurial intention of university students: An environmental perspective’, EUROPEAN RESEARCH ON MANAGEMENT AND BUSINESS ECONOMICS, 28(2). Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.iedeen.2021.100184.

Bartha, Z., Gubik, A.S. and Bereczk, A. (2019) ‘The Social Dimension of the Entrepreneurial Motivation in the Central and Eastern European Countries’, ENTREPRENEURIAL BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS REVIEW, 7(1), pp. 9–27. Available at: https://doi.org/10.15678/EBER.2019.070101.

Bergner, S. et al. (2022) ‘A framework for antecedents of social entrepreneurial intention: Empirical evidence and research agenda’, FRONTIERS IN PSYCHOLOGY, 13. Available at: https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2022.988851.

Bigos, K. and Michalik, A. (2020) ‘Do Emotional Competencies Influence Students’ Entrepreneurial Intentions?’, SUSTAINABILITY, 12(23). Available at: https://doi.org/10.3390/su122310025.

Bohnsack, R., Pinkse, J. and Kolk, A. (2014) ‘Business models for sustainable technologies: Exploring business model evolution in the case of electric vehicles’, RESEARCH POLICY, 43(2), pp. 284–300. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.respol.2013.10.014.

Cai, X., Hussain, S. and Zhang, Y. (2022) ‘Factors That Can Promote the Green Entrepreneurial Intention of College Students: A Fuzzy Set Qualitative Comparative Analysis’, FRONTIERS IN PSYCHOLOGY, 12. Available at: https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2021.776886.

Camacho-Minano, M.-M. and del Campo, C. (2017) ‘The role of creativity in entrepreneurship: an empirical study on business undergraduates’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 59(7–8, SI), pp. 672–688. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-08-2016-0132.

da Canto Cavalheiro, G.M., Cavalheiro, M.B. and Mariano, S. (2020) ‘A patent-based model of entrepreneurship education in Brazil’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 62(7–8, SI), pp. 947–963. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-07-2019-0164.

Cantu, F.J. et al. (2009) ‘A knowledge-based development model: the research chair strategy’, JOURNAL OF KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT, 13(1), pp. 154–170. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/13673270910931233.

Carayannis, E.G. and Campbell, D.F.J. (2009) ‘`Mode 3’ and `Quadruple Helix’: toward a 21st century fractal innovation ecosystem’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT, 46(3–4), pp. 201–234. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1504/IJTM.2009.023374.

Carl, J. (2020) ‘From technological to social innovation - the changing role of principal investigators within entrepreneurial ecosystems’, JOURNAL OF MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT, 39(5, SI), pp. 739–752. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JMD-09-2019-0406.

Carlos Vazquez-Parra, J., Garcia-Gonzalez, A. and Soledad Ramirez-Montoya, M. (2022) ‘Ethical education and its impact on the perceived development of social entrepreneurship competency’, HIGHER EDUCATION SKILLS AND WORK-BASED LEARNING, 12(2), pp. 369–383. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/HESWBL-01-2021-0012.

Carmen Perez-Lopez, M., Jose Gonzalez-Lopez, M. and Rodriguez-Ariza, L. (2016) ‘Competencies for entrepreneurship as a career option in a challenging employment environment’, CAREER DEVELOPMENT INTERNATIONAL, 21(3), pp. 214–229. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/CDI-07-2015-0102.

Cassol, A. et al. (2022) ‘Determinants of entrepreneurial intentions and the moderation of entrepreneurial education: A study of the Brazilian context’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF MANAGEMENT EDUCATION, 20(3). Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijme.2022.100716.

de Castro, I.J., Nagano, M.S. and Ribeiro, S.X. (2019) ‘Elements that influence knowledge sharing in the university- industry-government collaboration Case studies in Brazil’, REGE-REVISTA DE GESTAO, 26(1), pp. 61–72. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/REGE-04-2018-0061.

Castro-Spila, J. (2018) ‘Social Innovation Excubator Developing transformational work-based learning in the Relational University’, HIGHER EDUCATION SKILLS AND WORK-BASED LEARNING, 8(1, SI), pp. 94–107. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/HESWBL-11-2017-0094.

Chandna, V. (2022) ‘Social entrepreneurship and digital platforms: Crowdfunding in the sharing-economy era’, BUSINESS HORIZONS, 65(1), pp. 21–31. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bushor.2021.09.005.

Collin, F. and Pedersen, D.B. (2015) ‘The Frankfurt School, Science and Technology Studies, and the Humanities’, SOCIAL EPISTEMOLOGY, 29(1), pp. 44–72. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1080/02691728.2013.782588.

Colombo, M.G. and Piva, E. (2012) ‘Firms’ genetic characteristics and competence-enlarging strategies: A comparison between academic and non-academic high-tech start-ups’, RESEARCH POLICY, 41(1), pp. 79–92. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.respol.2011.08.010.

Compagnucci, L. and Spigarelli, F. (2020) ‘The Third Mission of the university: A systematic literature review on potentials and constraints’, TECHNOLOGICAL FORECASTING AND SOCIAL CHANGE, 161. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.techfore.2020.120284.

Cooper, C.E., Hamel, S.A. and Connaughton, S.L. (2012) ‘Motivations and obstacles to networking in a university business incubator’, JOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER, 37(4), pp. 433–453. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1007/s10961-010-9189-0.

Coussi, O., Faccin, K. and Balestrin, A. (2018) ‘Foreign direct investment in an emerging country: a Brazilian case of a triple helix as practice’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF EMERGING MARKETS, 13(6), pp. 1751–1775. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJoEM-06-2017-0200.

Cowell, M., Lyon-Hill, S. and Tate, S. (2018) ‘It takes all kinds: understanding diverse entrepreneurial ecosystems’, JOURNAL OF ENTERPRISING COMMUNITIES-PEOPLE AND PLACES IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY, 12(2, SI), pp. 178–198. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JEC-08-2017-0064.

Crow, M.M., Whitman, K. and Anderson, D.M. (2020) ‘Rethinking Academic Entrepreneurship: University Governance and the Emergence of the Academic Enterprise’, PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION REVIEW, 80(3), pp. 511–515. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1111/puar.13069.

Culkin, N. (2016) ‘Entrepreneurial universities in the region: the force awakens?’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOUR & RESEARCH, 22(1), pp. 4–16. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-12-2015-0310.

Cunha, J. et al. (2022) ‘The mediating role of entrepreneurial intention between creativity and social innovation tendency’, SOCIAL ENTERPRISE JOURNAL, 18(2), pp. 383–405. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/SEJ-04-2021-0022.

Dameri, R.P. and Demartini, P. (2020) ‘Knowledge transfer and translation in cultural ecosystems’, MANAGEMENT DECISION, 58(9, SI), pp. 1885–1907. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/MD-10-2019-1505.

Daniel, A.D. and Almeida, J. (2021) ‘The role of junior enterprises in the development of students’ entrepreneurial skills’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 63(3, SI), pp. 360–376. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-03-2019-0049.

Di Gregorio, D. and Shane, S. (2003) ‘Why do some universities generate more start-ups than others?’, RESEARCH POLICY, 32(2), pp. 209–227. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/S0048-7333(02)00097-5.

Doanh, D.C. (2021) ‘The role of contextual factors on predicting entrepreneurial intention among Vietnamese students’, ENTREPRENEURIAL BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS REVIEW, 9(1), pp. 169–188. Available at: https://doi.org/10.15678/EBER.2021.090111.

Duong, C.D. et al. (2022) ‘Moderating effects of Covid-19-related psychological distress on the cognitive process of entrepreneurship among higher education students in Vietnam’, HIGHER EDUCATION SKILLS AND WORK-BASED LEARNING, 12(5), pp. 944–962. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/HESWBL-01-2022-0006.

Dvorsky, J. et al. (2019) ‘Entrepreneurial propensity index of university students. The case study from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland’, OECONOMIA COPERNICANA, 10(1), pp. 173–192. Available at: https://doi.org/10.24136/oc.2019.009.

Ephrem, A.N., Namatovu, R. and Basalirwa, E.M. (2019) ‘Perceived social norms, psychological capital and entrepreneurial intention among undergraduate students in Bukavu’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 61(7–8, SI), pp. 963–983. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-10-2018-0212.

Errasti, N. et al. (2018) ‘Factors and maturity level of entrepreneurial universities in Spain’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF INNOVATION SCIENCE, 10(1, SI), pp. 71–91. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJIS-05-2017-0043.

Etzkowitz, H. and Leydesdorff, L. (2000) ‘The dynamics of innovation: from National Systems and “Mode 2” to a Triple Helix of university-industry-government relations’, RESEARCH POLICY, 29(2), pp. 109–123. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/S0048-7333(99)00055-4.

Farinha, L., Ferreira, J.J.M. and Nunes, S. (2018) ‘Linking innovation and entrepreneurship to economic growth’, COMPETITIVENESS REVIEW, 28(4), pp. 451–475. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/CR-07-2016-0045.

Fayolle, A. and Gailly, B. (2015) ‘The Impact of Entrepreneurship Education on Entrepreneurial Attitudes and Intention: Hysteresis and Persistence’, JOURNAL OF SMALL BUSINESS MANAGEMENT, 53(1), pp. 75–93. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1111/jsbm.12065.

Fernandes, C. et al. (2018) ‘Determinants of entrepreneurial intentions: an international cross-border study’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF INNOVATION SCIENCE, 10(2, SI), pp. 129–142. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJIS-02-2017-0017.

Fernandez-Perez, V. et al. (2014) ‘Business social networks and academics’ entrepreneurial intentions’, INDUSTRIAL MANAGEMENT & DATA SYSTEMS, 114(2), pp. 292–320. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IMDS-02-2013-0076.

Fischer, B. et al. (2021) ‘Knowledge transfer for frugal innovation: where do entrepreneurial universities stand?’, JOURNAL OF KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT, 25(2, SI), pp. 360–379. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JKM-01-2020-0040.

Galanakis, K. and Giourka, P. (2017) ‘Entrepreneurial path: decoupling the complexity of entrepreneurial process’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 23(2), pp. 317–335. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-03-2016-0079.

Garcia-Gonzalez, A. and Ramirez-Montoya, M.S. (2021) ‘Social entrepreneurship education: changemaker training at the university’, HIGHER EDUCATION SKILLS AND WORK-BASED LEARNING, 11(5), pp. 1236–1251. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/HESWBL-01-2021-0009.

Garcia-Uceda, E., Murillo-Luna, J.L. and Asin Lafuente, J. (2022) ‘Determinant factors in entrepreneurial intention among Social Work degree students: the moderating effect of entrepreneurship education’, SOCIAL ENTERPRISE JOURNAL, 18(4), pp. 563–584. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/SEJ-07-2021-0061.

Garcon, M.M. and Jorge Nassif, V.M. (2021) ‘Entrepreneurship in social: Brazilian university students toward a career with purpose’, RAUSP MANAGEMENT JOURNAL, 56(3), pp. 366–381. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/RAUSP-10-2020-0248.

Gieure, C., del Mar Benavides-Espinosa, M. and Roig-Dobon, S. (2019) ‘Entrepreneurial intentions in an international university environment’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 25(8), pp. 1605–1620. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-12-2018-0810.

Gilmartin, S.K. et al. (2019) ‘Entrepreneurial intent of engineering and business undergraduate students’, JOURNAL OF ENGINEERING EDUCATION, 108(3), pp. 316–336. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1002/jee.20283.

Gilyazova, O.S. and Zamoshchanskaya, A.N. (2019) ‘LThe Retrospect and Prospect of the Modern University Models: Russian Example’, TARIH KULTUR VE SANAT ARASTIRMALARI DERGISI-JOURNAL OF HISTORY CULTURE AND ART RESEARCH, 8(4), pp. 177–185. Available at: https://doi.org/10.7596/taksad.v8i4.2308.

Gretzinger, S. et al. (2018) ‘Small scale entrepreneurship understanding - behaviors of aspiring entrepreneurs in a rural area’, COMPETITIVENESS REVIEW, 28(1, SI), pp. 22–42. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/CR-05-2017-0034.

Grigg, R. (2021) ‘EntreCompEdu, a professional development framework for entrepreneurial education’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 63(7–8, SI), pp. 1058–1072. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-06-2020-0166.

Guerrero, M. et al. (2014) ‘Entrepreneurial universities in two European regions: a case study comparison’, JOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER, 39(3), pp. 415–434. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1007/s10961-012-9287-2.

Guerrero, M. et al. (2016) ‘Entrepreneurial universities: emerging models in the new social and economic landscape’, SMALL BUSINESS ECONOMICS, 47(3, SI), pp. 551–563. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1007/s11187-016-9755-4.

Guerrero, M., Herrera, F. and Urbano, D. (2019) ‘Strategic knowledge management within subsidised entrepreneurial university-industry partnerships’, MANAGEMENT DECISION, 57(12, SI), pp. 3280–3300. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/MD-10-2018-1126.

Guerrero, M. and Urbano, D. (2012) ‘The development of an entrepreneurial university’, JOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER, 37(1), pp. 43–74. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1007/s10961-010-9171-x.

Guerrero, M. and Urbano, D. (2017) ‘The impact of Triple Helix agents on entrepreneurial innovations’ performance: An inside look at enterprises located in an emerging economy’, TECHNOLOGICAL FORECASTING AND SOCIAL CHANGE, 119, pp. 294–309. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.techfore.2016.06.015.

Guerrero, M. and Urbano, D. (2021) ‘Looking inside the determinants and the effects of entrepreneurial innovation projects in an emerging economy’, INDUSTRY AND INNOVATION, 28(3, SI), pp. 365–393. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1080/13662716.2020.1753021.

Guerrero, M., Urbano, D. and Fayolle, A. (2016) ‘Entrepreneurial activity and regional competitiveness: evidence from European entrepreneurial universities’, JOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER, 41(1), pp. 105–131. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1007/s10961-014-9377-4.

Gurel, E., Madanoglu, M. and Altinay, L. (2021) ‘Gender, risk-taking and entrepreneurial intentions: assessing the impact of higher education longitudinally’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 63(5), pp. 777–792. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-08-2019-0190.

Ha, N.T. et al. (2020) ‘The Effect of Social Capital on Social Entrepreneurial Intention among Vietnamese Students’, JOURNAL OF ASIAN FINANCE ECONOMICS AND BUSINESS, 7(8), pp. 671–680. Available at: https://doi.org/10.13106/jafeb.2020.vol7.no8.671.

Hahn, D. (2020) ‘The psychological well-being of student entrepreneurs: a social identity perspective’, INTERNATIONAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND MANAGEMENT JOURNAL, 16(2), pp. 467–499. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1007/s11365-019-00607-3.

Halberstadt, J. et al. (2019) ‘Skills and knowledge management in higher education: how service learning can contribute to social entrepreneurial competence development’, JOURNAL OF KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT, 23(10), pp. 1925–1948. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JKM-12-2018-0744.

Hall, R. (2016) ‘Technology-enhanced learning and co-operative practice against the neoliberal university’, INTERACTIVE LEARNING ENVIRONMENTS, 24(5, SI), pp. 1004–1015. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1080/10494820.2015.1128214.

Hall, R. (2021) ‘Students as partners in university innovation and entrepreneurship’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 63(7–8, SI), pp. 1114–1137. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-01-2021-0003.

Hanandeh, R. et al. (2021) ‘The impact of entrepreneurship education on innovative start-up intention: the mediating role of entrepreneurial mind-sets’, WORLD JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP MANAGEMENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, 17(4), pp. 856–871. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/WJEMSD-02-2020-0016.

Hardy, S.E. et al. (2018) ‘Introducing a People’s Academy into Higher Education A coproduction approach to sustained well-being’, HIGHER EDUCATION SKILLS AND WORK-BASED LEARNING, 8(1, SI), pp. 70–79. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/HESWBL-10-2017-0075.

Harford, J. (2020) ‘The path to professorship: reflections from women professors in Ireland’, IRISH EDUCATIONAL STUDIES, 39(2, SI), pp. 193–204. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1080/03323315.2019.1698445.

Hassan, H.M.K. (2020) ‘Intention towards social entrepreneurship of university students in an emerging economy: the influence of entrepreneurial self-efficacy and entrepreneurship education’, ON THE HORIZON, 28(3), pp. 133–151. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/OTH-04-2020-0012.

Hassan, S.G., Bin Yusof, M.S. and Shariff, M.N.M. (2022) ‘Impact Of Entrepreneurial Career Option on The Entrepreneurial Intention of Pakistani University Students: The Mediating Role of Entrepreneurial Education’, EURASIAN JOURNAL OF EDUCATIONAL RESEARCH, (98), pp. 115–130. Available at: https://doi.org/10.14689/ejer.2022.98.08.

Hatos, R. et al. (2022) ‘Assessing the Impact of Entrepreneurial Education on Entrepreneurial Intentions among Romanian Doctoral Students and Postdoctoral Researchers’, SUSTAINABILITY, 14(14). Available at: https://doi.org/10.3390/su14148369.

Hayter, C.S. (2016) ‘Constraining entrepreneurial development: A knowledge-based view of social networks among academic entrepreneurs’, RESEARCH POLICY, 45(2), pp. 475–490. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.respol.2015.11.003.

Heydari, M. et al. (2020) ‘Entrepreneurial Intentions and Behaviour as the Creation of Business: Based on the Theory of Planned Behaviour Extension Evidence from Polish Universities and Entrepreneurs’, PROPOSITOS Y REPRESENTACIONES, 8(SI). Available at: https://doi.org/10.20511/pyr2020.v8nSPE2.674.

Hirai, Y., Watanabe, T. and Inuzuka, A. (2013) ‘Empirical analysis of the effect of Japanese university spinoffs’ social networks on their performance’, TECHNOLOGICAL FORECASTING AND SOCIAL CHANGE, 80(6), pp. 1119–1128. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.techfore.2012.10.027.

Hoang, G. et al. (2021) ‘Entrepreneurship education and entrepreneurial intentions of university students in Vietnam: the mediating roles of self-efficacy and learning orientation’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 63(1), pp. 115–133. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-05-2020-0142.

Huian, M.C., Bisogno, M. and Mironiuc, M. (2023) ‘Technology transfer performance of public research institutes: the case of Romania’, JOURNAL OF PUBLIC BUDGETING ACCOUNTING & FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, 35(1), pp. 41–64. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JPBAFM-01-2022-0023.

Hunter, L. and Lean, J. (2018) ‘Entrepreneurial learning - a social context perspective: evidence from Kenya and Tanzania’, JOURNAL OF SMALL BUSINESS AND ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT, 25(4, SI), pp. 609–627. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JSBED-02-2017-0075.

Jahir Roncancio-Marin, J. et al. (2022) ‘Shaping the social orientation of academic entrepreneurship: an exploratory study’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 28(7), pp. 1679–1701. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-07-2021-0600.

Jiang, H., Xiong, W. and Cao, Y. (2017) ‘Research on the Mechanism of Entrepreneurial Education Quality, Entrepreneurial Self-efficacy and Entrepreneurial Intention in Social Sciences, Engineering and Science Education’, EURASIA JOURNAL OF MATHEMATICS SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION, 13(7), pp. 3709–3721. Available at: https://doi.org/10.12973/eurasia.2017.00754a.

Kakouris, A. (2016) ‘Exploring entrepreneurial conceptions, beliefs and intentions of Greek graduates’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 22(1), pp. 109–132. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-07-2014-0137.

Kalar, B. and Antoncic, B. (2015) ‘The entrepreneurial university, academic activities and technology and knowledge transfer in four European countries’, TECHNOVATION, 36–37, pp. 1–11. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.technovation.2014.11.002.

Kalitanyi, V. and Bbenkele, E. (2018) ‘Cultural values as determinants of entrepreneurial intentions among university students in Cape Town-South Africa’, JOURNAL OF ENTERPRISING COMMUNITIES-PEOPLE AND PLACES IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY, 12(4), pp. 437–453. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JEC-01-2017-0017.

Kassean, H. et al. (2015) ‘Entrepreneurship education: a need for reflection, real-world experience and action’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 21(5), pp. 690–708. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-07-2014-0123.

Kenney, M. and Goe, W. (2004) ‘The role of social embeddedness in professorial entrepreneurship: a comparison of electrical engineering and computer science at UC Berkeley and Stanford’, RESEARCH POLICY, 33(5), pp. 691–707. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.respol.2003.11.001.

Kim, M. and Park, M.J. (2019) ‘Entrepreneurial education program motivations in shaping engineering students’ entrepreneurial intention The mediating effect of assimilation and accommodation’, JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN EMERGING ECONOMIES, 11(3), pp. 328–350. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JEEE-08-2018-0082.

Kiraly, G. and Gering, Z. (2021) ‘Having Nothing but Questions? The Social Discourse on Higher Education Institutions’ Legitimation Crisis’, JOURNAL OF FUTURES STUDIES, 25(4), pp. 57–69. Available at: https://doi.org/10.6531/JFS.202106_25(4).0005.

Krichen, K. and Chaabouni, H. (2022) ‘Entrepreneurial intention of academic students in the time of COVID-19 pandemic’, JOURNAL OF SMALL BUSINESS AND ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT, 29(1), pp. 106–126. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JSBED-03-2021-0110.

Kripa, D. et al. (2021) ‘New Business Education Model for Entrepreneurial HEIs: University of Tirana Social Innovation and Internationalization’, ADMINISTRATIVE SCIENCES, 11(4). Available at: https://doi.org/10.3390/admsci11040122.

Kruse, P. et al. (2019) ‘Values Matter, Don’t They? - Combining Theory of Planned Behavior and Personal Values as Predictors of Social Entrepreneurial Intention’, JOURNAL OF SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP, 10(1), pp. 55–83. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1080/19420676.2018.1541003.

Kumar, S. and Das, S. (2019) ‘An extended model of theory of planned behaviour Entrepreneurial intention, regional institutional infrastructure and perceived gender discrimination in India’, JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN EMERGING ECONOMIES, 11(3), pp. 369–391. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JEEE-09-2018-0089.

Kuratko, D.F. et al. (2017) ‘Is your organization conducive to the continuous creation of social value? Toward a social corporate entrepreneurship scale’, BUSINESS HORIZONS, 60(3), pp. 271–283. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bushor.2016.12.003.

Kusmulyono, M.S., Dhewanto, W. and Famiola, M. (2023) ‘Energizing Higher Education Sustainability through Rural-Community Development Activation’, SUSTAINABILITY, 15(3). Available at: https://doi.org/10.3390/su15032222.

Lacap, J.P.G., Mulyaningsih, H.D. and Ramadani, V. (2018) ‘The mediating effects of social entrepreneurial antecedents on the relationship between prior experience and social entrepreneurial intent: The case of Filipino and Indonesian university students’, JOURNAL OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY MANAGEMENT, 9(3, SI), pp. 329–346. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JSTPM-03-2018-0028.

Lam, A. (2011) ‘What motivates academic scientists to engage in research commercialization: `Gold’, `ribbon’ or `puzzle’?’, RESEARCH POLICY, 40(10), pp. 1354–1368. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.respol.2011.09.002.

Li, P. and Chen, X. (2022) ‘The Impact of New Entrepreneurial Spirit on Cultivating Entrepreneurial Values and Entrepreneurial Ability of College Students’, FRONTIERS IN PSYCHOLOGY, 13. Available at: https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2022.870455.

Li, Y.Y., Wang, R.X. and Chi, C.Y. (2022) ‘Who is more likely to start a business? Analysis of the factors influencing undergraduates’ entrepreneurial intentions’, FRONTIERS IN PSYCHOLOGY, 13. Available at: https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2022.829955.

Linan, F., Moriano, J.A. and Jaen, I. (2016) ‘Individualism and entrepreneurship: Does the pattern depend on the social context?’, INTERNATIONAL SMALL BUSINESS JOURNAL-RESEARCHING ENTREPRENEURSHIP, 34(6), pp. 760–776. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1177/0266242615584646.

Linan, F., Urbano, D. and Guerrero, M. (2011) ‘Regional variations in entrepreneurial cognitions: Start-up intentions of university students in Spain’, ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT, 23(3–4), pp. 187–215. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1080/08985620903233929.

Link, A.N. and Sarala, R.M. (2019) ‘Advancing conceptualisation of university entrepreneurial ecosystems: The role of knowledge-intensive entrepreneurial firms’, INTERNATIONAL SMALL BUSINESS JOURNAL-RESEARCHING ENTREPRENEURSHIP, 37(3), pp. 289–310. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1177/0266242618821720.

Liow, G.E. and Wong, H.M. (2021) ‘EXPLORING THE ROLE OF MALAYSIAN RESEARCH UNIVERSITYBASED INCUBATORS IN FACILITATING THE ENTREPRENEURIAL PROCESS’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF INNOVATION, 9(2), pp. 239–266. Available at: https://doi.org/10.5585/iji.v9i2.18578.

Liu, R. et al. (2021) ‘The Effects of Institution-Driven Entrepreneurial Education in Chinese Universities: A Qualitative Comparative Analysis Approach’, FRONTIERS IN PSYCHOLOGY, 12. Available at: https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2021.719476.

Liu, Y. (2022) ‘Construction of talent training mechanism for innovation and entrepreneurship education in colleges and universities based on data fusion algorithm’, FRONTIERS IN PSYCHOLOGY, 13. Available at: https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2022.968023.

Llados-Masllorens, J. and Ruiz-Dotras, E. (2022) ‘Are women’s entrepreneurial intentions and motivations influenced by financial skills?’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF GENDER AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP, 14(1), pp. 69–94. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJGE-01-2021-0017.

Lockett, A. and Wright, M. (2005) ‘Resources, capabilities, risk capital and the creation of university spin-out companies’, RESEARCH POLICY, 34(7), pp. 1043–1057. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.respol.2005.05.006.

Longva, K.K. (2021) ‘Student venture creation: developing social networks within entrepreneurial ecosystems in the transition from student to entrepreneur’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 27(5), pp. 1264–1284. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-09-2020-0661.

Lopes, J., Ferreira, J.J. and Farinha, L. (2021) ‘Entrepreneurship and the resource-based view: what is the linkage? A bibliometric approach’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL VENTURING, 13(2), pp. 137–164.

Lopes, J.M. et al. (2021) ‘Entrepreneurial Intention before and during COVID-19-A Case Study on Portuguese University Students’, EDUCATION SCIENCES, 11(6). Available at: https://doi.org/10.3390/educsci11060273.

Machado de Campos, S.R., Henriques, R. and Yanaze, M.H. (2019) ‘Knowledge discovery through higher education census data’, TECHNOLOGICAL FORECASTING AND SOCIAL CHANGE, 149. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.techfore.2019.119742.

Mariani, G., Carlesi, A. and Scarfo, A.A. (2018) ‘Academic spinoffs as a value driver for intellectual capital: the case of the University of Pisa’, JOURNAL OF IN℡LECTUAL CAPITAL, 19(1, SI), pp. 202–226. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JIC-03-2017-0050.

Maritz, A., Nguyen, Q. and Ivanov, S. (2022) ‘Student entrepreneurship ecosystems at Australian higher education institutions’, JOURNAL OF SMALL BUSINESS AND ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT, 29(6), pp. 940–957. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JSBED-11-2021-0466.

Marques, C.S.E. et al. (2018) ‘Entrepreneurship education, gender and family background as antecedents on the entrepreneurial orientation of university students’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF INNOVATION SCIENCE, 10(1, SI), pp. 58–70. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJIS-07-2017-0067.

Martin, B.C., McNally, J.J. and Kay, M.J. (2013) ‘Examining the formation of human capital in entrepreneurship: A meta-analysis of entrepreneurship education outcomes’, JOURNAL OF BUSINESS VENTURING, 28(2), pp. 211–224. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jbusvent.2012.03.002.

Martin, L.M., Warren-Smith, I. and Lord, G. (2019) ‘Entrepreneurial architecture in UK universities: still a work in progress?’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 25(2), pp. 281–297. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-01-2017-0047.

Maslakci, A., Sesen, H. and Surucu, L. (2021) ‘Multiculturalism, positive psychological capital and students’ entrepreneurial intentions’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 63(4), pp. 597–612. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-04-2020-0073.

Meeralam, E.A. and Adeinat, I. (2022) ‘Understanding the role of universities in fostering female entrepreneurship in the emerging ecosystem’, GENDER IN MANAGEMENT, 37(3), pp. 388–404. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/GM-02-2021-0041.

Mehdizadeh, H. et al. (2021) ‘Predicting entrepreneurial opportunity recognition in higher education: a case from Iran’, JOURNAL OF APPLIED RESEARCH IN HIGHER EDUCATION, 13(4), pp. 944–960. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JARHE-04-2020-0109.

Meoli, M. and Vismara, S. (2016) ‘University support and the creation of technology and non-technology academic spin-offs’, SMALL BUSINESS ECONOMICS, 47(2, SI), pp. 345–362. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1007/s11187-016-9721-1.

Milian, R.P. and Gurrisi, M. (2017) ‘The online promotion of entrepreneurship education: a view from Canada’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 59(9), pp. 990–1006. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-12-2016-0183.

Morland, L., Scott, J.M. and Thompson, J.L. (2021) ‘Experiential Entrepreneurship Education and the student-focused Entrepreneurial University’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 63(9), pp. 1258–1275. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-09-2020-0259.

Mudde, H.L.M. et al. (2019) ‘Entrepreneurial change in government-led development: Ethiopian universities’, HIGHER EDUCATION SKILLS AND WORK-BASED LEARNING, 9(3), pp. 387–402. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/HESWBL-07-2018-0073.

Munir, H. et al. (2022) ‘Combining the social cognitive career theory, contextual factors and entrepreneurship education programs in intention-based model: a tale of two diverse regions’, JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN EMERGING ECONOMIES, 14(3), pp. 392–421. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JEEE-10-2020-0367.

Murad, M. et al. (2022) ‘Entrepreneurial social identities and nascent entrepreneur-ial behaviour: Mediating role of entrepreneurial self-efficacy’, ENTREPRENEURIAL BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS REVIEW, 10(1), pp. 129–144. Available at: https://doi.org/10.15678/EBER.2022.100109.

Murray, A. (2019) ‘The role of practical assessment in the delivery of successful enterprise education’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 61(4), pp. 413–431. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-10-2018-0216.

Naderibeni, N., Salamzadeh, A. and Radovic Markovic, M. (2020) ‘PROVIDING AN ENTREPRENEURIAL RESEARCH FRAMEWORK IN AN ENTREPRENEURIAL UNIVERSITY’, INTERNATIONAL REVIEW, (1–2), pp. 43–56.

Nambisan, S. and Baron, R.A. (2013) ‘Entrepreneurship in Innovation Ecosystems: Entrepreneurs’ Self-Regulatory Processes and Their Implications for New Venture Success’, ENTREPRENEURSHIP THEORY AND PRACTICE, 37(5), pp. 1071–1097. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1540-6520.2012.00519.x.

Naveed, M. et al. (2021) ‘Relationship of individual social entrepreneurial orientations and intentions: role of social entrepreneurship education’, ASIA PACIFIC JOURNAL OF INNOVATION AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP, 15(1), pp. 39–50. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/APJIE-07-2020-0118.

Ndofirepi, T.M. (2021) ‘How spatial contexts, institutions and self-identity affect entrepreneurial intentions’, JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN EMERGING ECONOMIES, 13(2), pp. 153–174. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JEEE-12-2019-0182.

Neck, H.M. and Greene, P.G. (2011) ‘Entrepreneurship Education: Known Worlds and New Frontiers’, JOURNAL OF SMALL BUSINESS MANAGEMENT, 49(1, SI), pp. 55–70. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1540-627X.2010.00314.x.

O’Brien, E., Cooney, T.M. and Blenker, P. (2019) ‘Expanding university entrepreneurial ecosystems to under-represented communities’, JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND PUBLIC POLICY, 8(3, SI), pp. 384–407. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JEPP-03-2019-0025.

Oftedal, E.M., Iakovleva, T.A. and Foss, L. (2018) ‘University context matter: An institutional perspective on entrepreneurial intentions of students’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 60(7–8, SI), pp. 873–890. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-06-2016-0098.

Oliver, A. (2004) ‘Biotechnology entrepreneurial scientists and their collaborations’, RESEARCH POLICY, 33(4), pp. 583–597. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.respol.2004.01.010.

Opolot, H.N. et al. (2018) ‘Influence of university entrepreneurship training on farmers’ competences for improved productivity and market access in Uganda’, COGENT FOOD & AGRICULTURE, 4(1). Available at: https://doi.org/10.1080/23311932.2018.1469211.

Oppong, G.Y.S., Singh, S. and Kujur, F. (2020) ‘Potential of digital technologies in academic entrepreneurship - a study’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 26(7), pp. 1449–1476. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-06-2019-0401.

Ordinana Bellver, D. et al. (2022) ‘Towards the development of future sustainable sports entrepreneurs: An asymmetric approach of the sports sciences sustainable entrepreneurial intentions’, JOURNAL OF HOSPITALITY LEISURE SPORT & TOURISM EDUCATION, 31. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhlste.2022.100403.

O’Shea, R.P. et al. (2007) ‘Delineating the anatomy of an entrepreneurial university: the Massachusetts Institute of Technology experience’, R & D MANAGEMENT, 37(1), pp. 1–16.

Otache, I. et al. (2021) ‘The effects of entrepreneurship education on students’ entrepreneurial intentions A longitudinal approach’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 63(7–8, SI), pp. 967–991. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-01-2019-0005.

Panitch, M. et al. (2022) ‘HEI as a pressure cooker: crafting the secret sauce to social justice in social innovation’, SOCIAL ENTERPRISE JOURNAL, 18(1, SI), pp. 218–233. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/SEJ-10-2020-0080.

Paray, Z.A. and Kumar, S. (2020) ‘Does entrepreneurship education influence entrepreneurial intention among students in HEI’s? The role of age, gender and degree background’, JOURNAL OF INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION IN BUSINESS, 13(1), pp. 55–72. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JIEB-02-2019-0009.

Perez-Macias, N., Luis Fernandez-Fernandez, J. and Rua Vieites, A. (2019) ‘Entrepreneurial intentions: trust and network ties in online and face-to-face students’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 61(4), pp. 461–479. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-05-2018-0126.

Pettersen, I.B. et al. (2020) ‘From making gadgets to making talents: exploring a university makerspace’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 62(2), pp. 145–158. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-04-2019-0090.

Pilegaard, M., Moroz, P.W. and Neergaard, H. (2010) ‘An Auto-Ethnographic Perspective on Academic Entrepreneurship: Implications for Research in the Social Sciences and Humanities’, ACADEMY OF MANAGEMENT PERSPECTIVES, 24(1), pp. 46–61. Available at: https://doi.org/10.5465/AMP.2010.50304416.

Pocek, J., Politis, D. and Gabrielsson, J. (2022) ‘Entrepreneurial learning in extra-curricular start-up programs for students’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 28(2), pp. 325–345. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-04-2020-0206.

Pocol, C.B. et al. (2022) ‘Knowledge Co-creation and Sustainable Education in the Labor Market-Driven University-Business Environment’, FRONTIERS IN ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE, 10. Available at: https://doi.org/10.3389/fenvs.2022.781075.

Portuguez Castro, M., Ross Scheede, C. and Gomez Zermeno, M.G. (2019) ‘The Impact of Higher Education on Entrepreneurship and the Innovation Ecosystem: A Case Study in Mexico’, SUSTAINABILITY, 11(20). Available at: https://doi.org/10.3390/su11205597.

Pra Martens, C.D. et al. (2016) ‘Research on entrepreneurial orientation: current status and future agenda’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 22(4), pp. 556–583. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-08-2015-0183.

Preedy, S. et al. (2020) ‘Examining the perceived value of extracurricular enterprise activities in relation to entrepreneurial learning processes’, JOURNAL OF SMALL BUSINESS AND ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT, 27(7), pp. 1085–1105. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JSBED-12-2019-0408.

Przhedetskaya, N. and Borzenko, K. (2019) ‘Marketing model of promotion of remote education by modern university’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF EDUCATIONAL MANAGEMENT, 33(3, SI), pp. 446–453. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEM-09-2018-0281.

Puerta Sierra, L.M. and Jasso Villazul, S.J. (2018) ‘University-industry linkage and technology transfer management A quantitative study of an entrepreneurial university’, JOURNAL OF MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT, 37(7), pp. 573–585. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JMD-06-2017-0203.

Qian, X.-D. et al. (2018) ‘An Empirical Study on Sustainable Innovation Academic Entrepreneurship Process Model’, SUSTAINABILITY, 10(6). Available at: https://doi.org/10.3390/su10061974.

Rasmussen, E., Mosey, S. and Wright, M. (2011) ‘The Evolution of Entrepreneurial Competencies: A Longitudinal Study of University Spin-Off Venture Emergence’, JOURNAL OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES, 48(6, SI), pp. 1314–1345. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1467-6486.2010.00995.x.

Rasmussen, E., Mosey, S. and Wright, M. (2014) ‘The influence of university departments on the evolution of entrepreneurial competencies in spin-off ventures’, RESEARCH POLICY, 43(1), pp. 92–106. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.respol.2013.06.007.

Raty, H. et al. (2019) ‘University students’ perceptions of their abilities relate to their entrepreneurial intent’, JOURNAL OF APPLIED RESEARCH IN HIGHER EDUCATION, 11(4), pp. 897–909. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JARHE-07-2018-0119.

Rauch, A. and Hulsink, W. (2015) ‘Putting Entrepreneurship Education Where the Intention to Act Lies: An Investigation Into the Impact of Entrepreneurship Education on Entrepreneurial Behavior’, ACADEMY OF MANAGEMENT LEARNING & EDUCATION, 14(2), pp. 187–204. Available at: https://doi.org/10.5465/amle.2012.0293.

Reis, D.A., Fleury, A.L. and Carvalho, M.M. (2021) ‘Consolidating core entrepreneurial competences: toward a meta-competence framework’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 27(1), pp. 179–204. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-02-2020-0079.

Romero-Colmenares, L.M. and Reyes-Rodriguez, J.F. (2022) ‘Sustainable entrepreneurial intentions: Exploration of a model based on the theory of planned behaviour among university students in north-east Colombia’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF MANAGEMENT EDUCATION, 20(2). Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijme.2022.100627.

Rossano-Rivero, S. and Wakkee, I. (2019) ‘Academic entrepreneurship in the context of education The role of the networking behaviour of academics’, JOURNAL OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY MANAGEMENT, 10(4, SI), pp. 951–974. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JSTPM-03-2018-0034.

Ruiz, S.M. de A., Martens, C.D.P. and da Costa, P.R. (2020) ‘Entrepreneurial university: an exploratory model for higher education’, JOURNAL OF MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT, 39(5, SI), pp. 705–722. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JMD-08-2019-0363.

Sahoo, S. and Panda, R.K. (2019) ‘Exploring entrepreneurial orientation and intentions among technical university students: Role of contextual antecedents’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 61(6), pp. 718–736. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-11-2018-0247.

Sandhu, M.A. et al. (2021) ‘Benchmarking entrepreneurial intentions of women in the United Arab Emirates’, BENCHMARKING-AN INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL, 28(9), pp. 2771–2785. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/BIJ-09-2020-0497.

Santika, I.W. et al. (2022) ‘Green Entrepreneurial Intention: A Survey of Students in Bali’, QUALITY-ACCESS TO SUCCESS, 23(190), pp. 105–112. Available at: https://doi.org/10.47750/QAS/23.190.12.

Santos, D. (2022) ‘Building entrepreneurial ecosystems: the case of Coimbra’, JOURNAL OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY MANAGEMENT, 13(1), pp. 73–89. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JSTPM-02-2020-0028.

Santos, S.C. et al. (2021) ‘Are social and traditional entrepreneurial intentions really that different?’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 27(7), pp. 1891–1911. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-01-2021-0072.

Sarma, S. and Sunny, S.A. (2017) ‘Civic entrepreneurial ecosystems: Smart city emergence in Kansas City’, BUSINESS HORIZONS, 60(6, SI), pp. 843–853. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bushor.2017.07.010.

Scheepers, M.J. de V. et al. (2018) ‘Preparing future-ready graduates through experiential entrepreneurship’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 60(4), pp. 303–317. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-11-2017-0167.

Secundo, G., Rippa, P. and Meoli, M. (2020) ‘Digital transformation in entrepreneurship education centres: preliminary evidence from the Italian Contamination Labs network’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 26(7), pp. 1589–1605. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-11-2019-0618.

Shah, N. and Soomro, B.A. (2017) ‘Investigating entrepreneurial intention among public sector university students of Pakistan’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 59(7–8, SI), pp. 841–855. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-11-2016-0168.

Shi, L., Yao, X. and Wu, W. (2019) ‘Perceived university support, entrepreneurial self-efficacy, heterogeneous entrepreneurial intentions in entrepreneurship education The moderating role of the Chinese sense of face’, JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN EMERGING ECONOMIES, 12(2), pp. 205–230. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JEEE-04-2019-0040.

Shiri, N. et al. (2017) ‘Cultural values and entrepreneurial intentions among agriculture students in Iran’, INTERNATIONAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND MANAGEMENT JOURNAL, 13(4), pp. 1157–1179. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1007/s11365-017-0444-9.

Siegel, D.S., Veugelers, R. and Wright, M. (2007) ‘Technology transfer offices and commercialization of university intellectual property: performance and policy implications’, OXFORD REVIEW OF ECONOMIC POLICY, 23(4), pp. 640–660. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1093/oxrep/grm036.

Siivonen, P.T. et al. (2020) ‘The construction and regulation of collective entrepreneurial identity in student entrepreneurship societies’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 26(3), pp. 521–538. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-09-2018-0615.

Silveyra, G. et al. (2021) ‘Human flourishing: an enabler of entrepreneurial intention in Latin American students’, EUROPEAN BUSINESS REVIEW, 33(6, SI), pp. 999–1018. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/EBR-11-2020-0283.

Sooampon, S. (2018) ‘The birth of social entrepreneurship within a Thai university’, JOURNAL OF ASIA BUSINESS STUDIES, 12(2), pp. 162–172. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JABS-09-2015-0169.

Soomro, B.A., K. Almahdi, H. and Shah, N. (2021) ‘Perceptions of young entrepreneurial aspirants towards sustainable entrepreneurship in Pakistan’, KYBERNETES, 50(7), pp. 2134–2154. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/K-07-2019-0504.

Spanjol, J. et al. (2023) ‘The potential of futures literacy for impact-oriented business schools’, FUTURES, 146. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.futures.2022.103084.

St-Jean, E. and Labelle, F. (2018) ‘Wanting to change the world, is it too much of a good thing? How sustainable orientation shapes entrepreneurial behaviour’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 24(6, SI), pp. 1075–1086. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-03-2018-0130.

Sulkowski, L. and Patora-Wysocka, Z. (2020) ‘International entrepreneurship of universities: Process-oriented and capabilities perspectives’, ENTREPRENEURIAL BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS REVIEW, 8(3), pp. 175–188. Available at: https://doi.org/10.15678/EBER.2020.080310.

Sun, C. et al. (2020) ‘Rough set-based evaluation of academic entrepreneurial performance of university teachers’, JOURNAL OF IN℡LIGENT & FUZZY SYSTEMS, 38(6, SI), pp. 6755–6763. Available at: https://doi.org/10.3233/JIFS-179753.

Sun, H. et al. (2017) ‘The impact of entrepreneurial education on entrepreneurial intention of engineering students in Hong Kong’, MANAGEMENT DECISION, 55(7), pp. 1371–1393. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/MD-06-2016-0392.

Swartz, E.M., Scheepers, C.B. and Toefy, T. (2022) ‘Women entrepreneurs’ opportunity identification of digital platform start-ups: emerging evidence from South Africa’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF GENDER AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP, 14(3), pp. 352–374. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJGE-06-2021-0096.

Tarapuez-Chamorro, E., Parra-Hernandez, R. and Gil-Giraldo, A. (2020) ‘Social Norms and Entrepreneurial Intention in University Researchers in Colombia’, CUADERNOS DE ADMINISTRACION-UNIVERSIDAD DEL VALLE, 36(66), pp. 118–131. Available at: https://doi.org/10.25100/cdea.v36i66.8413.

Teodoro, J. et al. (2022) ‘Online Support for Education in Entrepreneurial and Intrapreneurial Competences: A Proposal for an Assessment Tool and Support for Tailor-Made Training’, EDUCATION SCIENCES, 12(11). Available at: https://doi.org/10.3390/educsci12110805.

Ting, S.H., Yahya, S. and Tan, C.L. (2019) ‘The influence of researcher competence on university-industry collaboration: The mediating role of domain knowledge transfers and spillovers’, JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN EMERGING ECONOMIES, 11(2), pp. 277–303. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JEEE-06-2018-0054.

Titarenko, L., Zaslavskaya, M. and Avetisyan, P. (2019) ‘ACADEMIC AND CORPORATE CULTURES IN MODERN UNIVERSITY (A CASE STUDY OF ARMENIA AND BELARUS)’, WISDOM, 12(1), pp. 49–61.

Towers, N. et al. (2020) ‘Entrepreneurial capacity-building in HEIs for embedding entrepreneurship and enterprise creation - a tripartite approach’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF RETAIL & DISTRIBUTION MANAGEMENT, 48(8), pp. 881–899. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJRDM-06-2019-0185.

Tran, T.V.H. et al. (2023) ‘UPPS impulsivity, entrepreneurial self-efficacy and entrepreneurial intentions among university students: ADHD symptoms as a moderator’, JOURNAL OF APPLIED RESEARCH IN HIGHER EDUCATION, 15(2), pp. 473–495. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JARHE-12-2021-0464.

Uansa-ard, S. and Wannamakok, W. (2022) ‘University students’ entrepreneurial intentions during COVID-19: The perspective of social cognitive career theory’, JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP MANAGEMENT AND INNOVATION, 18(3), pp. 75–105. Available at: https://doi.org/10.7341/20221833.

Usman, S. et al. (2022) ‘Impact of empathy, perceived social impact, social worth and social network on the social entrepreneurial intention in socio-economic projects’, JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN EMERGING ECONOMIES, 14(1), pp. 65–92. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/JEEE-10-2020-0355.

Villanueva-Flores, M. et al. (2021) ‘Psychological capital and entrepreneurship: gender differences’, GENDER IN MANAGEMENT, 36(3), pp. 410–429. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/GM-07-2020-0231.

della Volpe, M. (2020) ‘Entrepreneurial Innovation Management: the joint Italy-Colombia master’s degree’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF EDUCATIONAL MANAGEMENT, 34(1), pp. 70–80. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEM-03-2019-0107.

Vuorio, A.M., Puumalainen, K. and Fellnhofer, K. (2018) ‘Drivers of entrepreneurial intentions in sustainable entrepreneurship’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOUR & RESEARCH, 24(2), pp. 359–381. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-03-2016-0097.

Wakkee, I. et al. (2019) ‘The university’s role in sustainable development: Activating entrepreneurial scholars as agents of change’, TECHNOLOGICAL FORECASTING AND SOCIAL CHANGE, 141, pp. 195–205. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.techfore.2018.10.013.

Wang, M., Cai, J. and Munir, H. (2021) ‘Promoting entrepreneurial intentions for academic scientists: combining the social cognition theory and theory of planned behaviour in broadly-defined academic entrepreneurship’, EUROPEAN JOURNAL OF INNOVATION MANAGEMENT, 24(2), pp. 613–635. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/EJIM-07-2020-0257.

Wang, W. et al. (2019) ‘Can Sense of Opportunity Identification Efficacy Play a Mediating Role? Relationship Between Network Embeddedness and Social Entrepreneurial Intention of University Students’, FRONTIERS IN PSYCHOLOGY, 10. Available at: https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2019.01342.

Wannamakok, W., Chang, Y.-Y. and Taks, M. (2020) ‘The Relationship between Institutional Environments and Entrepreneurial Intention in Estonia: Mediating Roles of Desirability and Feasibility’, ENTREPRENEURIAL BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS REVIEW, 8(2), pp. 111–126. Available at: https://doi.org/10.15678/EBER.2020.080206.

Waris, I. et al. (2021) ‘Promoting sustainable ventures among university students in Pakistan: an empirical study based on the theory of planned behavior’, ON THE HORIZON, 29(1), pp. 1–16. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/OTH-10-2020-0035.

Waris, I. et al. (2022) ‘Fostering sustainable businesses: understanding sustainability-driven entrepreneurial intention among university students in Pakistan’, SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JOURNAL, 18(8), pp. 1409–1426. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/SRJ-10-2020-0399.

Westhead, P. and Solesvik, M.Z. (2016) ‘Entrepreneurship education and entrepreneurial intention: Do female students benefit?’, INTERNATIONAL SMALL BUSINESS JOURNAL-RESEARCHING ENTREPRENEURSHIP, 34(8), pp. 979–1003. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1177/0266242615612534.

Williams Middleton, K. et al. (2020) ‘The university as an entrepreneurial learning space The role of socialized learning in developing entrepreneurial competence’, INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENTREPRENEURIAL BEHAVIOR & RESEARCH, 26(5), pp. 887–909. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/IJEBR-04-2018-0263.

Wiltshier, P. and Edwards, M. (2014) ‘Managing knowledge transfer partnership for a rural community The outcomes at Wirksworth, UK’, KYBERNETES, 43(3–4), pp. 629–651. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/K-07-2013-0128.

Wright, M., Siegel, D.S. and Mustar, P. (2017) ‘An emerging ecosystem for student start-ups’, JOURNAL OF TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER, 42(4), pp. 909–922. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1007/s10961-017-9558-z.

Yarmoshuk, A.N. et al. (2019) ‘The international partner universities of East African health professional programmes: why do they do it and what do they value?’, GLOBALIZATION AND HEALTH, 15. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1186/s12992-019-0477-7.

Yasin, N. and Khansari, Z. (2021) ‘Evaluating the impact of social enterprise education on students’ enterprising characteristics in the United Arab Emirates’, EDUCATION AND TRAINING, 63(6), pp. 872–905. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1108/ET-04-2020-0076.

Yasir, N., Mahmood, N., Mehmood, H.S., Babar, M., et al. (2021) ‘Impact of Environmental, Social Values and the Consideration of Future Consequences for the Development of a Sustainable Entrepreneurial Intention’, SUSTAINABILITY, 13(5). Available at: https://doi.org/10.3390/su13052648.

Yasir, N., Mahmood, N., Mehmood, H.S., Rashid, O., et al. (2021) ‘The Integrated Role of Personal Values and Theory of Planned Behavior to Form a Sustainable Entrepreneurial Intention’, SUSTAINABILITY, 13(16). Available at: https://doi.org/10.3390/su13169249.

Zhang, S. et al. (2023) ‘The forging of moral leaders in social entrepreneurship: A comparative study from two public welfare organizations in China’, FRONTIERS IN ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE, 10. Available at: https://doi.org/10.3389/fenvs.2022.1042113.

Zhang, Y., Duysters, G. and Cloodt, M. (2014) ‘The role of entrepreneurship education as a predictor of university students’ entrepreneurial intention’, INTERNATIONAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND MANAGEMENT JOURNAL, 10(3, SI), pp. 623–641. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1007/s11365-012-0246-z.